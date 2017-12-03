Global site navigation

Actress Bukky Wright’s biography: Age, children, husband, net worth, movies
Celebrity biographies

by  Jackline Wangare

Bukky Wright is a veteran Nigerian actress, businesswoman, and politician. She is famous for starring in numerous Nollywood movies, including The Narrow Path, Gidi Blues, and Pure Honey.

Bukky Wright
Actress Bukky Wright. Photo: @bukkywright (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Bukky Wright ventured into the Nigerian film industry in 1996 and has since become a big name, appearing in numerous films. She is also into business and owns a clothing line and spa. In 2014, she vied for a political seat. Here is a look at her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full nameOluwabukola Sekinat Ajoke Wright
NicknameBukky Wright
GenderFemale
Date of birth31 March 1967
Age56 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signAries
Place of birthAbeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria
Current residenceUnited States
NationalityNigerian
CitizenshipNigeria (1967–present)
EthnicityAfrican
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height5’9” (175 cm)
Weight141 lbs (64 kgs)
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Relationship statusMarried
PartnerAdewale Onitiri
Marriage locationTrenton, New Jersey, United States
Children2
CollegeUniversity of Lagos
ProfessionActress, entrepreneur, politician
Instagram@bukkywright

Actress Bully Wright’s biography

The Nollywood actress was born Oluwabukola Sekinat Ajoke Wright in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. She was raised by a Christian father and a Muslim mother. She is a Nigerian national living in Lagos, Nigeria.

As for her education, she pursued her undergraduate studies at the University of Lagos. Wright graduated from the institution with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

How old is Bukky Wright?

Bukky Wright’s age is 56 years as of 2023. The Nigerian businesswoman was born on 31 March 1967. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Bukky Wright’s profession?

Bukky Wright is an award-winning actress, businesswoman, and politician. Her business ventures include owning B Collections, a clothing line and B Wright beauty spa. In 2014, she contested under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket to be a representative at the Ogun State House of Assembly.

She ventured into acting in 1996 and has appeared in numerous Nollywood movies. The actress has won multiple awards in the Nigerian film industry, including the 2011 Best Nollywood Actress of the Year award. Here is a list of some of Bukky Wright’s movies and TV shows.

Film/TV showYear
Kadara2022
5 Reasons Why2018
Pure Honey2017
Gidi Blues2016
Somewhere Down the Line2015
When Love Happens2014
My Life, My Damage2013
Arugba2009
Church on Fire2008
The Narrow Path2006
Without Shame2005
Brass Bells1999
Above Love2004
The Cartel2004
Travails of Fate2006
Stolen Lives2015
Black Val2016
Hourglass2016
Poison 2018
Price of Deceit2017
Resilient2016

Besides acting, she is a writer and executive producer. She is the chief executive officer of Wright Media & Associates. Bukky has a significant fan following on social media, especially on Instagram, where she is a multiple brand ambassador.

What is Bukky Wright's net worth?

Bukky has an alleged net worth of $800k. She has amassed her income through her acting career, endorsement deals and business ventures.

Who is Bukky Wright’s husband?

The actress is Adewale Onitiri’s wife. The couple exchanged marriage vows in 2011 in Trenton, New Jersey, United States. Her husband, Adewale Onitiri, is a Nigerian businessman in the United States. She has been married five times.

Who are Bukky Wright’s ex-husbands?

Her first marriage was to Gboyega Amu. Bukky’s second marriage was to Rotimi Makinde, a member of the House of Representatives. Femi Davies, a Nigerian journalist, was her third husband and music promoter Bolaija Saheed was her fourth husband.

Does Bukky Wright have children?

She is a mother of two children, Wilson and Olugbenga Jerry Amu-Wright. Wilson is an American Air Force officer. Olugbenga Jerry is a Nigerian musical artist famous as OJayy Wright, born on 22 September 1993. Some of his hits include Nobody but You, Duro, and Erika.

Is Bukky Wright still alive?

Rumours about Bukky Wright’s burial have circulated in the media, but the actress is still alive.

Where is Bukky Wright now?

The Nollywood actress reportedly lives with her husband in the United States.

Fast facts

Here are interesting facts about Bukky Wright.

  • She loves posting memes and short video clips on her Instagram.
  • She loves wearing the traditional Ankara outfits.
  • She became a grandmother when one of her sons had a child.

Bukky Wright has been in the Nigerian film industry since 1996 and has been featured in numerous films, making her a veteran actress. She is also an entrepreneur and owns a couple of businesses. The mother of two is married and reportedly resides in the United States with her husband.

Legit.ng recently published Jay Boogie’s biography. Jay is a Nigerian fashion model and social media influencer. She boasts a significant following on Instagram, where she endorses brands and shares lifestyle pictures.

The Port Harcourt-born influencer’s real name is Daniel Anthony Nsikan. She has made a name for herself as an online influencer with a considerable audience across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng

