ZHC's biography: age, real name, girlfriend, net worth, career

Who is YouTuber ZHC? He is a social media influencer, comic artist, and YouTuber. He has managed to amass a significant number of subscribers on YouTube. Since creating his channel, he has worked with other prominent YouTubers such as Charli D'Amilo, Mr Beast, and Addison Rae.

American social media content creator and comic artist ZHC. Photo: @zhc

Zachary Hsieh is well known for uploading giveaway videos and time-lapse art on his YouTube channel. He is also the founder of the Art Alliance and the Copic Abuse Foundation. Find out more details about him here.

Profile summary

Full name: Zachary Hsieh

Zachary Hsieh Nickname: ZHC, Zach

ZHC, Zach Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 14 January 1999

14 January 1999 Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: San Jose, California, United States of America

San Jose, California, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, United States of America

Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 149

149 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Body type: Slim

Slim Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Michelle Chin

Michelle Chin Siblings: 2

2 Occupation: Social media content creator, Comic artist

Social media content creator, Comic artist Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: @zhc

@zhc YouTube: ZHC

ZHC Twitter: @ZHC

@ZHC Facebook: ZHC

ZHC’s bio

ZHC was born in San Jose, California, United States, on 14 January 1999. His birth sign is Capricorn, and he follows the Christian religion.

Zach has two sisters, but their names are not available in the public domain. The YouTube star was raised in the United States with her two siblings.

What does ZHC stand for?

It is the short form of his birth name. ZHC's real name is Zachary Hsieh.

How old is ZHC?

ZHC’s age is 23 years as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on 14 January every year. The American comic artist shared a tweet on Twitter celebrating his 23rd birthday,

I turn 23 today! To celebrate I’m gonna give $100 to 23 of you that retweet this tweet and follow me or share my Ig post!

Is ZHC Chinese?

It is not clear whether he is Chinese or not, but he is of Asian ethnicity.

Career

Zachary Hsieh is a comic artist, YouTuber, and social media influencer. How long has ZHC been on YouTube? Zach started his YouTube channel on 6 August 2013.

When did ZHC post his first video? He published his first YouTube video on 13 December 2016 titled How to Draw Spiderman (Comic book style).

American YouTuber ZHC in a black outfit. Photo: @zhc

At the time of writing, the American comic artist has uploaded over 294 videos, and he has over 23.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Besides posting his videos on YouTube, the American content creator also uploads his content on social media platforms such as Instagram, where he has more than 2.9 followers as of 2022. Also, he has a substantial following of above 802k followers on Facebook, where he aims to change the world with his art.

On 21 February 2020, Zachary Hsieh uploaded a video with his friend Leo Mahalo titled I Surprised Charli D'Amelio with 20 Custom iPhones!. It is one of Zach's most-watched YouTube videos to date, as it has over 101 million views.

As a professional artist, Zachary Hsieh uses his talent to customize various things and give them a new look. For instance, on 24 December 2020, he painted a house and gifted it to the famous YouTuber, Mr. Beast.

What is ZHC ’s net worth?

How much is ZHC worth? According to Naibuzz, the American comic artist allegedly has a net worth of $2 million, but this information is not official.

Who is the girlfriend of ZHC?

ZHC’s girlfriend is also a social media star by profession, and she is called Michelle Chin.

Are ZHC and Michelle married? No, the duo is dating as of 2022.

American comic artist ZHC customizing a house. Photo: @zhc

Body measurements and stats

Zachary Hsieh is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs 149 pounds, equivalent to 68 kgs. The American YouTuber has a slim body, brown eyes, and dark brown hair.

Where does ZHC live?

Currently, the American comic artist resides in Los Angeles, United States of America. He owns a multi-million mansion there, and he shared a video on YouTube painting it for 30 days.

ZHC is an American social media personality, content creator, and comic artist. He has a significant following on social media platforms.

