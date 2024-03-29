What is MC Hammer's net worth in 2024? The rapper's latest updates

MC Hammer is an American rapper and dancer. He is known for songs like U Can't Touch This, It's All Good, and Help The Children. He came into the limelight for his song, U Can't Touch This, which earned him a Grammy Award in 1991. He is also the first hip-hop rapper to have a diamond-certified album. But what is M.C. Hammer's net worth considering the milestones he has made in the music industry?

MC Hammer during A&E TV Networks' 25th Anniversary celebration (L). He performs during the Dreamforce 2012 conference at the Moscone Center. Photo: Jim Spellman, Justin Sullivan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

MC Hammer was born and raised with a single mother in Oakland, California, United States of America. How much money did MC Hammer make over his career? The rapper enjoyed a successful musical career in the 1980s and 1990s, making millions from his art, but he went bankrupt in 1996. This, however, did not stop him from venturing into other careers.

Real name Stanley Kirk Burrell Famous as MC Hammer Gender Male Date of birth 30 March 1962 Age 62 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Oakland, California, United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180" Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Louis BurrellSr Siblings 8 Marital status Married Wife Stephanie Fuller Children 5 School McClymonds High School Profession Rapper, dancer, investor Net worth $2 million X(Twitter) @mchammer Instagram @mchammer Facebook @mchammer

What is M.C. Hammer's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, American Songwriter and similar sites, MC Hammer's net worth is alleged to be $2 million in 2024. He primarily earns his income from his career as a musician and investor.

How much money did MC Hammer make over his career?

According to Forbes magazine, the rapper accumulated $33 million at the peak of his musical career in 1991, equivalent to $70 million today. However, he lost his fortune due to extreme personal expenditures.

The rapper owned several luxury sports cars, private jets, a record company, and a 12-acre estate in Fremont, California. He, however, went bankrupt in 1996 with a $13 million debt, which made him sell his properties to pay the debt.

How did MC Hammer lose 30 million?

The rapper spent his money on an entourage. He employed a group of people from his hometown, Oakland, and paid them $500 thousand monthly. He also spent his money on luxury properties. For instance, he allegedly bought 17 cars and kept a stable of racehorses.

Top-5 facts about MC Hammer. Photo: @oaklandathletics on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He bought a 12.25-acre property for $5 million in 1990, later demolished it, and spent $30 million to make it his own. It was a 40,000-square-foot mansion. The mansion had luxurious features such as Italian Marble floors, two swimming pools, a recording studio, a 17-car garage, and a baseball diamond. In 1996, he went bankrupt and sold the property for $5.3 million.

Career

He started his career as a dancer at 9. As a kid, he sold stray baseballs and danced in the Oakland Coliseum. In an interview with Revolt, the rapper revealed that Charlie Finlay, the team owner of Oakland Athletics, saw him dancing and hired him as a clubhouse assistant and batboy.

He worked for Charlie Finlay as a batboy and clubhouse assistant from 1973 to 1980. He started singing in the 1980s. He released his first album, Feel My Power, in 1986. Two years later, he released the song Son of the King.

In 1990, he released the album Please Hammer Don't Hurt 'Em, which included his hit song, U Can't Touch This. The music stopped at No8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 1991, he bagged a Grammy award for Best R&B Song, U Can't Touch This. Below are some of his popular songs;

Pumps and a Bump

Pray

Don'tCan't Stop

Do Not Pass Me By

No Stoppin' Us

Let's Go Deeper

2 Legit 2 Quit

Help The Children

Here Comes the Hammer

Oaktown

Saultry Funk

MC Hammer is also a famous actor. According to his IMDb profile, he has 38 credits as an actor. He is known for films such as Finishing The Game, For Your Love, Uncle Grandpa, and Deadly Rhapsody.

M.C Hammer's family

His father's name is Louis Burrell Sr., and he was a warehouse supervisor. His mother was a secretary. He grew up in Oakland alongside eight siblings. His two siblings are Louis Burrell Jr and Chris Burrell. The rapper and his siblings were raised by his mother.

Does MC Hammer have a wife?

MC Hammer and Stephanie Fuller during the WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala at The Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

His wife is Stephanie Fuller, a pastor, author, and activist. The two met at a church revival meeting and tied the knot in 1985. They have been together for 38 years as of writing. The couple celebrated their 38th anniversary on 21 December 2023, and his wife shared photos on her Instagram page.

HAPPY 38th ANNIVERSARY to us MY LOVE @mchammer What a blessing it is to share these beautiful memories together, looking forward to many more. I LOVE YOU & OUR ENDLESS LOVE etc…

They have five children: Sarah, A'keiba, Sammy, Bobby, and Jeremiah. MC Hammer's daughter, A'keiba, appeared in the television series Hammertime and Rock the Cradle. She was born on 29 September 1987.

MC Hammer's fans were shocked in March 2024 after the hashtag #RIPHammer, started trending on social media. They thought the rapper had passed away.

It was later established that retired UFC fighter Mark Coleman's home caught fire, leading to the death of his dog, Hammer.

Fortunately, Mark Coleman saved his parents from the fire but could not save his dog, which is why the #RIPHammer trended on social media. There was confusion as fans thought Greg "The Hammer" Valentine had passed away, while others thought it was the rapper. However, both Greg "The Hammer" and MC Hammer are alive.

What is MC Hammer doing today?

The American dancer lives with his wife in California, United States of America. He is currently an investor. He invests in technology companies like X(Twitter). The rapper works on his tech projects and mixed martial arts. He is working on his AGI film, Samurai's Oath, and keeps updating fans about the movie on Instagram.

FAQs

What is MC Hammer’s net worth in 2024? The rapper is allegedly worth $2 million. Who is MC Hammer? He is an American rapper, dancer, and investor who came into the limelight for the song U Can't Touch This. How tall is MC Hammer? The rapper is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. Who is MC Hammer's wife? Hammer's wife is Stephanie Fuller. What is MC Hammer's nationality? He is American. How old is MC Hammer? MC is 62 years old as of 2024. He was born on 30 March 1962. Who are MC Hammer's kids? The rapper has five children: Sarah, A'keiba, Sammy, Bobby and Jeremiah. Where is MC Hammer living now? He lives in California, United States of America.

MC Hammer's net worth allegedly plummeted swiftly due to unwise financial decisions and an extravagant lifestyle during the peak of his career. However, the rapper is slowly rising, and his net worth is growing. He is married to Stephanie Fuller, and they have five children.

