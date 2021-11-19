Lee Min Ho’s wife: does he have one? If so, who is she?

Lee Min Ho is a famous actor, model, singer, creative director, and entrepreneur from South Korea. He is best known for acting as Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers (2009), which earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. Lee's thriving career and massive fame have made his love life a center of interest online and in the mainstream media. For this reason, this article unveils the female celebrity fans suspect will soon be Lee Min Ho's wife.

Actor Lee Min Ho wearing a blue T-shirt and a black jacket. Photo: @OfficialLeeMinho (modified by author)

Lee Min Ho's love life has been a hot topic of discussion among K-drama lovers since last year. The public brutally trolled him in early 2022 when his two co-stars, Son Ye-Jin and Park Shin-Hye, announced their upcoming weddings. The K-netizens rekindled the trolling between August and September 2023 when Lee Min Ho's wedding rumors with Kim Go Eun blew up amid reports of him dating Song Hye Kyo. Read on to find out more about Lee's dating life.

Profile summary

Full name Lee Min Ho Gender Male Date of birth 22 June 1987 Age 36 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Seoul, Korea Current residence Seoul, Korea Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height 6’1” (187 cm) Weight 143 lbs. (65 kg) Blood type A Shoe size 10.5 (US) Hair/Eye color Dark brown Siblings Yun-Jeong Marital status Single University Konkuk University Profession Actor, singer, model, voice actor Agency MYM Entertainment Net worth $26 million Instagram @actorleeminho Facebook @OfficialLeeMinho Twitter @ActorLeeMinHo

Who is Lee Min Ho?

Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, model, singer, creative director, and entrepreneur. He has starred in famous series and movies like Boys Over Flowers (2009), Personal Taste (2010), City Hunter (2011), Faith (2012), The Heirs (2013), Line Romance (2014), Gangnam Blues (2015), Bounty Hunters (2016), The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), and The King: Eternal Monarch (2020).

Who is Lee Min Ho’s wife and child?

Lee Min Ho is single and does not have a child. Also, the actor is yet to confirm or deny the ongoing claims that he is dating actress Song Hye Kyo and his rumored wedding plans with actress Kim Go Eun.

Many have been searching for pictures of Lee Min Ho's wife online since news about his alleged wedding plans with actress Kim Go Eun went viral. It is believed they began dating while shooting for The King: Eternal Monarch in 2020 and are now ready to take their three-year-long courtship to the next level.

Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are wearing black suits. Photo: @OfficialLeeMinho, @ggonekim (modified by author)

Before this trending wedding news in 2023, trolls had made so much fun of the actor for being a bachelor last year. This was after K-drama stars Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon's wedding in January 2022 and Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's wedding in March 2022.

A photo with shots of Lee Min Ho with Park Shin Hye, Son Ye Jin, and Lee Seung Gi went around online. The picture implied that every time Lee was close to someone or worked with them on a project, they would get married. All the celebrities in the photo were married except Lee Min Ho.

Besides the upcoming wedding reports, K-netizens allege he is dating actress Song Hye Kyo after seeing them sitting close to each other at a fashion show and spotting them together at the airport.

Who is Lee Min Ho's wife or girlfriend right now, Suzy Bae or Park Shin Hye?

The K-drama actor is not in a relationship with singer Suzy Bae or actress Park Shin Hye. However, he once dated in the past. Lee was also romantically linked to Park Shin-Hye in 2013 after appearing with her in The Heirs.

Some sources claim he is dating actress Song Hye Kyo. The duo were the main leads in the True Beauty (2020–2021), a K-drama hit series.

Lee Min Ho’s dating history

Lee Min Ho and Bae Su-ji broke up in March 2017 after dating for three years. The two have never acted together. Bae Su-ji is a South Korean singer, actress, and model; many know her as Bae Suzy or simply Suzy.

In the summer of 2021, it was rumoured that former Momoland singer Yeonwoo Lee was Min Ho's girlfriend after they were spotted together at a public event. However, the actor's agency denied the claims.

The actor has also been romantically linked to several South Korean actresses because of his captivating on-screen chemistry with them. For instance, fans speculated he was dating City Hunter co-star Park Min Young in 2011 and The Heirs co-star Park Shin-Hye in 2013.

In 2023, Lee Min Ho has been rumored to be dating True Beauty co-star Song Hye Kyo and planning to wed The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Kim Go Eun.

Lee Min Ho and Song Hye Kyo in blue and black attire. Photo: @OfficialLeeMinho, @kyo1122 (modified by author)

Lee Min Ho's life: career, educational background

The K-drama actor attended Namseong Elementary School, where he played soccer. His junior football class manager was ex-professional player Cha Bum-kun.

Lee even aspired to be a professional soccer player until an injury he sustained in fifth grade changed his plans. After elementary school, he joined Banpo Middle School and later went to Danggok High School.

Min developed an interest in acting and modeling by the time he was in high school. After doing photoshoots for several magazines, he met the future president of Starhaus Entertainment by chance and signed with the agency in 2005.

Lee then joined Konkuk University's College of Art and Design in 2006 to pursue a Bachelor's Degree in Film and art, majoring in Film Arts. He is now doing his master's degree in Film at Kookmin University Graduate School.

Lee Min Ho in black jackets. Photo: @OfficialLeeMinho (modified by author)

Career history

Between 2002 and 2008, Lee auditioned and got minor roles in several television shows, including Romance, Nonstop, and Recipe of Love. His official main role was in an EBS series, Secret Campus (2006).

