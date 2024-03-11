Mckinley Richardson's age, height, boyfriends and latest updates

Mckinley Richardson is a digital content creator, TikTok star, model, and social media influencer from the United States. She is best known for sharing challenges, vlogs, and motivational videos on her social media platforms. Many are intrigued by McKinley Richardson’s age, as she has already established herself in the online entertainment world.

Mckinley Richardson posing for a photo, sitting in a car (L) and relaxing on a grey couch (R). Photo: @mckinleyrichardson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mckinley began her TikTok journey in 2019. She commands a significant following across her social media platforms, especially TikTok and YouTube. Richardson has worked with notable brands such as CASETiFY, Edikted, and Krissy King. She is dating a fellow content creator.

Profile summary

Full name McKinley Jane Richardson Gender Female Date of birth 17 January 2003 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Champaign, Illinois, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Brown with blonde highlights Eye colour Blue Body measurements in inches 32-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-81 Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jack Doherty Profession Content creator, fashion model, social media influencer YouTube McKinley Richardson

What is Mckinley Richardson's age?

The social media sensation is 21 years old as of 2024. She was born on 17 January 2003 in Champaign, Illinois, United States. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn, and she is an American national of white ethnicity.

What does McKinley Richardson do for a living?

Top-5 facts about Mckinley Richardson. Photo: @mckinleyrichardson/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mckinley is a YouTuber, TikTok star, and social media influencer. She gained fame uploading vlogs, challenges, comedy, motivational and lifestyle videos on her YouTube channel. The channel was created on 6 November 2021 and has over 4 million subscribers as of this writing.

Aside from YouTube, Mckinley is also popular and active on other social media platforms. He created her TikTok page in 2019, and the account boasts over 1 million followers at the time of writing. She majorly shares challenges, dance, lip-syncs and funny-related videos.

She has an Instagram account with 1 million followers. She regularly shares swimwear and lifestyle photos with her boyfriend. The YouTube star has a Snapchat account with 158 thousand subscribers at present.

She is also on X (Twitter) with over 29 followers and on Facebook with 224 thousand followers at the time of writing. The content creator has an account on OnlyFans, where she shares exclusive content.

Who is McKinley Richardson dating?

The TikTok star is in a romantic relationship with Jack Doherty. Jack is a YouTube star and social media influencer. Mckinley Richardson and Jack Doherty are reported to have begun dating in mid-2023. They often appear on each other social media pages.

In February 2024, the two hit the headlines after one of their adult videos, intended for McKinley's OnlyFans account, leaked on social media. Jack responded to the many comments via his X (Twitter), where with a shrugging emoji and a link to the website.

There's better vids are on here.

He also shared a video with the caption:

Me trying to take down all the leaks.

McKinley also tweeted:

The best content is the stuff that's not leaked.

She also warned about taking legal action against the user who shared the content online. She wrote;

I'm suing you.

Before her relationship with Jack, McKinley had dated a few men. Here are McKinley Richardson's ex-boyfriends.

Christian Plourde

The social media sensation was previously in a relationship with Christian Plourde, an American singer and songwriter. The two are reported to have dated for around one year, from 2022 to early 2023. Christian had broken up with his ex-girlfriend, Madison Lewis.

Benson Boone

The YouTube star is also believed to have dated Benson Boone, an American singer and social media influencer. After McKinley Richardson and Benson Boone parted ways, Benson composed a song, Beautiful Things, expressing the pain of losing her. Even though he didn't mention her name, he said she was his first love.

McKinley Richardson's height and weight

The YouTube star is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 53 kilograms or 117 pounds.

Fast facts about McKinley Richardson

How old is McKinley Richardson? She is 21 years old as of 2024. When is McKinley Richardson's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 17 January. What is McKinley Richardson's nationality? She is an American citizen. Where is McKinley Richardson from? She hails from Champaign, Illinois, United States. Who is McKinley Richardson's boyfriend? She is in a romantic relationship with a fellow YouTube star, Jack Doherty. Are McKinley Richardson and Grace related? They are social media influencers and resemble each other, but they are not related in any way. What is McKinley Richardson's height? She stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Where does McKinley Richardson live? She currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

Many people are amazed by McKinley Richardson's age, having observed her growth. She is a content creator, TikTok star, and social media influencer with a massive following on various social media platforms, including YouTube and TikTok. The content creator is currently dating Jack Doherty.

Legit.ng recently published Nidal Wonder's biography. Nidal is a YouTuber, Instagram star, singer, and self-taught gymnast from the United States. He started flipping at the young age of 5. Nidal rose to stardom after posting his athletic videos and photos on Instagram and YouTube.

Nidal Wonder was born and raised in Clovis, California. He runs a famous YouTube channel, Juju & Nidal, with his brother Juju. He has released tracks such as The Truth About My Feelings (This is It) and They All Ship Nalish. Learn more about the YouTube star, including his age and career, in the article.

Source: Legit.ng