What are the best seasons of Alone to watch? No spoilers

Alone is a popular reality TV series where contestants are isolated in the wilderness and left to fend for themselves with limited resources. Each season has brought its unique blend of drama, survival skills, and human resilience. But what are the best seasons of Alone to watch? Explore some of the best seasons of the reality TV series that stood out from others.

A poster of Alone TV show that airs on History Channel. Photo: @Alone on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Alone reality TV series premiered on 18 June 2015. The last person standing is awarded a cash prize. Each season presents a unique journey, a captivating tale of triumphs and tribulations that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Best seasons of Alone

Many contestants opt to quit because of the unpredictable and violent climates, hungry wildlife, and other challenges. Explore the most exciting moments, standout contestants, and valuable lessons from the best Alone seasons.

These Alone seasons are ranked based on user ratings and information from sources such as IMDb and similar movie and TV show review websites such as Looper, Episode Ninja and Ranker. Note that this list is not organised in any particular order.

1. Season 1

This is one of the best seasons of Alone, released on 18 June 2015. From fast-rising tides to relentless rains, each of the men must adapt to his new environment or tap out and go home. The fear of dehydration and dangerous predators pushes each man to outlast the others and survive alone in the wilderness.

Vancouver Island's unpredictable weather, dense forests, and the ever-present spectre of isolation become formidable adversaries for the contestants. Season 1 lasted 56 days, and the winner was Alan Kay.

2. Season 3

Season 3 first aired on 8 December 2016. The season stands to be the first time a contestant was pulled for medical reasons. It was set in Patagonia, Argentina, in South America. They face the unforgiving terrain of a foreign land and the onset of winter, and each must act quickly to adapt to their new environment to survive.

After grappling with isolation and loneliness, the winner of season 3 turned out to be Zachary Fowler. The winner, Zachary Fowler, had lost 70 lbs before the end of his stay.

3. Season 6

Season 6 exposes the contestants to the coldest location in the history of Alone: The Arctic, Northwest Territories, Canada. With temperatures plummeting to -40 degrees Celsius, they must rely on their skills, resilience, and resourcefulness to endure the extreme conditions.

Severe infection becomes a real possibility, driving one participant to consider quitting early. Jordan Jonas emerges as the winner of the season.

4. Season 7

Are you wondering which is the best season of Alone with no spoilers? Season 7 of Alone falls in that category as ten skilled survivalists are dropped into the unforgiving wilderness of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, Canada. The contestants face endless challenges as the days turn into weeks, from the harsh Arctic weather to the constant threat of wild predators.

They must find food, build shelters, and protect themselves from the elements, all while battling the psychological strain of isolation and loneliness. The winner of season 7 was Roland Welker.

5. Season 2

Season 2 is among the hardest seasons of Alone. It premiered on 21 April 2016 and was set in Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. Ten people must confront rocky terrain, wet environments, and hungry predators.

Mike proves incredibly skilful and finds enormous success hunting for food. He manages to build his sink and boat. Meanwhile, doubts emerge for others as debilitating hunger sets in. The ultimate prize of $500,000 was awarded to David McIntyre.

6. Season 9

Season 9 expounded on the ferocious snowstorms, frigid temperatures, scary animals, and extreme weather conditions. It was set in Labrador, Canada, and the survival duration was up to 100 days. The participants learn how to build their permanent shelters, while others face the emotional and physical toll of their decisions.

The season can be deemed successful; however, there are instances where the producers excessively rely on the characters' sentimental backstories. Simply witnessing their survival would have sufficed without the added emphasis on emotional narratives. Juan Pablo Quiñonez was the winner of the season.

7. Season 5

Season 5, set in the beautiful Khonin Nuga Valley among the Khentii Mountains in Northern Mongolia, came with new challenges. The terrain was also unforgiving, with rugged mountains, dense forests, and wide-open plains.

As food sources disappeared, hunger drove the remaining participants to a new low. One attempted a risky climb into wolf territory to search for food, and another contended with a potentially game-ending health issue. At the end of it all, Sam Larson became the winner.

8. Season 8

The season was set in Chilko Lake, British Columbia, Canada. It introduced a new set of rules for the contestants that were very restrictive and took much of the fun out of the viewing experience. One of the strict rules prohibited contestants from using bait to catch fish, allowing only lures on barbless hooks.

The lack of easily accessible food sources made it difficult for the contestants to find enough to eat. After much struggle, the ultimate prize of $500,000 was awarded to Clay Hayes.

9. Season 4

Season 4 is one of the best seasons of Alone to watch. It came out on 8 June 2017. Unlike other seasons focusing on singular contestants, it involved seven pairs of two family members who must find each other and survive together. The contestants must contend with harsh weather, limited resources, punishing Vancouver Island’s terrain, and the psychological challenges of isolation.

These are the best seasons of Alone you should add to your watchlist. Despite the harsh weather conditions, rugged mountains, dense forests, hungry predators and other challenges, each season boasts its own exceptional survival elements by the contestants.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about G-rated movies on Disney Plus to watch with the whole family. The streaming service offers extensive productions, including adult-oriented movies, action-packed adventures, Marvel movies, series, and documentaries.

G-rated movies are suitable for general audiences as they do not contain themes, language, violence, or other elements that would be inappropriate for young children. With its vast collection of family-friendly films, Disney Plus has become a go-to source of entertainment for audiences of all ages.

Source: Legit.ng