His career slowed down the same year after encountering a car accident with actor Jung Il-woo. Two of their friends died instantly, while Lee was bedridden for several months.

After recovery, Lee bagged his first leading role in a high-school drama, Mackerel Run (2007), but the series received low viewership ratings. In 2008, he appeared in TV dramas Get Up and I Am Sam and two films, Public Enemy Returns and Our School's E.T.

Afterwards, Lee appeared in several hit TV series and films, including Boys Over Flowers (2009) and City Hunter (2011), before taking another break from acting in 2017 to serve in the army.

The actor could not serve as an active-duty soldier after having a car accident in August 2006 and another in 2011 while filming City Hunter. So, in 2017, he was assigned to a Suseo Social Welfare Centre in Gangnam District Office as a public service officer.

Lee attended a four-week basic military training at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Korea, in 2018. After being discharged from military service on 25 April 2019, Min returned to the K-drama industry by featuring an SBS/Netflix romantic fantasy drama, The King: Eternal Monarch.

Lee Min Ho’s movies and TV shows

Lee found a career breakthrough after appearing in Boys Over Flowers (2009). The series made him famous throughout South Korea. He became a global star after featuring in City Hunter (2011) TV series. The actor has also voiced many animated movies. Below is a list of some of Lee Min Ho’s movies, TV shows, web series, and music videos he has been featured in:

Movies

Year Movie title and role 2008 Public Enemy Returns as Jung Ha-Yeon 2008 Our School’s E.T. as Oh Sang-Hoon 2015 Gangnam 1970 as Jong-Dae 2016 Bounty Hunters as Li San 2018 Mysterious Fighter Project A as himself 2019 Cheong Kawn Jang Evertime: Charming as himself 2020 Do-Cheong as himself

TV shows

Year TV show title and role 2004 – 2005 Sharp as Lee Jin-Ho 2006 Secret Campus as Park Du Hyeon 2007 I Am Sam as Heo Mo Se 2007 Mackerel Run as Cha Gong-Chan 2008 Get Up as Min Wook-Gi 2009 Boys Over Flowers as Gu Jun Pyo 2010 Personal Taste as Jeon Jin-Ho 2011 City Hunter as Lee Yoon-Deong 2011 – 2012 Won & Oni as lee Joon 2012 Faith as Choi Young 2013 The Inheritors as Kim Tan 2014 Line Romance as Min Ho 2015 Summer Love as Min Ho 2016 – 2017 The Legend of the Blue Sea as Heo Joon Jae 2016 – 2017 Seven First Kisses as himself 2017 DMZ, The Wild as himself 2020 The King: Youngwonui Gunjoo as Lee Gon 2022 – present Pachinko as Hansu (pre-production) 2023 Ask the Stars as Gong Ryong

Web series

Year Web series title and role 2011–2012 Toyota Camry The One and Only as Joon / Kwon 2012 Innisfree First Love as Innisfree CEO 2014 Line Romance as Min-Ho 2015 Innisfree Summer as himself 2016 7 First Kisses as himself

Music video

Year Song title and artist 2009 Kiss by Sandara Park

Music career

The South Korean actor released his first album, My Everything, in 2013 and even went on a tour to Malaysia and the Philippines. He has released more songs like LA California EP.3, Canada Whistler, LeeSeunggi X LeeMinho Last EP, LeeSeunggi X LeeMinho EP.3, Last Autumn, and New World, New Meta. Lee uploads music on his YouTube channel.

Lee Min Ho's philanthropic works

As a philanthropist, he raised $50,000 in 2014 through the PROMIZ website to help create wells in Malawi through the Charity: Water non-profit organization.

In 2015, Lee donated 100 million won to UNICEF to aid victims of a devastating earthquake in Nepal. The following year, the South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare recognized his contribution to society.

During Lee's 10th anniversary of his career debut, his Chinese fans planted 510 trees in Inner Mongolia. The Mexican fans donated proceeds from selling plastic bottle caps to recycling companies to cancer children. Meanwhile, Lee's Taiwanese and Hong Kong fans sent donations to World Vision and UNICEF.

In previous years, Lee's Chilean fan club has donated to the Patagonia Compassion humanitarian organization and participated in several other charitable causes.

Lee Min Ho in blue and grey suits. Photo: @OfficialLeeMinho (modified by author)

What is Lee Min Ho’s net worth?

Multiple online sources guesstimate that the Boys Over Flowers actor is worth $26 million. Besides making money from his acting career, music, and YouTube channel, Lee Min Ho also sells his merchandise on his official website.

Lee Min Ho wearing grey and brown suits. Photo: @OfficialLeeMinho (modified by author)

Facts about Lee Min Ho

He is a devoted Roman Catholic.

He got his first acting job at the Soonpoong Clinic at age five.

In 2017, fans chose Lee as the "Most Favored Korean Actor" in the US.

Lee Min-ho ranked first in popularity at the 2022 Milan Fashion Week.

With over 65 million social media followers, he has been hailed the "King of Social Media."

Lee Min Ho is among the most followed South Korean actors on social media. any K-drama fans consider him one of the most eligible bachelors in Korea. Because of this, his love life is often subjected to public scrutiny and criticism. It is common for fans to assume any female lead actress who features with him in any hit TV series or movie is Lee Min Ho's wife or girlfriend in real life.

