Oscar Heman-Ackah's biography: who is Kemi Adetiba's husband?

Oscar Heman-Ackah is a Ghananian-Nigerian music executive, creative entrepreneur and media solutionist. He is the founder and CEO of Soltracka Productions Ltd. He rose to fame following his marriage to Kemi Adetiba, a Nigerian filmmaker and film director.

Oscar Heman-Ackah has written several songs for Nigerian celebrity artists, including TuFace, Bankey W, Simi Phyno, Praiz and Psquare. Additionally, he has worked with notable international musicians such as Akon, Rihanna, Chris Brown and Ludacris.

Full name Oscar Nyamekye Heman-Ackah Nickname The Pidgin King, Uncle Oz Gender Male Date of birth 9 June 1980 Age 42 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Warri, Delta State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Ghanaian-Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Dave Heman-Ackah Mother Rhoda Zena Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Kemi Adetiba High School Fieldcrest International High School University Benson Idahosa University Profession Media solutionist, creative entrepreneur, music executive

Oscar Heman-Ackah's biography

The music producer was born in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, to his parents, Dave Heman-Ackah and Rhoda Zena Heman-Ackah. His father is the founder and general overseer pastor at Rainbow Christian Assembly, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, while his mother assists her husband in the ministry work.

Oscar is a Ghanaian-Nigerian citizen since his father is Ghanaian while his mother is Nigerian. He was raised alongside his sister Christabel and brother Jason Oheneba, a pastor.

Education

The media solutionist attended Fieldcrest International High School in Ekete, Delta State, Nigeria. After high school, he joined Benson Idahosa University (BIU) in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

What is Oscar Heman-Ackah's age?

The music executive is allegedly 42 years old as of 2023. He was born on 9 June. His exact birth year is unknown though it is presumed to be 1980. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Kemi Adetiba's husband is a music producer, media solutionist and creative entrepreneur. He is widely known in the music industry for his notable work. For instance, he is the producer of the 2014 World Cup theme song.

In 2011, he worked with an American multinational record label owned by Universal Music Group. It allowed him to work with international musicians, including Chris Brown, Ludacris, Rihanna, Akon, Marian Mareba and Skylar. Oscar also creates jingles and advertisements for brands like Diamond Bank, Glo, Etisalat, BAT, DSTV, Interswitch, MTN and GTB.

Oscar is the head producer and CEO of a media agency and music label, Soltracka Productions Ltd. The company has been in existence since 2008. Here are some of the songs Oscar has produced:

I Dun care

Smile for Me

Love Me

Joromi

Duduke

Outta My Head

By You

E No Go Funny Instrumental

Collabo

Who is Oscar Heman-Ackah's wife?

The music producer is married to Kemi Adetiba, the movie producer. Kemi and Oscar got engaged on 28 January 2022 in Ghana. On 22 April 2022, the two tied the knot at a marriage registry which was attended by close friends and family members. After the day of their civil wedding, the couple held a traditional wedding.

Some of the Nollywood celebrities who participated in the wedding include Toke Makinwa, Sola Sobowale, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Dima-Okojie. Kemi announced through her Twitter account that they plan to have the final wedding.

Kemi Adetiba is a Nollywood filmmaker and director. She is recognized for producing and directing films like The Wedding Party and King of Boys: The Return of the King.

Fast facts about Oscar Heman-Ackah

Who is Oscar Heman-Ackah? He is a music producer, media solutionist and CEO at Soltracka Productions Ltd. Where is Oscar Heman-Ackah from? The creative entrepreneur hails from Warri, Delta State, Nigeria. What is Oscar Heman-Ackah's nationality? He is a Ghanaian-Nigerian citizen. Who is Oscar Heman-Ackah's wife? He is married to Kemi Adetiba, a Nollywood movie producer. When is Oscar Heman-Ackah's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 9 June. What is Oscar Heman-Ackah's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Gemini. Who are Oscar Heman-Ackah's parents? His father is called Dave, and his mother is Rhoda.

Oscar Heman-Ackah is a music producer, media solutionist and creative entrepreneur. He is widely recognized as the husband of the Nigerian Nollywood movie producer Kemi Adetiba. He has been the CEO of Soltracka Productions Ltd since 2008.

