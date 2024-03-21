Glenda Bautista's biography: age, ethnicity, career, Dave Bautista

Glenda Bautista is a senior leader in advertising from the United States. She is famous as the former wife of Dave Bautista. Dave is an American actor, WWE wrestler, and bodybuilder. Glenda Bautista's biography has lesser-known facts about her.

Glenda Bautista smiling and Glenda Bautista at the premiere of Dune: Part II in February 2024. Photo: @glendab on Facebook, John Nacion/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Glenda Bautista Baker first came to the spotlight as the former wife of Dave Bautista. She has since made a name for herself in the advertising world. Her high-profile marriage ended in 1998 after eight years. Besides her career, she is a wife and mother of two.

Profile summary

Full name Glenda Bautista Baker Gender Female Date of birth 5 February 1970 Age 54 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Filipina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Chris Baker Children 2 University The State University of New York at Albany Profession Senior leader advertising Net worth $300 thousand–$1 million

Glenda Bautista's biography

The advertising leader was born in New York, United States. She is an Asian-American national of Filipina ethnicity. Her family came from the Philippines, but it is unclear when they moved to the USA.

Glenda Bautista's age

Top-5 facts about Glenda Bautista. Photo: Glenda Bautista on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

She is 54 years old as of February 2024. She was born on 5 February 1970. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

She is an American senior leader in advertising. However, she is famously known as a celebrity ex-wife of Dave Bautista. Besides her public relationship with Bautista, she has made a name in advertising technology.

She is currently a senior director of ad products at Hearst Publishing Company. She also worked in different capacities at iHeartMedia, Adprime Media, CoPromote, and AOL. Glenda also worked at MDC Partners' Varick Media Management. She demonstrated her capabilities as a product champion in design and product development.

Why did Dave Batista and Glenda Bautista divorce?

Glenda met Dave Bautista in the late 1980s, and their romance immediately started. Dave is a renowned American professional wrestler, actor and bodybuilder.

The two tied the knot on 25 March 1990. Later that year, Dave and Glenda welcomed their first daughter, Kelilani. Their second-born daughter Athena was born in 1992.

However, the marriage started experiencing difficulties with Dave's intensive wrestling schedule. He frequently travelled for work, and this strained their marriage. Glenda filed for divorce after eight years of marriage.

Did Glenda Bautista remarry?

Glenda is married to Chris Baker, a senior software engineer. The two got married in 2014. Chris has been supportive of Glenda's career throughout their relationship.

Who is Dave Bautista's spouse now?

The American American actor and WWE wrestler is unmarried. However, he is reportedly dating a lady whose identity remains a mystery.

FAQs

Who is Glenda Bautista Suarez? She is a senior leader in advertising from the United States. What is Glenda Bautista's ethnicity? She is of Filipino ethnicity. Where is Glenda Bautista from? She hails from New York City, New York, United States. Who is Glenda Bautista's husband? She is married to Chris Baker, a game builder and author. They have been married since 2014. What is Glenda Bautista best known for? She is best known as Dave Bautista's ex-wife. What was the reason for the divorce between Glenda and Dave? Dave's intensive and tight wrestling schedule in his wrestling career strained their relationship. What is Glenda Bautista's net worth? According to Web Of Bio, TG Time, she is alleged to be worth between $300 thousand and $1 million.

Glenda Bautista's biography reveals some thrilling aspects of her life. She is an American senior director of advertising. She is famously known as the wife of American actor and WWE wrestler Dave Bautista. The two were married for eight years and have two children. She currently lives in New York with her husband, Chris Baker.

Legit.ng published an article about Ben Lawson's wife. Ben Lawson is an Australian actor. He rose to prominence for his roles in movies and TV shows such as The Little Death, Bombshell, No Strings Attached, and Neighbours. Who is Ben Lawson's wife?

Ben Lawson started acting debut in 1993. He has since then appeared in over 50 films and TV shows. Ben keeps his life private, and fans are curious about his relationships. Learn more about Ben Lawson, his wife and career.

Source: Legit.ng