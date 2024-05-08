Global site navigation

Local editions

What is Hank Azaria's net worth? A look at his family and work life
Celebrity biographies

What is Hank Azaria's net worth? A look at his family and work life

by  Isaac Wangethi

Hank Azaria is a successful American voice actor, producer, TV and stage actor, writer and comedian. He is widely recognised for voicing several characters in The Simpsons animated series. Over the years, Hank Azaria's net worth has soared to staggering levels thanks to his talent and consistency.

Hank Azaria attends the premiere of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" (L) and at the annual Charity Day event (R)
Hank Azaria attends "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" Season 5 premiere (L) and at the annual Charity Day (R). Photo: Theo Wargo, Eugene Gologursky (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Hank Azaria's net worth has piqued the curiosity of many, given he has held notable roles in high-grossing TV shows and films since making his career debut. The actor is known for starring in films and TV series such as Ray Donovan, The Birdcage, and Free Agents. He is also a family man.

Profile summary

Full nameHenry Albert Azaria
GenderMale
Date of birth25 April 1964
Age60 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthForest Hills, Queens, New York City, United States
Current residenceNew York City, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAmerican-Jewish
ReligionJewish
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'11"
Height in centimetres180
Weight in pounds154
Weight in kilograms70
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
FatherAlbert Azaria
MotherRuth Altcheck
Siblings2
Marital statusMarried
WifeKatie Wright
Children1
High SchoolThe Kewe-Forest School
UniversityTufts University, American Academy of Dramatic Arts
ProfessionActor, voice actor, producer, writer, comedian
Net worth$90 million
Instagram@hankazaria
X (Twitter)@hankazaria
Facebook@HankAzaria

Read also

Bobby Brown's net worth (2024): His career and family life explored

What is Hank Azaria's net worth?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Celebrity Net Worth, and IMDb, the actor's net worth is allegedly $90 million. He makes his money mainly from his voicing and acting career. He is reportedly paid $400,000 per episode for his role in The Simpsons, where, as of May 2024, he has voiced over 750 episodes.

He is also known to have acquired wealth by listing some of his houses. For instance, he listed his canyon home for $3.5 million. Additionally, he listed his Westchester home in the Beverly Crest area in 2021 for $3.25 million. The actor also sold a house at $8 million to actress Meg Ryan. He had bought the unit in 2005 at $4.6 million.

Hank Azaria's background

Hank was born on 25 April 1964 in Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, United States. He is 60 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Read also

Dane Cook's net worth (2024): What happened to the comedian?

The American actor was born Henry Albert Azaria. He is the son of Ruth Altcheck and Albert Azaria. His dad owned dress manufacturing businesses. His parents were descendants of Sephardic Jews from Salonika, Greece. The actor was raised alongside two older sisters, Stephanie and Elise Azaria.

Educational background

Facts about Hank Azaria
Top-5 facts about Hank Azaria. Photo: Sebastien Nogier/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

The actor attended The Kew-Forest School. He later joined Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, from 1981 to 1985. However, he acquired his BA when he did two courses in LA in 1987 and graduated with a major in drama. He furthered his dramatic studies at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, USA.

Career

Hank developed a passion for acting at a tender age, mimicking and memorising scripts and stand-up routines when he was young. In an interview with Interview Magazine, the actor stated:

I remember all of the parts I played. I had a line or two in Red River Valley when I was six. By the time I was nine, I was Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady, thank you very much. I was the cowardly lion in The Wizard of Oz when I was 10. I was Curly from Oklahoma! I was Kenickie in Grease.

Read also

Andrew Dice Clay's net worth, age, height, spouse, what happened to him?

While in high school at the age of 16, he played Arthur in Camelot. He also began going for auditions and doing commercials.

After joining Tufts University, he became friends with actor Oliver Platt. The two starred in several college plays, including The Merchant of Venice, where he played Salerio. He returned to New York City and landed several TV episodes, such as a minor role in the short-lived sitcom Joe Bash in 1986. His role in Joe Bash made him earn a Screen Actors Guild card.

The actor later relocated to Los Angeles and began doing stand-up comedy. In the process, he realised he could pursue a career as a voice-over artist when he voiced the title character in the semi-animated Roger Babbit-esque Hollywood Dog.

