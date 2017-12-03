Actress Bukky Wright’s biography: Age, children, husband, net worth, movies
Bukky Wright is a veteran Nigerian actress, businesswoman, and politician. She is famous for starring in numerous Nollywood movies, including The Narrow Path, Gidi Blues, and Pure Honey.
Bukky Wright ventured into the Nigerian film industry in 1996 and has since become a big name, appearing in numerous films. She is also into business and owns a clothing line and spa. In 2014, she vied for a political seat. Here is a look at her career and personal life.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Oluwabukola Sekinat Ajoke Wright
|Nickname
|Bukky Wright
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|31 March 1967
|Age
|56 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria
|Current residence
|United States
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Citizenship
|Nigeria (1967–present)
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5’9” (175 cm)
|Weight
|141 lbs (64 kgs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Married
|Partner
|Adewale Onitiri
|Marriage location
|Trenton, New Jersey, United States
|Children
|2
|College
|University of Lagos
|Profession
|Actress, entrepreneur, politician
|@bukkywright
Actress Bully Wright’s biography
The Nollywood actress was born Oluwabukola Sekinat Ajoke Wright in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. She was raised by a Christian father and a Muslim mother. She is a Nigerian national living in Lagos, Nigeria.
As for her education, she pursued her undergraduate studies at the University of Lagos. Wright graduated from the institution with a bachelor’s degree in economics.
How old is Bukky Wright?
Bukky Wright’s age is 56 years as of 2023. The Nigerian businesswoman was born on 31 March 1967. Her zodiac sign is Aries.
What is Bukky Wright’s profession?
Bukky Wright is an award-winning actress, businesswoman, and politician. Her business ventures include owning B Collections, a clothing line and B Wright beauty spa. In 2014, she contested under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket to be a representative at the Ogun State House of Assembly.
She ventured into acting in 1996 and has appeared in numerous Nollywood movies. The actress has won multiple awards in the Nigerian film industry, including the 2011 Best Nollywood Actress of the Year award. Here is a list of some of Bukky Wright’s movies and TV shows.
|Film/TV show
|Year
|Kadara
|2022
|5 Reasons Why
|2018
|Pure Honey
|2017
|Gidi Blues
|2016
|Somewhere Down the Line
|2015
|When Love Happens
|2014
|My Life, My Damage
|2013
|Arugba
|2009
|Church on Fire
|2008
|The Narrow Path
|2006
|Without Shame
|2005
|Brass Bells
|1999
|Above Love
|2004
|The Cartel
|2004
|Travails of Fate
|2006
|Stolen Lives
|2015
|Black Val
|2016
|Hourglass
|2016
|Poison
|2018
|Price of Deceit
|2017
|Resilient
|2016
Besides acting, she is a writer and executive producer. She is the chief executive officer of Wright Media & Associates. Bukky has a significant fan following on social media, especially on Instagram, where she is a multiple brand ambassador.
What is Bukky Wright's net worth?
Bukky has an alleged net worth of $800k. She has amassed her income through her acting career, endorsement deals and business ventures.
Who is Bukky Wright’s husband?
The actress is Adewale Onitiri’s wife. The couple exchanged marriage vows in 2011 in Trenton, New Jersey, United States. Her husband, Adewale Onitiri, is a Nigerian businessman in the United States. She has been married five times.
Who are Bukky Wright’s ex-husbands?
Her first marriage was to Gboyega Amu. Bukky’s second marriage was to Rotimi Makinde, a member of the House of Representatives. Femi Davies, a Nigerian journalist, was her third husband and music promoter Bolaija Saheed was her fourth husband.
Does Bukky Wright have children?
She is a mother of two children, Wilson and Olugbenga Jerry Amu-Wright. Wilson is an American Air Force officer. Olugbenga Jerry is a Nigerian musical artist famous as OJayy Wright, born on 22 September 1993. Some of his hits include Nobody but You, Duro, and Erika.
Is Bukky Wright still alive?
Rumours about Bukky Wright’s burial have circulated in the media, but the actress is still alive.
Where is Bukky Wright now?
The Nollywood actress reportedly lives with her husband in the United States.
Fast facts
Here are interesting facts about Bukky Wright.
- She loves posting memes and short video clips on her Instagram.
- She loves wearing the traditional Ankara outfits.
- She became a grandmother when one of her sons had a child.
Bukky Wright has been in the Nigerian film industry since 1996 and has been featured in numerous films, making her a veteran actress. She is also an entrepreneur and owns a couple of businesses. The mother of two is married and reportedly resides in the United States with her husband.
