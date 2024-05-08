What is Hank Azaria's net worth? A look at his family and work life

Hank Azaria is a successful American voice actor, producer, TV and stage actor, writer and comedian. He is widely recognised for voicing several characters in The Simpsons animated series. Over the years, Hank Azaria's net worth has soared to staggering levels thanks to his talent and consistency.

Hank Azaria attends "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" Season 5 premiere (L) and at the annual Charity Day (R). Photo: Theo Wargo, Eugene Gologursky (modified by author)

Hank Azaria's net worth has piqued the curiosity of many, given he has held notable roles in high-grossing TV shows and films since making his career debut. The actor is known for starring in films and TV series such as Ray Donovan, The Birdcage, and Free Agents. He is also a family man.

Profile summary

Full name Henry Albert Azaria Gender Male Date of birth 25 April 1964 Age 60 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity American-Jewish Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Albert Azaria Mother Ruth Altcheck Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Katie Wright Children 1 High School The Kewe-Forest School University Tufts University, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Profession Actor, voice actor, producer, writer, comedian Net worth $90 million Instagram @hankazaria X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Hank Azaria's net worth?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Celebrity Net Worth, and IMDb, the actor's net worth is allegedly $90 million. He makes his money mainly from his voicing and acting career. He is reportedly paid $400,000 per episode for his role in The Simpsons, where, as of May 2024, he has voiced over 750 episodes.

He is also known to have acquired wealth by listing some of his houses. For instance, he listed his canyon home for $3.5 million. Additionally, he listed his Westchester home in the Beverly Crest area in 2021 for $3.25 million. The actor also sold a house at $8 million to actress Meg Ryan. He had bought the unit in 2005 at $4.6 million.

Hank Azaria's background

Hank was born on 25 April 1964 in Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, United States. He is 60 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

The American actor was born Henry Albert Azaria. He is the son of Ruth Altcheck and Albert Azaria. His dad owned dress manufacturing businesses. His parents were descendants of Sephardic Jews from Salonika, Greece. The actor was raised alongside two older sisters, Stephanie and Elise Azaria.

Educational background

The actor attended The Kew-Forest School. He later joined Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, from 1981 to 1985. However, he acquired his BA when he did two courses in LA in 1987 and graduated with a major in drama. He furthered his dramatic studies at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, USA.

Career

Hank developed a passion for acting at a tender age, mimicking and memorising scripts and stand-up routines when he was young. In an interview with Interview Magazine, the actor stated:

I remember all of the parts I played. I had a line or two in Red River Valley when I was six. By the time I was nine, I was Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady, thank you very much. I was the cowardly lion in The Wizard of Oz when I was 10. I was Curly from Oklahoma! I was Kenickie in Grease.

While in high school at the age of 16, he played Arthur in Camelot. He also began going for auditions and doing commercials.

After joining Tufts University, he became friends with actor Oliver Platt. The two starred in several college plays, including The Merchant of Venice, where he played Salerio. He returned to New York City and landed several TV episodes, such as a minor role in the short-lived sitcom Joe Bash in 1986. His role in Joe Bash made him earn a Screen Actors Guild card.

The actor later relocated to Los Angeles and began doing stand-up comedy. In the process, he realised he could pursue a career as a voice-over artist when he voiced the title character in the semi-animated Roger Babbit-esque Hollywood Dog.

Although it didn't pick up instantly, he got to connect with the director of The Simpsons, Bonita Pietila, who requested him to go for the auditions. He auditioned for The Simpsons at the age of 22, and at 24, he voiced the character Moe Szyslak.

Since then, he has voiced several characters, notably Apu, Chief Wiggum, Snake, Professor Frink, and Dr. Nick Rivera. He has voiced various characters in films and TV series such as Balenciaga, Family Guy, Mack & Moxy, and The Smurfs: The Legend of Smurfy Hollow.

He has earned several accolades due to his prowess in voice acting, such as the Screen Actors Guild Award, Annie Award, and six Primetime Emmy Awards. He is also a producer having worked on TV series such as Stressed Eric, Imagine That, Huff, Free Agents and Brockmire.

Hank Azaria's movies and TV shows

The American actor has also been featured in several movies and TV shows. Here are some of the actor's credits according to his IMDb profile.

Year Movies/TV shows Role 2023 The Idol Chaim 2023 Hello Tomorrow! Eddie Nichols 2017–2020 Brockmire Jim Brockmire 2018 Maniac Hank Landsberg 2016 Norman Srul Katz 2014–2016 Ray Donovan Ed Cochran 2013 Timms Valley Chaz Badcock 2011–2012 Free Agents Alex 2010 Love & Other Drugs Dr. Stan Knight 2007 Run Fatboy Run Whit 2004 Along Came Polly Claude 2002 Bark! Sam 1999 Mystery, Alaska Charles Danner 1997 Grosse Pointe Blank Steven Lardner 1990 Pretty Woman Detective

Who is Hank Azaria's wife?

The producer is married to a family therapist and former American actress, Katie Wright. She is well known for her role as Tanya in the comedy horror movie Idle Hands. The two began dating in 2007 and tied the knot in the same year. They welcomed their son Hal Azaria on 6 June 2009.

When the actor was answering the question of who his wife was when interviewed by Wired, he replied,

My lovely wife, Katie, Katie Wright, Katie Azarie, now. Katie was a really good actress. She worked a lot.

The actor was previously married to actress Helen Hunt. They held a private wedding at their then-Los Angeles home on 17 July 1992. Their marriage did not last long as they divorced on 18 December 2000.

Hank disclosed in an interview with Radio Andy that Hun'ts fame was one of the reasons for their separation. He stated:

Absolutely, very difficult, makes the degree of difficulty in the relationship and in your own career go way up. I mean, when your wife is Helen Hunt, and your best friend is Matthew Perry...that's some pressure.

Fast facts about Hank Azaria

What is Hank Azaria's net worth? The actor is alleged to be worth $90 million. What is Hank Azaria known for? He is an actor, voice actor, and producer popularly known for voicing several characters in The Simpsons. Where is Hank Azaria from? The American producer hails from Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, United States. Who does Hank Azaria from The Simpsons voice? He has voiced characters like Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, and Snake Jailbird. Who are Hank Azaria's parents? His parents are Ruth Altcheck and Albert Azaria. Who is Hank Azaria's wife? He is married to Katie Wright. Who is Hank Azaria's son? His son is called Hal Azaria.

Hank Azaria's net worth reflects his success as an actor, producer, and voice actor. Over the years, he has voiced several characters in the animated series The Simpsons, such as Apu, Chief Wiggum, and Moe. He is married to former actress Katie Wright, and they share a son called Hal.

