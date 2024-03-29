Global site navigation

What is MC Hammer's net worth in 2024? The rapper's latest updates
Celebrity biographies

by  Brian Oroo

MC Hammer is an American rapper and dancer. He is known for songs like U Can't Touch This, It's All Good, and Help The Children. He came into the limelight for his song, U Can't Touch This, which earned him a Grammy Award in 1991. He is also the first hip-hop rapper to have a diamond-certified album. But what is M.C. Hammer's net worth considering the milestones he has made in the music industry?

MC Hammer at A&E TV Networks' 25th Anniversary celebration (L). MC Hammer performs at the Dreamforce 2012 conference (R)
MC Hammer during A&E TV Networks' 25th Anniversary celebration (L). He performs during the Dreamforce 2012 conference at the Moscone Center. Photo: Jim Spellman, Justin Sullivan (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

MC Hammer was born and raised with a single mother in Oakland, California, United States of America. How much money did MC Hammer make over his career? The rapper enjoyed a successful musical career in the 1980s and 1990s, making millions from his art, but he went bankrupt in 1996. This, however, did not stop him from venturing into other careers.

Profile summary

Real nameStanley Kirk Burrell
Famous asMC Hammer
GenderMale
Date of birth30 March 1962
Age62 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signAries
Place of birthOakland, California, United States of America
Current residenceCalifornia, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'11''
Height in centimetres180"
Weight in pounds172
Weight in kilograms78
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBrown
FatherLouis BurrellSr
Siblings8
Marital statusMarried
WifeStephanie Fuller
Children5
SchoolMcClymonds High School
ProfessionRapper, dancer, investor
Net worth$2 million
X(Twitter)@mchammer
Instagram@mchammer
Facebook@mchammer

What is M.C. Hammer's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, American Songwriter and similar sites, MC Hammer's net worth is alleged to be $2 million in 2024. He primarily earns his income from his career as a musician and investor.

How much money did MC Hammer make over his career?

According to Forbes magazine, the rapper accumulated $33 million at the peak of his musical career in 1991, equivalent to $70 million today. However, he lost his fortune due to extreme personal expenditures.

The rapper owned several luxury sports cars, private jets, a record company, and a 12-acre estate in Fremont, California. He, however, went bankrupt in 1996 with a $13 million debt, which made him sell his properties to pay the debt.

How did MC Hammer lose 30 million?

The rapper spent his money on an entourage. He employed a group of people from his hometown, Oakland, and paid them $500 thousand monthly. He also spent his money on luxury properties. For instance, he allegedly bought 17 cars and kept a stable of racehorses.

Quick facts about MC Hammer
Top-5 facts about MC Hammer. Photo: @oaklandathletics on Facebook (modified by author)
He bought a 12.25-acre property for $5 million in 1990, later demolished it, and spent $30 million to make it his own. It was a 40,000-square-foot mansion. The mansion had luxurious features such as Italian Marble floors, two swimming pools, a recording studio, a 17-car garage, and a baseball diamond. In 1996, he went bankrupt and sold the property for $5.3 million.

Career

He started his career as a dancer at 9. As a kid, he sold stray baseballs and danced in the Oakland Coliseum. In an interview with Revolt, the rapper revealed that Charlie Finlay, the team owner of Oakland Athletics, saw him dancing and hired him as a clubhouse assistant and batboy.

He worked for Charlie Finlay as a batboy and clubhouse assistant from 1973 to 1980. He started singing in the 1980s. He released his first album, Feel My Power, in 1986. Two years later, he released the song Son of the King.

In 1990, he released the album Please Hammer Don't Hurt 'Em, which included his hit song, U Can't Touch This. The music stopped at No8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 1991, he bagged a Grammy award for Best R&B Song, U Can't Touch This. Below are some of his popular songs;

  • Pumps and a Bump
  • Pray
  • Don'tCan't Stop
  • Do Not Pass Me By
  • No Stoppin' Us
  • Let's Go Deeper
  • 2 Legit 2 Quit
  • Help The Children
  • Here Comes the Hammer
  • Oaktown
  • Saultry Funk

MC Hammer is also a famous actor. According to his IMDb profile, he has 38 credits as an actor. He is known for films such as Finishing The Game, For Your Love, Uncle Grandpa, and Deadly Rhapsody.

M.C Hammer's family

His father's name is Louis Burrell Sr., and he was a warehouse supervisor. His mother was a secretary. He grew up in Oakland alongside eight siblings. His two siblings are Louis Burrell Jr and Chris Burrell. The rapper and his siblings were raised by his mother.

Does MC Hammer have a wife?

MC Hammer and Stephanie Fuller during the WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala
MC Hammer and Stephanie Fuller during the WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala at The Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)
His wife is Stephanie Fuller, a pastor, author, and activist. The two met at a church revival meeting and tied the knot in 1985. They have been together for 38 years as of writing. The couple celebrated their 38th anniversary on 21 December 2023, and his wife shared photos on her Instagram page.

HAPPY 38th ANNIVERSARY to us MY LOVE @mchammer What a blessing it is to share these beautiful memories together, looking forward to many more. I LOVE YOU & OUR ENDLESS LOVE etc…

They have five children: Sarah, A'keiba, Sammy, Bobby, and Jeremiah. MC Hammer's daughter, A'keiba, appeared in the television series Hammertime and Rock the Cradle. She was born on 29 September 1987.

MC Hammer's latest updates

MC Hammer's fans were shocked in March 2024 after the hashtag #RIPHammer, started trending on social media. They thought the rapper had passed away.

It was later established that retired UFC fighter Mark Coleman's home caught fire, leading to the death of his dog, Hammer.

Fortunately, Mark Coleman saved his parents from the fire but could not save his dog, which is why the #RIPHammer trended on social media. There was confusion as fans thought Greg "The Hammer" Valentine had passed away, while others thought it was the rapper. However, both Greg "The Hammer" and MC Hammer are alive.

What is MC Hammer doing today?

The American dancer lives with his wife in California, United States of America. He is currently an investor. He invests in technology companies like X(Twitter). The rapper works on his tech projects and mixed martial arts. He is working on his AGI film, Samurai's Oath, and keeps updating fans about the movie on Instagram.

FAQs

  1. What is MC Hammer’s net worth in 2024? The rapper is allegedly worth $2 million.
  2. Who is MC Hammer? He is an American rapper, dancer, and investor who came into the limelight for the song U Can't Touch This.
  3. How tall is MC Hammer? The rapper is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.
  4. Who is MC Hammer's wife? Hammer's wife is Stephanie Fuller.
  5. What is MC Hammer's nationality? He is American.
  6. How old is MC Hammer? MC is 62 years old as of 2024. He was born on 30 March 1962.
  7. Who are MC Hammer's kids? The rapper has five children: Sarah, A'keiba, Sammy, Bobby and Jeremiah.
  8. Where is MC Hammer living now? He lives in California, United States of America.

MC Hammer's net worth allegedly plummeted swiftly due to unwise financial decisions and an extravagant lifestyle during the peak of his career. However, the rapper is slowly rising, and his net worth is growing. He is married to Stephanie Fuller, and they have five children.

