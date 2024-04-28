The EFCC has arrested no fewer than thirty-four suspects in Abuja for alleged currency manipulation

The move became necessary as efforts by the CBN to ensure liquidity in the system yielded no significant result

The agency added that once investigations are concluded, the suspects will be brought before the court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced the arrest of 34 individuals suspected of involvement in foreign exchange (FX) fraud.

According to a statement released on Friday, the EFCC conducted the operation through its task force focusing on currency mutilation, dollarization of the economy, and FX malpractice.

The arrests took place in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, on April 26, following a sting operation based on credible intelligence regarding illegal dollar sales.

It would be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC had assembled a 7,000-person special task force to operate across its 14 zonal commands, targeting individuals involved in illegal dollar transactions.

The EFCC's initiative, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), led to the arrests of 115 suspected currency racketeers in Enugu state, two months ago.

EFCC cracks down on naira-dollar exchange fraud

A sting operation following credible intelligence about illegal sales of dollars at the Wuse Zone 4 area of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja on Friday, April 26, 2024, led to the arrests of the suspects.

The suspects arrested by the EFCC's Taskforce on Currency Mutilation, Dollarization of the Economy and Forex Malpractice include:

Usman Mohammed, Abdullahi Nasir, Abubakar Saleh, Mohammed Kabir Ibrahim, Abubakar Ghadafi, Muktar Usman, Umar Abubakar Abba, Yakubu Sani, Aminu Abubakar, Muhammed Suleman Abara, Yusuf Tahir, Usman Lawal, Usman Lawal.

The agency also arrested Usman Umar, Amina Garba Rola, Muhammed Aliyu, Murtala Haruna, Sani Mohammed, Umar Farouk, Muhammed Sagiuru, Aminu Salisu, Lawal Bello, and Munzali Hashim.

Others include Jamilu Suleiman, Mustapha Umar, Mubarak Tanimu, Adamu Garba, Mohammed Usman, Bello Musa, Saleh Mohammed Naseer, Zaharadeen Yau, Musa Umaru Adamu, Usman Machido, and Abdulaziz Abubakar Abba.

The EFCC stated that the arrest was a result of its continuous efforts to sanitize and stabilize the FX market. It added that once investigations are concluded, the suspects will be brought before the court.

On February 24, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) formed a partnership to probe and punish individuals engaged in illicit activities within the foreign exchange market.

This decision was prompted by the persistent depreciation of the naira, which has led to adverse effects on inflation and economic stability.

As part of the collaboration, which also included the EFCC, over 300 accounts associated with illicit FX trading were frozen.

The EFCC initiated an investigation into 52 companies for forex transactions on January 24.

EFCC agrees with BDCs on black market

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) and the EFCC agreed to crash the dollar rate at the black market.

The decision was reached after a meeting at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, attended by EFCC chairman Ola Olukayode and the ABCON National Executive Council (NEC) led by its president, Aminu Gwadabe.

During the meeting, approval was reached for ABCON to establish a standard website for the Bureaux de Change (BDCs) rate and trading platform.