Although it didn't pick up instantly, he got to connect with the director of The Simpsons, Bonita Pietila, who requested him to go for the auditions. He auditioned for The Simpsons at the age of 22, and at 24, he voiced the character Moe Szyslak.

Read also

Pauly Shore's net worth (2024): Discover his background, career and earnings

Since then, he has voiced several characters, notably Apu, Chief Wiggum, Snake, Professor Frink, and Dr. Nick Rivera. He has voiced various characters in films and TV series such as Balenciaga, Family Guy, Mack & Moxy, and The Smurfs: The Legend of Smurfy Hollow.

He has earned several accolades due to his prowess in voice acting, such as the Screen Actors Guild Award, Annie Award, and six Primetime Emmy Awards. He is also a producer having worked on TV series such as Stressed Eric, Imagine That, Huff, Free Agents and Brockmire.

Hank Azaria's movies and TV shows

The American actor has also been featured in several movies and TV shows. Here are some of the actor's credits according to his IMDb profile.

YearMovies/TV showsRole
2023The IdolChaim
2023Hello Tomorrow!Eddie Nichols
2017–2020BrockmireJim Brockmire
2018ManiacHank Landsberg
2016NormanSrul Katz
2014–2016Ray DonovanEd Cochran
2013Timms ValleyChaz Badcock
2011–2012Free AgentsAlex
2010Love & Other DrugsDr. Stan Knight
2007Run Fatboy RunWhit
2004Along Came PollyClaude
2002Bark!Sam
1999Mystery, AlaskaCharles Danner
1997Grosse Pointe BlankSteven Lardner
1990Pretty WomanDetective

Read also

What is Jim Belushi's net worth (2024)? His background and earnings from actor to farmer

Who is Hank Azaria's wife?

The producer is married to a family therapist and former American actress, Katie Wright. She is well known for her role as Tanya in the comedy horror movie Idle Hands. The two began dating in 2007 and tied the knot in the same year. They welcomed their son Hal Azaria on 6 June 2009.

When the actor was answering the question of who his wife was when interviewed by Wired, he replied,

My lovely wife, Katie, Katie Wright, Katie Azarie, now. Katie was a really good actress. She worked a lot.

The actor was previously married to actress Helen Hunt. They held a private wedding at their then-Los Angeles home on 17 July 1992. Their marriage did not last long as they divorced on 18 December 2000.

Hank disclosed in an interview with Radio Andy that Hun'ts fame was one of the reasons for their separation. He stated:

Read also

Teyana Taylor's net worth, age, parents, is she still with Iman?

Absolutely, very difficult, makes the degree of difficulty in the relationship and in your own career go way up. I mean, when your wife is Helen Hunt, and your best friend is Matthew Perry...that's some pressure.

Fast facts about Hank Azaria

  1. What is Hank Azaria's net worth? The actor is alleged to be worth $90 million.
  2. What is Hank Azaria known for? He is an actor, voice actor, and producer popularly known for voicing several characters in The Simpsons.
  3. Where is Hank Azaria from? The American producer hails from Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, United States.
  4. Who does Hank Azaria from The Simpsons voice? He has voiced characters like Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, and Snake Jailbird.
  5. Who are Hank Azaria's parents? His parents are Ruth Altcheck and Albert Azaria.
  6. Who is Hank Azaria's wife? He is married to Katie Wright.
  7. Who is Hank Azaria's son? His son is called Hal Azaria.

Read also

What is Dame Dash's net worth in 2024? What happened to the Roc-A-Fella co-founder?

Hank Azaria's net worth reflects his success as an actor, producer, and voice actor. Over the years, he has voiced several characters in the animated series The Simpsons, such as Apu, Chief Wiggum, and Moe. He is married to former actress Katie Wright, and they share a son called Hal.

Legit.ng recently published Xolo Maridueña's biography. He is an American fast-rising actor. He is widely recognised for starring in the Netflix TV series Cobra Kai as Miguel Diaz. Xolo currently boasts 21 acting credits.

Xolo Maridueña was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. He began his acting career in 2012, having been featured in the comedy-drama Parenthood. Discover more about him in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel