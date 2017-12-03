Actress Bukky Wright’s biography: Age, children, husband, net worth, movies

Bukky Wright is a veteran Nigerian actress, businesswoman, and politician. She is famous for starring in numerous Nollywood movies, including The Narrow Path, Gidi Blues, and Pure Honey.

Actress Bukky Wright. Photo: @bukkywright (modified by author)

Bukky Wright ventured into the Nigerian film industry in 1996 and has since become a big name, appearing in numerous films. She is also into business and owns a clothing line and spa. In 2014, she vied for a political seat. Here is a look at her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Oluwabukola Sekinat Ajoke Wright Nickname Bukky Wright Gender Female Date of birth 31 March 1967 Age 56 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria Current residence United States Nationality Nigerian Citizenship Nigeria (1967–present) Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’9” (175 cm) Weight 141 lbs (64 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Partner Adewale Onitiri Marriage location Trenton, New Jersey, United States Children 2 College University of Lagos Profession Actress, entrepreneur, politician Instagram @bukkywright

Actress Bully Wright’s biography

The Nollywood actress was born Oluwabukola Sekinat Ajoke Wright in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. She was raised by a Christian father and a Muslim mother. She is a Nigerian national living in Lagos, Nigeria.

As for her education, she pursued her undergraduate studies at the University of Lagos. Wright graduated from the institution with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

How old is Bukky Wright?

Bukky Wright’s age is 56 years as of 2023. The Nigerian businesswoman was born on 31 March 1967. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Bukky Wright’s profession?

Bukky Wright is an award-winning actress, businesswoman, and politician. Her business ventures include owning B Collections, a clothing line and B Wright beauty spa. In 2014, she contested under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket to be a representative at the Ogun State House of Assembly.

She ventured into acting in 1996 and has appeared in numerous Nollywood movies. The actress has won multiple awards in the Nigerian film industry, including the 2011 Best Nollywood Actress of the Year award. Here is a list of some of Bukky Wright’s movies and TV shows.

Film/TV show Year Kadara 2022 5 Reasons Why 2018 Pure Honey 2017 Gidi Blues 2016 Somewhere Down the Line 2015 When Love Happens 2014 My Life, My Damage 2013 Arugba 2009 Church on Fire 2008 The Narrow Path 2006 Without Shame 2005 Brass Bells 1999 Above Love 2004 The Cartel 2004 Travails of Fate 2006 Stolen Lives 2015 Black Val 2016 Hourglass 2016 Poison 2018 Price of Deceit 2017 Resilient 2016

Besides acting, she is a writer and executive producer. She is the chief executive officer of Wright Media & Associates. Bukky has a significant fan following on social media, especially on Instagram, where she is a multiple brand ambassador.

What is Bukky Wright's net worth?

Bukky has an alleged net worth of $800k. She has amassed her income through her acting career, endorsement deals and business ventures.

Who is Bukky Wright’s husband?

The actress is Adewale Onitiri’s wife. The couple exchanged marriage vows in 2011 in Trenton, New Jersey, United States. Her husband, Adewale Onitiri, is a Nigerian businessman in the United States. She has been married five times.

Who are Bukky Wright’s ex-husbands?

Her first marriage was to Gboyega Amu. Bukky’s second marriage was to Rotimi Makinde, a member of the House of Representatives. Femi Davies, a Nigerian journalist, was her third husband and music promoter Bolaija Saheed was her fourth husband.

Does Bukky Wright have children?

She is a mother of two children, Wilson and Olugbenga Jerry Amu-Wright. Wilson is an American Air Force officer. Olugbenga Jerry is a Nigerian musical artist famous as OJayy Wright, born on 22 September 1993. Some of his hits include Nobody but You, Duro, and Erika.

Is Bukky Wright still alive?

Rumours about Bukky Wright’s burial have circulated in the media, but the actress is still alive.

Where is Bukky Wright now?

The Nollywood actress reportedly lives with her husband in the United States.

Fast facts

Here are interesting facts about Bukky Wright.

She loves posting memes and short video clips on her Instagram.

She loves wearing the traditional Ankara outfits.

She became a grandmother when one of her sons had a child.

Bukky Wright has been in the Nigerian film industry since 1996 and has been featured in numerous films, making her a veteran actress. She is also an entrepreneur and owns a couple of businesses. The mother of two is married and reportedly resides in the United States with her husband.

