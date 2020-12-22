Mike Chen's bio: age, nationality, partner, net worth, restaurant

Mike Chen is a famous YouTube celebrity. He runs multiple channels, each with a significant following. Fans love his passion for food. He is unafraid of trying new cuisines and sharing his food experiences with the world.

The food blogger in the kitchen. Photo: @mikexingchen (modified by author)

Mike Chen grew up in a restaurant environment. He often helped his parents run their Chinese buffets. The experience made him passionate about food and curious to try other communities' food.

Profile summary

Full name Mike Chen Xing Nickname Strictly Dumpling/ Mikey Chen Gender Male Date of birth 22nd December 1980 Age 41 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Xi'an, China Current residence Allen, Dallas, Texas, United States of America Nationality Chinese-American Ethnicity Asian Zodiac sign Capricorn Religion Falun Gong Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′ 4″ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilogrammes 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Christine Chen Father Rigan Chen Mother Teng Chen Siblings 2 Alma mater Truman State University Profession YouTube star and businessman Instagram @mikexingchen

Mike Chen's biography

Mike Chen Xing, alias Strictly Dumpling, is a renowned food blogger and businessman. He has travelled to various parts of the world to sample various cuisines. Through his work, he teaches other people about different foods and cultures.

How old is Mike Chen?

Strictly Dumpling is 41 years old as of 2022. He was born on 22nd December 1980, and his Zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Where is Strictly Dumpling from?

The YouTube celebrity was born in Xi'an, China. His family immigrated to the United States of America when he was eight. He spent the rest of his childhood in the American Midwest.

Family background

The food blogger's mother is Teng and his father is Rigan. Teng and Rigan ran Chinese buffets. He has two siblings. His brother's name is Arnold, and his sister is Renor.

Ethnicity and nationality

The YouTuber is of Asian ethnicity. His nationality is Chinese-American. While he has spent most of his life in the United States of America, he is in touch with his Chinese roots.

What is Strictly Dumpling's religion?

He practices Falun Gong, a Chinese spiritual and religious movement. The movement Falun Gong movement combines traditional medical and self-cultivation practices. His religious beliefs have made him do plenty of charity work for societal good.

Where does Mike Chen live now?

The famous food blogger is based in Dallas, Texas, United States of America. He relocated to Allen, north of Dallas, in April 2021. Before his recent move, he was based in Seattle, Washington, United States of America.

Educational background

The YouTube celebrity went to a local high school in the American Midwest. After graduating, he went to Truman State University, majoring in accounting. At the time, he wanted to become an agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

What does Mike Chen do for a living?

Strictly Dumpling is a full-time YouTuber and businessman. However, he did not start his career on YouTube. He started his career back at Truman State University, where he served as a resident assistant.

After completing his studies, he was employed by Morgan Stanley as a financial analyst. He worked for a year and left in 2006.

Shortly afterwards, he became the head of digital strategy at New Tang Dynasty Television, a non-profit media company. He started practising Falun Gong at this point to promote Chinese people's rights and freedoms.

At New Tang Dynasty Television, he co-created the YouTube channel Off the Great Wall. The channel discusses Chinese culture. While working at New Tang Dynasty Television, he also had a part-time job filming weddings to earn an extra buck.

In 2013, he started making vlogs about food. He eventually created multiple YouTube channels, which he runs to date. He left New Tang Dynasty Television in 2015 and relocated to San Francisco, California, to pursue personal interests.

Does Mike Chen own Strictly Dumpling? Yes, Strictly Dumpling is one of the YouTube channels he runs. All his channels are listed below.

Chen and Dan, who were colleagues at New Tang Dynasty Television, started The Double Chen Show on YouTube. This channel was rebranded to The Chen Dynasty after the two parted ways.

The food blogger, Dan, and Yi Yang started The Double Chen News on YouTube. The content featured commentary on current events in China. The channel was rebranded to The CheNews after the trio went separate ways.

Why did Mikey Chen move to Texas?

In April 2021, the YouTube celebrity moved to Texas from Seattle, Washington. He relocated because he is pursuing his dream of opening a Korean steakhouse named Carne in Houston. He hopes Carne will expand to several locations in Texas.

Business ventures

Besides cooking, eating, and vlogging, the YouTube celebrity is a businessman. He owns Mike Chen's hot oil, which sells various spicy sauces.

If you have been wondering where to buy Mike Chen's chilli oil, there is a hot oil website where you can place your order. The oils and sauces are designed to give your food an extra kick.

The food blogger also sells Strictly Dumpling merchandise online. Items in stock include plushies, drawstring bags, slippers, and socks.

What is Mike Chen's net worth?

The YouTube celebrity has an estimated net worth of $4.8 million. Most of his wealth comes from his multiple channels.

Who is Mike Chen's girlfriend?

The food blogger is a married man. Mike Chen's wife is Christine, who was his long-term girlfriend. Fans spotted him wearing a ring in his Instagram pictures and videos.

Mike Chen married Christine in 2021. He uploaded a picture of himself holding a ring on his wedding day.

Although Mike Chen and Christine have been together for a while, little is known about their relationship. Christine is a private person who would rather be away from the cameras.

What happened to Mike Chen and Dan Chen?

Previously, Dan Chen and Yi Yang worked closely with the food blogger. The two were from the New Tang Dynasty.

The trio parted ways to be closer to their families. Dan and Yi moved back to New York to be close to their loved ones, so they no longer feature in Chen's videos.

How does Mikey Chen stay fit?

The food blogger is almost always around food and is unafraid of trying even the oiliest foods. Ordinarily, he would gain plenty of weight if he were not keen on fitness and exercise.

He is pretty lean despite his love for food. He maintains a lean and toned body by running a 5K every day. He also carries his pull-up bar whenever he goes on trips abroad in an effort to keep healthy.

How tall is Mike Chen?

The YouTube celebrity is 5′ 4″ or 160 centimetres tall, and his weight is about 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Quick facts about Mike Chen

He prefers sleeping on his left side because it helps him digest better.

If he could, the last meal he would have before death is a hotpot.

His favourite dish in Chicago is Johnnie’s Beef’s Italian sandwich.

Mike Chen is a celebrated YouTuber with several channels, each with a significant following. Fans love his relatable content, especially his exploration of different cuisines.

