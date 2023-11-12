Lanie Gardner's age, height, parents, boyfriend, net worth

Lanie Gardner is a singer-songwriter, TikToker, YouTuber, and entrepreneur from the United States. She rose to fame when her cover of Fleetwood Mac’s song Dreams went viral on YouTube. She has since established a thriving musical career, touring the country with famous bands. What is Lanie Gardner’s age?

Singer/songwriter Lanie Gardner arrives at the grand opening of Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lanie Gardner is an American country music star, TikToker and YouTuber. Lanie enjoys having fun online, particularly on TikTok. Aside from her music, she often shares lipsyncs and dancing videos. For instance, a video of her dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s Money Trees went viral on TikTok in January 2020. Have a look at Lanie Gardner’s bio to learn more about her.

Profile summary

Full name Lanie Gardner Gender Female Date of birth 18 July 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Burnsville, North Carolina, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Lanie Gardner’s height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Ashley Gardner Father Rodger Gardner Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, TikToker, YouTuber, entrepreneur Net worth $600,000 Facebook Lanie Gardner TikTok @whoislanie Instagram @whoislanie

What is Lanie Gardner’s age?

Gardner is 24 years old as of 2023. The American singer was born on 18 July 1999. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

She was born in Burnsville, North Carolina, to Rodger and Ashley Gardner. Lanie has three siblings: a brother named Austin and two sisters named Aleigha and Martinique Brook. Gardner is based in Nashville, Tennessee, the home of country music.

Her grandfather inspired Gardner’s love for singing. She started singing at four and was writing original songs at twelve. By 17, she had shared several videos of herself singing online. Regardless, Gardner continued her formal education, attending Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

How did Lanie Gardner get famous?

Gardner became famous when her song cover went viral. On 3 October 2020, she posted a cover of Dreams by Fleetwood Mac on her YouTube channel. The video went viral on the platform and drew international attention to her talent. As of writing, the video has 46 million views on YouTube.

Lanie made her TikTok debut with a shorter version of the same video. She is now a rising TikToker who regularly shares videos of herself singing and performing at concerts. Lanie has amassed a significant social media following. As of writing, she has over 500K subscribers on YouTube, over 33K on X (Twitter), over 474K on Instagram and 804K followers on Facebook.

Following the immense success of her video, the Jonas brothers spotted her as their new talent. Towards the end of 2020, Republic Records signed her under Joe Jonas’ imprint Let's Get It Records.

What is Lanie Gardner’s net worth?

Her net worth is allegedly about $600,000 as of 2023. She makes most of her money from advertisement revenue on her YouTube channel and her TikTok account. She also earns a living from music and touring across the United States. Furthermore, she makes and sells her merchandise.

What is Lanie Gardner doing now?

Since she became famous, Gardner has established a flourishing musical career. In less than three years, she has amassed a following of over 500K on Spotify. Furthermore, her songs have millions of listeners across streaming platforms. She has since stopped sharing random videos on YouTube in favour of a more conventional music career.

Additionally, the country music star has been performing at concerts. Between August 2021 and September 2022, she opened for the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This tour in select cities. She also opened for Jelly Roll on stage. Between October and November 2023, Gardner performed in several states across the US on tour with ZZ Ward.

FAQs

Who is Lanie Gardner? She is an American singer, songwriter, and TikToker. Where is Lanie Gardner from? She was born in Burnsville, North Carolina, but now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. How old is Lanie Gardner? The singer is 24 years old as of 2023. How tall is Lanie Gardner? She is 5 feet 6 inches (165 centimetres) tall. What is Lanie Gardner’s net worth? She is estimated to allegedly be worth $600,000 as of 2023. Is Lanie Gardner married? No, Gardner is yet to get married as of 2023. Who is Lanie Gardner’s boyfriend? The star is presumably single. What happened to Lanie Gardner? She was signed to Republic Records and has been releasing original songs. She has also joined the Jonas Brothers, Jelly Roll and ZZ Ward on tour.

What is Lanie Gardner’s age? Lanie is 24 years old as of 2023, having been born in July 1999. She is among the fastest-rising stars in the American entertainment industry. In just three years, her talent has won her an endearing presence in the country music scene.

Legit.ng recently published an article about D'Aydrian Harding. D’Aydrian Harding is a social media influencer, rapper and entrepreneur from the United States. Harding rose to fame by posting funny videos on YouTube and TikTok.

Harding was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas. Despite his young age, the star has amassed a significant following across social media platforms. Additionally, his influence has enabled him to launch a musical career as a rapper. Read more about D’Aydrian Harding’s age, life, family and career.

Source: Legit.ng