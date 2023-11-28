Adelaido Solis’ age, height, birthday, net worth, girlfriend

Adelaido Solis III is an American singer from the United States. He is best known as the lead singer and bajo quinto player of Grupo Frontera. The band is based in McAllen, Texas, and focuses on Regional Mexican music. Adelaido Solis III's background will help you learn more about his journey to success and more.

Adelaido Solis on a couch surrounded by bouquets of flowers (L). The singer performing on stage (R). Photo: @payo_frontera on Instagram (modified by author)

Grupo Frontera’s Juan is among the best Hispanic singers. However, he was not initially interested in music. For instance, when Juan first texted Payo asking him to join the band, Payo ignored the message. Juan traced Payo’s father on Facebook to help him speak to his son. Payo responded to Juan’s text at his father's encouragement, accepting to join the band.

Full name Adelaido “Payo” Solis III Gender Male Date of birth 23 March 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Rio Grande Valley, Texas, United States Current residence McAllen, Rio Grande Valley, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10” Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Norma Solis Father Payo Solis II Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Singer Instagram @payo_frontera

Adelaido Solis’ biography

Adelaido Solis III was born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley region of Texas, although he has Mexican roots. His mother is Norma Solis, while his father is Payo Solis II. Adelaido is his parents’ eldest child and has two younger sisters.

Payo revealed that he comes from a musical family, where his father and all his uncles sing. He recalls singing in the car with his father and his uncles playing banjos at family gatherings. Since his nickname is Payo, Solis has been commonly referred to as Payo Frontera since joining the band.

What is Adelaido Solis’ age?

Solis is 20 years old as of 2023. The American singer was born on 23 March 2000. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Solis started singing and playing the bajo quinto from a young age, as he comes from a musical family. He also plays the accordion. In 2019, Solis started posting videos of himself singing on YouTube. In May 2019, he posted a video of him singing and playing the accordion to a cover of Jennifer Lopez’s Me Haces Falta.

Payo met the Grupo Frontera in January 2022, shortly after Adelaido Solis’ high school graduation. The band members were impressed, and Juan messaged him, inviting him to join. Upon joining, Solis immediately became the lead singer and bajo quinto player.

Grupo Frontera attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. Photo: Rodrigo Varela

Grupo Frontera started posting covers of popular songs on their YouTube channel. On 29 April 2022, they shared their rendition of No Se Va, originally by a Colombian band named Morat. The cover was an instant hit and grew more popular when a Mexican TikToker, Elmer, shared a video dancing to it.

The video inspired a TikTok trend, which catapulted the song’s viewership. By October 2022, Grupo Frontera’s No Se Va was on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs and Hot 100 charts. As of November 2023, the video has over 500,000 views on the band’s YouTube channel. In February 2023, Morat and Grupo Frontera performed the song together.

The American band released their debut studio album, El Comienzo (The Beginning), on 3 August 2023. The album has 12 songs, including Un x100to featuring Bad Bunny. In November 2023, the group signed with Noah Assad’s Habibi management firm. However, they have yet to sign to a record label, preferring to stay indie for now.

Following the group’s success, their former manager, Victor Ruiz, encouraged them to vlog individually. The act is meant to increase their visibility and draw them closer to their fans. Solis shares his moments with his fans on TikTok, where he has over 793,000 followers as of writing.

What is Adelaido Solis’ net worth?

As he is part of a band, it is challenging to ascertain Solis’ net worth. However, Grupo Frontera’s net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $6.5 million. They make a living from music royalties and live performances. They also make money from YouTube and their social media pages.

Who is Adelaido Solis’ girlfriend?

Solis is single as of November 2023. He previously dated Kaitlyn Rodriguez. The ex-lovers made their relationship public in April 2022. However, Kaitlyn announced their breakup in May 2023.

Who is Adelaido Solis? He is a musical artist of Mexican descent. He is famous as a member of the Grupo Frontera band. Who are the members of Grupo Frontera? The band comprises Adelaido “Payo” Solis III, Juan Javier Cantú, Julian Peña Jr., Alberto Acosta, Carlos Guerrero and Brian Ortega. What is Payo’s real name from Grupo Frontera? The lead singer’s real name is Adelaido Solis III. How old is Adelaido Solis? He is 20 years old as of 2023. When is Adelaido Solis’ birthday? He was born on 23 March 2000. Who are Adelaido Solis’ parents? His parents are Norma Solis and Payo Solis II. What is Adelaido Solis’ height? He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.

Adelaido Solis III is a young, rising star in the United States. In just one year of his singing career, his music has topped charts in Mexico and the US. Adelaido and his band, Grupo Frontera, shot to stardom thanks to their song cover going viral on TikTok.

