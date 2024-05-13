Keyshia Cole's net worth (2024): why did she retire, and what does she do now?

Keyshia Cole is best recognised in the American entertainment industry as a singer-songwriter. She is also an actress, TV personality, and entrepreneur. The Heaven Sent singer has been an entertainment bigwig since her rise to fame in 2006, with numerous hits and awards highlighting her career. What is Keyshia Cole’s net worth?

Keyshia Cole at Lionsgate's All Eyez On Me (L) premiere. She attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards (R). Photo: Leon Bennett, Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Singer Keyshia Cole has been in the entertainment limelight for over two decades, gaining fame and wealth. She is known for her melodic voice and captivating lyrics of love songs, such as I Remember, Heaven Sent, and Last Night. Despite her popularity among R&B fans, many do not know what Keyshia Cole’s net worth is.

Profile summary

Full name Keyshia Myeshia Cole Gender Female Date of birth 15 October 1981 Age 42 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Oakland, California, United States Current residence Alpharetta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurement in inches 36-24-34 Body measurement in centimetres 91-61-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Francine "Frankie" Lons and Virgil Hunter Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Partner Hunxho Children 2 School Fremont High School, Tracy High School Profession Singer, songwriter, TV personality, actress Net worth $8 million Instagram @keyshiacole X(Twitter) Facebook

What is Keyshia Cole's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, Keyshia Cole has an alleged net worth of $8 million. Earnings from her music and acting career are believed to be her primary sources of income, contributing significantly to her net worth.

Cole has multiple ventures besides entertainment. She reportedly owns an apparel store called Rose City Works. The singer has also occasionally collaborated with Steve Madden, a luxury fashion designer and businessman, to sell limited-edition pairs of shoes.

The R&B singer allegedly owns a property in Alpharetta, Georgia, United States. The property, valued at $1.03 million, is a 5,394-square-foot five-bedroom house.

Keyshia Cole’s background

She was born Keyshia Myeshia Johnson and raised in Oakland, California, United States. Her mother was Francine "Frankie" Lons, and her father is Virgil Hunter, a professional boxing trainer. Her mother struggled with substance addiction, leading to her death in 2021.

Due to her mother’s addiction problems, she was adopted by family friends Leon and Yvonne Cole when she was two. She later adopted the family’s name and was renamed Keyshia Myeshia Cole. Keyshia was raised alongside five siblings: two brothers, Sam and Sean, and three sisters, Elite Noel, Neffeteria Pugh, and Angela Hunter.

Five facts about Keyshia Cole. Photo: @keyshiacole on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Keyshia began her high school studies at Fremont High School and later attended Tracy High School, where she graduated.

How old is Keyshia Cole? The Oakland, California native singer is 42 years old as of May 2024. Her date of birth is 15 October 1981, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Keyshia Cole’s career

The four-time Grammy Award nominee began her musical journey in 2002 after she was signed to A&M Records. Later, in 2004, she released her debut single, Never. She quickly gained prominence in the music industry as a soul and R&B singer, releasing multiple albums with numerous songs.

The multi-music award-winner’s first album, The Way It Is, received platinum certification. Her other music albums include Just Like You, A Different Me, Calling All Hearts, Woman to Woman, Point of No Return, and 11:11 Reset.

Does Keyshia Cole own her masters? The songstress since September 2017. She made the announcement on her Facebook page, telling her followers that it meant everything to her.

Why did Keyshia retire? In March 2021, she shocked R&B music fans by revealing that she was retiring from music to spend more time with her children. She reportedly said:

For a second, I told myself I just [wasn’t] going to do music anymore. But that was before my mom passed, and then a lot more happened. I had already signed my deal that I have in place, so I have to fulfil that obligation.

As for her acting career, she first hit the screen in 2005, appearing as herself in the comedy TV series All of Us. She was also featured in several other TV shows, including Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, and Keyshia Cole: All In.

Who is Keyshia Cole married to?

The I Should Have Cheated singer is currently not married. Who is Keyshia Cole in a relationship with? She is dating American rapper Hunxho. Their dating rumour began in early April 2024 after the two were spotted hand in hand in the streets of Atlanta, Georgia. She ended the speculation after she on X(Twitter).

Keyshia Cole was married to Daniel Gibson, a former American professional basketball player. They exchanged marriage vows on 22 May 2011 and were together until 2020, when they divorced. During their time together, Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson welcomed their son, Daniel Gibson Jr., on 2 March 2010.

Keyshia Cole attends the 3rd annual Girls With Gifts Charity Bowling Tournament sponsored by Hennessy in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

Who is Keyshia Cole's baby daddy? The singer had her second son, Tobias Khale, with her then-boyfriend, musician Niko Khale. Tobias was born on 1 August 2019. Keyshia and Niko reportedly parted ways in 2020.

Keyshia Cole’s height and weight

The American singer-songwriter is approximately 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 119 pounds or 54 kilograms, and her measurements are 36-24-34 inches or 91-61-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about Keyshia Cole

What is Keyshia Cole’s age? The American entertainer is 42 years old as of May 2024. She was born on 15 October 1981. Who are Keyshia Cole’s parents? She was born to Francine "Frankie" Lons and Virgil Hunter but was raised by her adoptive parents, Leon and Yvonne Cole. Has Keyshia Cole retired from music? She reportedly announced her retirement in 2017, saying she wanted to dedicate her time to raising her kids. How much is Keyshia Cole worth? Her net worth is approximately $8 million. Who is Keyshia Cole’s ex-husband? The singer married former basketball star Daniel Gibson between 2011 and 2020. Who is Keyshia Cole dating now? She is in a relationship with American rapper Hunxho. Does Keyshia Cole have a child? She is the mother of two sons, Daniel Gibson Jr. (2010) and Tobias Khale (2019).

Keyshia Cole’s net worth is a testament to her success in the entertainment industry. She is among the best female singers, with seven music albums, several singles, and multiple awards. The mother of two children is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, rapper Hunxho.

Legit.ng recently published Trisha Payta’s biography. She is a famous digital content creator, singer, and social media influencer. She is married to Israeli artist Moses Hacmon.

She began her career as a model and exotic dancer and later shifted to creating online content on YouTube and other platforms. How much is she worth? Find out details of her net worth in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng