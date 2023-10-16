33 hottest WNBA players who are as beautiful as they are talented

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) boasts some of the hottest WNBA players who not only shine on the court but also captivate fans with their beauty, charisma, and style. These female athletes are not only elite in their respective positions but also set the league on fire with their incredible athleticism and the passion they bring to the sport.

Chiney Ogwumike, Renee Montgomery, and Dearica Hamby are some of the good-looking players in the WNBA. Photo: @ Arturo Holmes, Araya Doheny and David Livingston. (modified by author)

The WNBA is a beacon of excellence and empowerment within the realm of professional sports. Since its inception in 1996, the WNBA has provided a platform for some of the world's most talented and tenacious female athletes.

Hottest WNBA players

Finding the most beautiful WNBA players is a difficult task. This is because most WNBA players are good-looking with exceptional talents on and off the field. Here is a list of the most beautiful WNBA players in the world. However, the list can vary from person to person, as beauty is subjective and varies from one individual to another.

Lexie Brown

Lexie Brown of the Los Angeles Sparks looks on during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Lexie Brown is one of the prettiest WNBA players in the world. Leslie was born on 27 October 1993 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She played college basketball for the University of Maryland and later transferred to Duke University, where she continued her collegiate career. Apart from being pretty, Lexie has received several accolades in her career, including being a WNBA champion in 2021 and ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

Arella Guirantes

Arella Guirantes #11 of the Seattle Storm dribbles against the Phoenix Mercury during the fourth quarter in a WNBA preseason game at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers

Guirantes is a Puerto Rican professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Sparks, known for her scoring ability, versatility, and strong defensive skills. Arella ranks high on the list of hot WNBA players for her outstanding physique, strength, and determination on the field.

Liz Cambage

Liz Cambage attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Liz Cambage is a talented WNBA player from London, England. She has been a prominent figure in international women's basketball, representing Australia in various competitions, including the Olympics and the FIBA World Cup. Cambage has also played for other teams like the Dallas Wings, formally known as Tulsa Shock and Las Vegas Aces.

Jackie Young

Jackie Young stands out as one of the most attractive WNBA players. Young has captivated her fans with her talent and beauty in and outside the court. She is currently playing for Las Vegas Aces.

Monique Billings

Monique Billings attends Candace Parker’s Ace All-Star Party, presented by Adidas and Meta at Cindy’s Rooftop in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Monique Billings, a talented forward in the WNBA, captivates fans with her remarkable skills on the basketball court and striking beauty. Her elegant style and natural beauty make her stand out on and off the court.

Monique has also become a role model for many aspiring athletes. The star has played over 30 games in her career, recording at least one block in 27 games.

Cayla George

Assistant coach of player development Tyler Marsh and Cayla George warm up before a game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Australian basketball star Cayla George is among the hottest WNBA players born in Horsham, Victoria, Australia. She was voted WNBL's Most Valuable Player in 2023 after her sister-in-law gifted her a child.

Cayla George has represented the Australian national women's basketball team, the Opals, in various international competitions.

Kalia Charles

Kaila Charles handles the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers at Xfinity Cente in College Park, Maryland. Photo: Maryland Terrapins

Charles is an epitome of beauty with talent. Standing at 1.85 m tall, this athlete plays for Seattle Storm of the WNBA as the shooting guard. She began her professional career with the Connecticut Sun in the 2020 WNBA season and has grown ever since.

Aside from her stamina and agility on the field, this athlete has caught the eyes of her fans with her irresistible beauty and charm.

Cheyenne Parker

Cheyenne Parker reacts to a play during the game against the Dallas Wings at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. Photo: Adam Hagy

Cheyenne Parker is one of the hot WNBA players from Queens, New York, United States. She was selected as an All-Star in 2019 while playing for the Chicago Sky. Before her WNBA career, Cheyenne Parker played college basketball for Middle Tennessee State University and High Point University. She is currently playing for the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA.

Sue Bird

Sue Bird speaks at the Fast Company Innovation Festival at Convene in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Sue was born Suzanne Brigit Bird in Syosset, New York, USA. She ranks high among the prettiest WNBA players with exceptional leadership skills and court vision. Sue Bird has represented the United States in multiple Olympic Games as a member of the USA Women's Basketball Team.

Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham was born on 16 August 1996 in Columbia, Missouri. She is another prettiest WNBA player with an incredible record. She currently plays for the Phoenix Mercury as a shooting guard.

Katie Lou Samuelson

Team USA athlete Katie Lou Samuelson celebrates the two-year countdown to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo at the Japanese American Community Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Katie is a well-balanced, good-looking player from Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. She joined the WNBA through the Washington Mystics in 2013. She spent much of her WNBA career with this team, establishing herself as a scoring threat and a solid perimeter defender.

Chiney Ogwumike

Chiney Ogwumike attends the Adidas Basketball "Remember The Why" All-Star Weekend athlete podcast in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Mat Hayward

Chiney Ogwumike is a well-known WNBA player, sports analyst, and commentator from Tomball, Texas, USA. Ogwumike played for the Connecticut Sun for several seasons, establishing herself as a key player in the league. Apart from sports, Ogwumike has served as ESPN and served as a sports analyst and commentator since 2017.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Olivia Nelson-Ododa in action during a WNBA game between Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Photo: M. Anthony Nesmith

Nelson-Ododa is a famous name among the finest WNBA players with a Kenyan heritage. She is a talented women's basketball player who played college basketball for the University of Connecticut (UConn) Huskies. However, she was traded to the Connecticut Sun in January 2023 after being selected as No. 19 overall in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Penny Taylor

Penny Taylor celebrates her retirement after the game against the Seattle Storm at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Barry Gossage

Penny Taylor is celebrated as one of the beautiful WNBA players whose captivating presence on and off the court is equally matched. Her career saw her contribute significantly to the Phoenix Mercury, becoming an integral part of the team's success and earning multiple WNBA championships.

Abby Bishop

Abby Bishop of the Flyers warms up before the round 14 WNBL match between Southside Flyers and Perth Lynx at State Basketball Centre in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Daniel Pockett

Born and raised in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, Abigail May Bishop stands out among the most attractive WNBA players. She currently plays for Southside Flyers as a forward/centre player. She has earned one gold and one bronze medal in her career.

Alanna Smith

Alanna Smith prepares to inbound the ball in the third quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

The list of pretty WNBA players cannot be complete without mentioning Alanna Smith. She was born Alanna Louise Smith on 10 August 1996 in her homeland Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, Australia. She has also represented Australia in international competitions as a member of the Australian Opals.

Tayler Hill

Hill is among the cute WNBA players who is currently a free agent. She started her career as a college basketball player for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2009 to 2013. She was selected in the first round of the 2013 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics, further advancing her career.

Nneka Ogwumike

WNBA LA Sparks player Nneka Ogwumike speaks during "The Intersection of Sports & Democracy" segment in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Nneka Ogwumike is not only one of the pretty WNBA players but also a basketball powerhouse with a slew of accolades to her name. Her impressive achievements include winning WNBA championships, All-Star selections, and the prestigious WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Satou Sabally

Satou is guarded by Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of Game One of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Candice Ward

Satou is an amazing basketball player who naturally attracts her fans as she enters the court. She started her career playing college basketball for the University of Oregon Ducks from 2017 to 2020. The outstanding WNBA player has also played for the Oregon Ducks and Swin Cash.

Renee Montgomery

Renee Montgomery attends the "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Screening Hosted by Halo & 2 Chainz at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Renee Danielle Montgomery is a former professional basketball player from the United States and one of the most beautiful WNBA players of her time. Renee is currently a professional sportscaster, activist, and vice president of the Atlanta Dream.

Te'a Cooper

Te'a Cooper attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Erika Goldring

Cooper was born on 16 April 1997 in Los Angeles, California, USA, making her 26 years old as of 2023. Cooper played college basketball for the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and later for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. Te'a Cooper plays for the Los Angeles Sparks as a point guard.

