Jordan Peele's net worth (2024): How did he amass his impressive wealth?

Jordan Haworth Peele is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, director and filmmaker. He is widely recognised for appearing in the Comedy Central sketch series Key & Peele and as a cast member on the Fox sketch comedy series Mad TV, where he starred for five seasons. What is Jordan Peele's net worth?

Jordan Peele at Picturehouse Central on 25 March 2024 in London, England (L). Jordan Peele in Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Gareth Cattermole, Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Since 2002, Jordan Peele has produced, directed, and starred in many films and TV shows and has won various awards, including an Academy Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. In 2012, Jordan founded Monkeypaw Productions. As a result, Jordan Peele's net worth keeps growing because of his involvement in multiple income-streaming ventures.

Profile summary

Full name Jordan Haworth Peele Gender Male Date of birth 21 February 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lucinda Williams Father Hayward Peele Marital status Married Wife Chelsea Peretti Children 1 Education Sarah Lawrence College Profession Actor, comedian, filmmaker Net worth $50 million Instagram @jordanpeele X (Twitter)

What is Jordan Peele’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Explore Networth, the American actor has an alleged net worth of $50 million. He has amassed this wealth as a comedian, actor, and filmmaker. Some of Jordan Peele’s movies have greatly contributed to his significant wealth.

How does Jordan Peele make his money?

The American producer generates income from various entertainment endeavours. He wrote, directed, and produced the 2019 film Us, which earned $256 million in revenue against a $20 million budget.

In 2022, his movie Nope grossed $171 million and a box office income of $68 million.

On 1 October 2019, the actor signed a deal with Universal Pictures that kept his production company at the studio for five years. The deal was said to potentially reach a value in the "nine-figure" range, comparable to the $300 to 400 million deals secured by other producers during that period.

Jordan also owns a mansion in LA's Los Feliz neighbourhood, which he bought with her wife, Chelsea, for $2.275 million. He also founded the film and television production company Monkeypaw Productions in 2012.

Fast five facts about Jordan Peele. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jordan Peele’s age and background

The American comedian was born on 21 February 1979 in New York City, New York, United States, and currently resides in Los Angeles, USA. He is 45 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. Jordan is an American national of African-American heritage.

Jordan Peele’s parents are Lucinda Williams and Hayward Peele. His mother is white from Maryland, while his father is African-American and originally from North Carolina. Peele was raised by his single mother on Manhattan's Upper West Side. His father died in 1999.

Peele graduated from The Calhoun School on Manhattan's Upper West Side in 1997 and later enrolled at Sarah Lawrence College, where he pursued puppetry. However, he dropped out after two years and began doing comedy.

Career

Peele began his career as a comedian before becoming a writer and director. He regularly performed at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam and The Second City in Chicago. In 2003, Peele joined the cast of Mad TV for its ninth season. He appeared in the series for five seasons before leaving in 2008.

In 2010, Peele co-starred in the Fox comedy pilot The Station. He first came into the spotlight after appearing in the Comedy Central sketch series Key & Peele, which he created with Keegan-Michael Key, his frequent partner from Mad TV. The series premiered in 2012 and concluded in 2015. It garnered critical acclaim, earning two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award.

Peele's breakthrough came in 2017 when he made his solo directorial debut with the horror film Get Out. He has also co-created the TBS comedy series The Last O.G., which premiered in 2018, served as host and producer for the CBS revival of The Twilight Zone in 2019, and wrote and produced the films Candyman (2021) and Wendell and Wild (2022).

Who is Jordan Peele’s wife?

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti at the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on 12 December 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

The American director has been married to Chelsea Peretti for eight years. Jordan and Chelsea began their romantic relationship in 2013 and engaged in November 2015. In April 2016, Chelsea confirmed that the pair had eloped. The two have a son together.

Jordan’s wife is an American comedian, actress, television writer, singer, and songwriter. She is widely known for her role as Gina Linetti in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

She has also written for various TV series, such as Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, and Kroll Show. Her writing has also been featured in The Village Voice, Details, Playgirl, and The Huffington Post.

How tall is Jordan Peele?

The Los Angeles-based actor is 5 feet 8 inches, or 173 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds, or 70 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Jordan Peele? He is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, director and filmmaker best known for appearing in the Comedy Central sketch series Key & Peele. Where is Jordan Peele from? He was born in New York City, New York, United States. How old is Jordan Peele? The comedian is 45 years old as of 2024. He was born on 21 February 1979. Who are Jordan Peele’s siblings? The actor does not have siblings. Who is Jordan Peele’s wife? He has been married to actress Chelsea Peretti since 2016. What is Jordan Peele’s height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. What is Jordan Peele’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Does Jordan Peele have a house? He owns a home in LA's Los Feliz neighbourhood.

Jordan Peele’s net worth has exhibited consistent growth in recent years. His career as an actor, comedian, writer, producer, director, and filmmaker and his film and television production company, Monkeypaw Productions, have significantly contributed to his earnings. In 2017, Time listed Peele as one of the top 100 Most Influential People in the world.

Legit.ng recently published Young Thug’s biography. He is an American singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer. He is a hip-hop bigwig known for hits such as Go Crazy, Lifestyle, and Relationship. He has three studio albums released between 2019 and 2023.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, is a notable hip-hop figure who has won multiple music awards. His success in music has resulted in significant financial gain, and he has an impressive net worth. How much is Young Thug worth? Discover more in his biography.

Source: Legit.ng