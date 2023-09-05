Who is Lynn Ban from Bling Empire: New York? Her family and career

Who is Lynn Ban? She is an entrepreneur, jewellery designer, social media influencer and TV personality from Singapore. Her prominence skyrocketed when she was featured in Bling Empire: New York, a Netflix reality TV show that premiered on 20 January 2023.

Lynn Ban’s popularity has seen her be featured in notable magazines such as ELLE, Vogue, W, and V. The designer has collaborated with top stylists and photographers and occasionally shares her modelling shots on Instagram. She currently resides in New York City, USA.

Profile summary

Full name Lynn Ban Gender Female Date of birth 27 May 1972 Age 51 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Singapore Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality Singaporean Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 36-29-40 Body measurements in centimetres 74-40-102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father David Ban Mother Patricia Ban Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Jett Kain Children 1 University New York University Profession Entrepreneur, jewellery designer, social media influencer, TV personality Net worth $5 million Instagram @lynn_ban

Lynn Ban’s bio

The reality TV star was born in Singapore. She is a Singaporean of Asian ethnicity. Lynn’s father is David Ban, while her mother is Patricia Ban. Her dad is a property tycoon serving the position of executive director of Venus Assets, a world-class residential, commercial and mixed-use property developer in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Before joining Venus Assets, her father used to work at Chase Manhattan Bank. Lynn Ban’s mom, Patricia, is a gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America. The jewellery designer has a younger sister named Samantha.

Educational background

Lynn from Bling Empire: New York attended Gallatin School for Individualized Studies, where she majored in Art History and Literature. Later, she joined New York University and studied French literature. The entrepreneur also studied Art and History at Cornell University.

How old is Lynn from Bling Empire?

Lynn Ban’s age is 51 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 May 1972. The television personality’s zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Lynn is a jewellery designer, social media influencer, TV personality and entrepreneur. After completing her education, she started Lynn Ban Vintage, selling vintage apparel brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino and Chanel.

In 2011, the designer launched the Lynn Ban Jewelry company, which deals in brooches, cuffs, rings, lockets, and earrings. Luxury retailers like Barneys and Net-a-porter have picked up her collections, and several celebrities promote them, including Beyoncé, Madonna, and Post Malone.

The Singaporean designer garnered fame after being cast in the show Bling Empire: New York, which premiered on 20 January 2023. The reality TV personality appeared in the reality show alongside famous cast members like Deborah Hung, Richard Chang and Stephen Hung.

What is Lynn Ban’s net worth?

Lynn from Bling Empire has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Her primary source of income is her various promotions, commercials, and other business endeavours.

Who is Lynn’s husband?

The reality TV star is married to Jett Kain. Her husband is a former producer and reporter for MTV. The duo met at a New Year’s party in 1994. They dated for several years before tied the knot in 1999.

Are Lynn and Jett still together?

The couple’s marriage has lasted over two decades as of this writing. Lynn’s husband partners with his spouse professionally in handling the press and marketing for Lynn Ban Jewelry. He also supported Lynn in expanding the Genki Sushi franchise (founded by Ban's father) to the United States.

Who is Lynn Ban’s child?

The reality TV star is a mother to a son named Sebastian Kain. Lynn Ban’s son is currently studying in a boarding school in London.

What is Lynn Ban’s height?

Lynn from Bling Empire is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 36-29-40 (74-40-102 centimetres).

FAQs

Lynn Ban is a reality TV star widely recognised for participating in Netflix's reality show Bling Empire: New York. She is also a successful designer with a jewellery company based in New York, United States.