Kayla McBride

Teja Oblak (L) and Kayla McBride (R) during the FIBA EuroLeague Women's Final match between USK Praha and Fenerbahce Safiport at Ulker Sports Arena in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Seskim

Kayla McBride is an American pro basketball athlete currently playing for the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA. In the 2014 WNBA draft, she was chosen as the third overall pick by the San Antonio Stars. While at Notre Dame, she played as a shooting guard and guided the Fighting Irish to four consecutive Final Four appearances.

Elena Delle Donne

WNBA player Elena Delle Donne attends the 2014 ESPN The Party at Pier 36 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Elena Delle Donne is a highly accomplished professional basketball player who has made significant contributions to the WNBA. Elena has earned several WNBA accolades throughout her career, including the WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

DiDi Richards

DiDi Richards walks the runway at the Dur Doux fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows in New York City. Photo: Shannon Finney

Richards is playing for the New York Liberty as a shooting guard. The American celebrity has several achievements in her career, including earning the Big 12 Conference's Defensive Player of the Year award and receiving an All-American Honors during her time in college.

Candice Wiggins

Basketball player Candice Wiggins arrives at the T-Mobile Magenta Carpet at the 2011 NBA All-Star Game at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Shearer

Candice Wiggins is among the retired, beautiful WNBA players who made an impact in the WNBA. Candice played for several teams, including Tulsa Shock, Los Angeles Sparks, and Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA. Wiggins announced her retirement from professional basketball in 2016 to pursue other interests.

Tiffany Mitchell

WNBA player Tiffany Mitchell attends the 26th Annual Trumpet Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Tiffany Michell plays as a shooting guard for the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA. She played college basketball for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. Tiffany is also in the best-looking WNBA players list because of her outstanding height and charisma.

Elena Delle Donne

Elena Delle Donne is seen during the Virtual Parade Across America. Following the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, the Virtual Parade Across America features celebrities. Photo: Handout

Elena Delle Donne was born on 5 September 1989 in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. She was selected as the first overall pick by the Chicago Sky during the 2013 WNBA Draft. In 2019, Donne led the Washington Mystics to their first WNBA championship, being part of the team's success.

Dearica Hamby

Dearica Hamby attends the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Hamby plays for the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA as a forwarder. She has won the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year award multiple times during her career. She stands tall both on the field and off the field with her 6'3" height, making it to the list of the most attractive WNBA players.

Stefanie Dolson

Stefanie Dolson attends the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jeff Hahne

Stefanie Dolson is a key player for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. She was selected as the sixth overall pick in the 2014 WNBA draft and achieved consecutive championships with the UConn women's basketball team. She is also among the most attractive players in the WNBA.

Diamond DeShields

Diamond DeShields attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Diamond DeShields was born on 5 March 1995 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She closes the list of hottest WNBA players in the world with her charming smile and irresistible charisma. She has been a valuable player for the Dallas Wings, taking the guard position.

Natalie Achonwa

Natalie Achonwa joins Arielle Chambers to discuss the Adidas NIL network announcement in Minneapolis, United States

Natalie Achonwa is a Canadian professional basketball player known for her exceptional skills as a forward and was a key contributor to the team's success during her college years. The athlete was selected in the first round of the 2014 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever and currently plays for Minnesota Lynx.

Lauren Elizabeth Cox

Lauren Cox, a 24-year-old power forward for the WNBA's Valencia Basket, was recruited by Baylor Lady Bears in college. Known for her striking appearance, she is considered one of the most attractive WNBA players, drawing many fans to herself.

Megan Gustafson

Phoenix Mercury guard Megan Gustafson looks for open teammates during the Phoenix Mercury versus the Washington Mystics at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Photo: Charles Brock

Megan Gustafson, a 2019 second-round WNBA draft pick by the Dallas Wings, currently plays as a power forward for the Phoenix Mercury. In 2019, she achieved the remarkable feat of scoring 1000 points in a single season, earning her the Honda Sports Award.

The hottest WNBA players have not only heated the courts with their incredible skills but have also ignited inspiration and admiration among fans worldwide. From legends like Sue Bird to young stars like Te'a Cooper, these women have demonstrated that their talents go beyond the game itself.

