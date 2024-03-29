Amanda Bynes' net worth in 2024: How does she survive since retiring?

Amanda Bynes is a fashion designer and former actress from the United States. Her fame skyrocketed after appearing in the Nickelodeon series All That and its spinoff sketch comedy show The Amanda Show. What is Amanda Bynes' net worth, and where is she now?

Amanda Bynes started her acting journey at the age of seven. Before retiring from acting in 2010, she starred in films and TV series such as Hairspray, What I Like About You, and Family Guy. She was under a conservatorship for almost a decade. Amanda Bynes is now rebuilding her life and recently took a manicure course.

Profile summary

Real name Amanda Laura Bynes Nickname Chicky Gender Female Date of birth 3 April 1986 Age 37 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Thousand Oaks, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Body measurements in inches 34-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres 86-69-94 Father Rick Bynes Mother Lynn Organ Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Thousand Oaks High School Profession Fashion designer Net worth $6 million Instagram @amandaamandaamanda1986 X (Twitter) @amandabynes

What is Amanda Bynes' net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, We Got This Covered, and African Business Review, the former actor's alleged net worth is $6 million. She has amassed her wealth through her acting career and real estate investment.

Her parents disclosed her net worth before they were granted conservatorship for their daughter. They revealed that she had a net worth of approximately $5.7 million, where $2.8 million was from her real estate. She had earned $144,768 from her rental property the previous year.

Her parents requested conservatorship after realising their daughter was spending vast amounts of money on illicit substances and getting into legal trouble. For instance, she withdrew $100k on 4 June and another $100k on 2 July. The conservatorship was terminated in February 2022. Amanda had bipolar disorder and struggled with substance abuse issues in the past.

Amanda Bynes' family background

Amanda is the daughter of Rick Bynes and Lynn Organ. Her father is a dentist, while her mother is a dentist assistant and office manager. She was raised alongside her older siblings, Tommy Bynes and Jillian Bynes.

The American actress is 37 years old as of March 2024. She was born on 3 April 1986 and hails from Thousand Oaks, California, United States.

Amanda is of mixed ethnic background, with her mum being Jewish and born into a Canadian couple whose families were Polish, Russian, and Romanian. Her father is of Irish, Polish and Lithuanian descent.

Educational background

Amanda Bynes enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles in 2014 and . She also acquired an Associate of Arts degree in Merchandise Product Development and announced her intentions to start a bachelor's degree program.

Career

Bynes began acting at 7 when she appeared in a TV advertisement for Brunch Crunch Candies. She also appeared in the stage plays Annie, The Music Man, and The Sound of Music, among others, when she was a child.

The former actress disclosed during an interview that she was discovered by Nickelodeon producers Brian Robbins and Dan Schneider when she attended a comedy camp at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, CA, USA.

Amanda was later cast in the Nickelodeon comedy All That and Figure It Out game show. She finally got her live-action sketch comedy show, The Amanda Show, in 1999. The show last aired in 2002.

The fashion designer has starred in several movies and TV series. According to her IMDb, some of her popular films and TV series include:

Year Movie/TV series Role 1998 Sports Theater with Shaquille O'Neal Caroline Hanley 2001 The Nightmare Room Danielle Warner 2002 Big Fat Liar Kaylee 2003 What a Girl Wants Daphne Reynolds 2005 Lovewrecked Jenny Taylor 2006 She's the Man Viola 2002–2006 What I Like About You Holla Tyler 2007 Hairspray Penny Pingleton 2008 Living Proof Jamie McGrath 2009 Canned Sarabeth 2010 Easy A Marianne

Amanda is no longer into acting. She retired in June 2010, with her last film project being Easy A. She tweeted in a now-deleted tweet:

Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem. If I don't love something anymore I stop doing it. I don't love acting anymore so I've stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire but you heard it here first. "I've #retired.

In August 2007, Amanda launched her accessory and clothing line, Dear by Amanda Bynes. In 2022, she released her single Diamonds, featuring her fiance, Paul Michael.

Where is Amanda Bynes now?

After her conservatorship was terminated in February 2022, the former actress released a statement through her attorney, David Esquibias, following the ruling. She said:

In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavours— including my fragrance line—and look forward to sharing more when I can.

Bynes started a podcast with Sieminski, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, whose first episode was released on 12 December 2023, and featured Dahlia Moth, a tattoo artist. She announced she was quitting the podcast on the same episode.

So even though the podcast has been doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now. We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, like say Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone.

She decided to concentrate on acquiring a manicurist license. She shared her Board of Barbering and Cosmetology exam results on 5 March 2024. Even though she failed, she promised to study harder next time.

Who is Amanda Bynes' husband?

The fashion designer is yet to be married. However, she was previously engaged to Paul Michael. Paul and Amanda began dating in late 2019. On 2020's Valentine's Day, the former actress announced their engagement in a now-deleted post on her Instagram page.

She shared a photo of her silver ring and his gold band, referring to Paul as the love of her life. Michael disclosed to Page Six on March 2023 that the Bynes had turned wild as she had stopped taking her medication before being placed on a psychiatric hold. He stated:

She got off her meds, and she's still off her meds. She's wild.

Amanda Bynes' legal issues

The retired actress has faced several legal charges. In April 2012, she was arrested on a misdemeanour DUI charge after hitting a cop car in West Hollywood. She caused minor paint damage to both vehicles.

Amanda was again charged with alcohol-related reckless driving after two years. According to The Associated Press, she was sentenced to three years of probation and three months of attending alcohol education classes.

In May 2013, the retired actress was allegedly accused of tossing a bong out the window of a midtown Manhattan apartment building. She was taken into custody and was charged with tampering with physical evidence, reckless endangerment, and possession of an illegal drug substance. The case was dismissed after a few months.

In July 2013, Bynes sparked a fire in a residential neighbourhood in Thousand Oaks, north of Los Angeles. It was discovered that it was not a deliberate attempt and that she was not related to the residents in any way. After being interviewed by the officers, it was decided that she met the criteria of a 5150. She was, therefore, put under a 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold.

Fast facts about Amanda Bynes

What is Amanda Bynes' net worth in 2024? The retired actress has an estimated net worth of $6 million. How much was Amanda Bynes worth at her peak? Amanda earned between $2 million and $3 million annually at the peak of her career. Who are Amanda Bynes' kids? The actress does not have any children. Who are Amanda Bynes' parents? She is the daughter of Rick Bynes and Lynn Organ. What is Amanda Bynes' age? She is 37 years old as of March 2024. Who is Amanda Bynes now? She is pursuing her career as a manicurist. What is Amanda Bynes' last movie? The film she last appeared in before retiring from acting was Easy A in 2010. Why did Amanda Bynes retire? She felt she no longer had a passion for acting.

Amanda Bynes' net worth indicates her dedication to her work as an actress and investor. She was in the entertainment industry for over two decades before retiring. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

