Mannie Fresh's net worth, house, wife, kids, what does he do now?

Mannie Fresh is an American rapper, record producer, and DJ. He gained popularity as an in-house producer for Cash Money Records and as part of the hip-hop duo Big Tymers. He is known for producing several hit tracks, such as Go DJ by Lil Wayne and Get Your Roll On by Big Tymers. What is Mannie Fresh's net worth, and what does he do now?

DJ Mannie Fresh performs on day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture (L) and attends BET Essence Festival Weekend – House of BET (R). Photo: Erika Goldring, Ryan Theriot (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mannie Fresh developed a passion for music at a tender age after being influenced by his late dad, a local DJ. Aside from being a popular producer and DJ, he is a big name onsocial media. He is the founder of Chubby Boys Records. And Mannie's net worth reflects his success in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Real name Bryon Otto Thomas Nickname Mannie Fresh Gender Male Date of birth 20 March 1969 Age 55 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Otto "DJ Sabu" Thomas Jr. Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, DJ, record producer Net worth $15 million Instagram @manniefresh TikTok @manniefreshofficial Facebook @djmanniefresh

What is Mannie Fresh's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Citimuzik, the record producer has an alleged net worth of $15 million. He has amassed this wealth through his successful rapper, DJ, and record producer career. Mannie Fresh's house is in Friendswood, Texas, USA.

Mannie Fresh's family background

The record producer was born on 20 March 1969 and hails from the Seventh Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. He is 55 years old as of 2024 and his zodiac sign is Pisces. He is an American national of African-American descent.

He is the son of the late Otto "DJ Sabu" Thomas Jr. His father was a DJ, and his mother was a teacher. Mannie Fresh had a sister, Angela Bryant, who was found dead in her home in New Orleans in 2007.

Career

His father, DJ Sabu, motivated Mannie to join the entertainment industry. In an interview, he stated:

It was the caliber of how I wanted to be. He had the crowd mystified, holding on for that next record and how he was gonna drop it for five to six hours.

He, therefore, began DJing at house parties and school dances around New Orleans. At age 15, he formed the NOLA-based hip-hop group New York Incorporated with Miax and Denny D. After three years, he met DJ MC Gregory D and released their debut album, Throwdown, in 1987.

They also released two more albums in the late 80s and early 90s. While still working with Gregory D, he landed his first major label deal with RCA Records, where he worked with them until 1993.

Top-5 about Mannie Fresh. Photo: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

He, however, gained recognition when he met Bryan "Birdman" Williams in 1993, who allowed him to become the in-house producer for the record label Cash Money Records. The record label was owned by Birdman and his brother, Ronald "Slim" Williams.

While at Cash Money Records, Mannie produced chart-topping albums for the Hot Boys (Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Turk, and BG) and solo works for the members. Some songs he worked on include Go DJ by Lil Wayne and Get Your Roll On by the Big Tymers, which made it to the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, Juvenile's track Back That Azz Up.

Mannie and Birdman formed a duo rap group, Big Tymers. The band released five albums between 1998 and 2003, two of which went platinum and one gold. Mannie left Cash Money Records in 2005 for financial reasons.

After leaving Cash Money Records, the American producer concentrated on releasing his solo music. However, he released his debut album, Mind of Mannie Fresh, in 2004, ahead of his departure from the record label. He was signed with Def Jam South.

He later formed his label, Chubby Boy Records. Jeezy's hit track, And Then What and TI's song made his record label famous. He said the following in the aftermentioned interview:

After Cash Money, I had a lot to prove. Those songs meant everything to me, so those were the moments I knew I was alright. It was a lot riding on 'And Then What, so I knew if I got it right, the momentum was there.

He has since gained more recognition in his city and beyond, as he mentioned:

It's a warm feeling when you do something you love. Before I was doing beats, I was already popular in my city. I already had this thing in my mind that I was successful, so whatever else happened was all God's plan. I don't even call my crowds fans anymore; I call them family.

The American DJ released his second album, Return of the Ballin, in 2009, featuring Lil Jon and Rick Ross. He has also worked for a diverse group of artists, such as the all-female New Orleans Pinettes Brass Band.

What does Mannie Fresh do now?

Mannie Fresh attends BMI's conversation with BMI in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Mannie still works as a record producer and DJ under his record label, Chubby Boy Records. In September 2023, the rapper returned to his hometown, New Orleans, where he was a judge for the Red Bull Street Kings brass band competition.

Fast facts about Mannie Fresh

How old is Mannie Fresh? The famous DJ is 55 years old as of 2024. How much is Mannie Fresh worth from Cash Money? He has an alleged net worth of $15 million. When did Mannie Fresh come out? The Mind of Mannie Fresh album was released in 2004. The album comprised 30 singles. Who is Mannie Fresh's wife? The rapper keeps his love life out of the public; therefore, it's unclear whether he is married. Who is Manny Fresh's dad? His father's name is Otto "DJ Sabu" Thomas Jr. Who is Mannie Fresh's daughter? The rapper is yet to have children. Where does Mannie Fresh live? He currently resides in Houston, Texas, United States.

Mannie Fresh's net worth has tremendously increased since making a career breakthrough as a producer, rapper, and DJ. He has worked with notable artists such as Lil Wayne, T.I., Slim Thug, Tony Braxton, Juvenile, and Jeezy. He currently resides in Houston, Texas, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Korina Harrison's biography. She is a celebrity wife widely recognised for being the ex-wife of American businessman and TV personality Corey Harrison. Her ex-husband is best known as a cast member of the History Channel's TV show Pawn Stars.

Korina Harrison was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Korina and her ex-husband tied the knot in May 2017 and parted ways in September 2018. She is a mother to one child. Learn more about her in her bio, including why she separated from Corey and whether she remarried.

Source: Legit.ng