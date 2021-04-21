Chris Motionless (Cerulli) biography: Age, height, wife, daughter

Chris Motionless is a household name among fans of heavy metal. He is the lead vocalist of Motionless in White (MIW), a heavy metal band that originated in Scranton, Pennsylvania. His bandmates are Justin Morrow, Ryan Sitkowski, Ricky "Horror" Olson, and Vinny Mauro.

The heavy metal singer is posing for the camera in gothic outfits. Photo: @chrismotionless (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chris Motionless is the co-founder of Motionless in White. The band was formed in 2004 and has released multiple projects since then. Chris stands out because of his long hair, gothic dressing sense, and multiple tattoos.

Profile summary

Full name Christopher Thomas Cerulli Stage name Chris Motionless Gender Male Date of birth 17th October 1986 Age 36 years (as of July 2023) Place of birth Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States of America Current residence Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6 ft 1 in (186 cm) Weight 166lb (75 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Children 1 Father Jerry Cerulli Siblings 2 Profession Musician Chris Motionless' Instagram @chrismotionless Facebook @Chris Motionless

Who is Chris Motionless Cerulli?

Chris Motionless is a heavy metal artist. He is best known as the lead vocalist of Motionless in White, a heavy metal band.

What is Chris Motionless' real name? Chris Motionless' real name is Christopher Thomas Cerulli.

How old is Chris Motionless?

Chris Motionless' age is 36 years as of 2023. He was born on 17th October 1986, and his Zodiac sign is Libra.

Where is Chris Motionless from?

The musician is from the United States of America. He was born and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He resides in the same area to date.

Does Chris Motionless have siblings?

Yes, the musician has two younger siblings; a brother and a sister. His father is Jerry Cerulli. His brother works with Jerry at the family workshop.

The musician is yet to disclose his mother's name. Growing up, Christ witnessed constant fighting between his parents. This caused him and his siblings pain. His parents eventually got divorced.

He dealt with his pain by writing songs. His grandfather had taught him how to play the guitar at eight. The lessons became instrumental in dealing with his troubling childhood.

Due to the troubles at home, he became a loner who had a crazy and weird sense of fashion. This made other people afraid of crossing his path.

Career

The heavy metal artist started his career in high school. He co-founded Motionless in White in high school.

After graduating high school, he took up menial jobs to sustain himself. He later secured his first official job as a tattoo artist.

He started his training to become a piercer but left the job after his music career started blossoming.

All this while, he still dedicated time to music. He was the lead singer and one of the guitar players for the band. The band performed in nightclubs and bars in Pennsylvania.

Motionless in White was discovered by Zach Neil, a talent agent and producer. Neil signed it to his record label, Masquerade Recordings.

In 2005, Motionless in White released its first self-titled EP. The EP was received warmly by fans, and the band members rose to fame.

The original members of the band were Chris Motionless on the guitar and lead vocals, Frank Polumbo on the guitar, Kyle White on the bass, and Angelo Parente on drums.

All original members except Chris left the group and were replaced by others. The current members are listed below.

Chris Cerulli - Lead singer and guitarist

Ryan Sitkowski - Lead guitarist

Ricky ‘Horror’ Olson - Rhythm guitarist

Justin Morrow - Bassist, backing vocalist

Vinny Mauro - Drummer

Who is Motionless in White's ex-drummer? Vinny Mauro is the band's ex-drummer. The band's music is influenced by The Prodigy, Avenged Sevenfold, Linkin Park, Cradle of Filth, Black Sabbath, Korn, Johnny Cash, and System of a Down.

The band has released multiple projects over the years. Its projects are listed below.

Motionless in White (2005) (Demo)

(2005) (Demo) The Whorror (2007) (EP)

(2007) (EP) When Love Met Destruction (2009) (EP)

(2009) (EP) Creatures (2010) (Album)

(2010) (Album) Infamous (2012) (Album)

(2012) (Album) Reincarnate (2014) (Album)

(2014) (Album) Graveyard Shift (2017) (Album)

(2017) (Album) Disguise (2019) (Album)

(2019) (Album) Scoring the End of the World (2022) (Album)

Who is Chris Motionless' wife?

MIW's lead vocalist is still single. He is not married yet. Between 2013 and 2018, he was in a long-term relationship with Gaiapatra, a model and photographer. He also dated a woman known as Callie.

Who is Chris Motionless' daughter?

The heavy metal singer has a daughter named Riley Cerulli. Riley was born when the musician was in his twenties.

Who did Chris Motionless have a kid with? Riley's mother is Callie, and not much is known about her except she lives with her daughter.

Is Motionless in White vegan?

The band is not vegan, but Chris is vegan. He was a vegetarian for a long while before going vegan. His decision to become vegan was, in part, motivated by his desire to support his dad, who needed to eat healthier after surviving a heart attack due to high cholesterol.

How tall is Chris Motionless Cerulli?

Chris Motionless' height is 6 ft 1 in or 186 cm, and his weight is 166lb or 75 kg. He has dark brown eyes and hair.

He keeps his hair long and sometimes dyes. The artist is almost always in make-up. Seldom do fans get to see Chris Motionless' no-make-up look.

Trivia

The singer has tattooed the words 'Lost Boy' and 'Kiss Kiss' on the knuckles of his hands, and his most meaningful tattoos are a guitar and cowboy hat.

He has three lip piercings.

He named his band One Way Ticket and then When Breathing Stops before settling for Motionless in White.

He would like to write some country music at some point in his career.

He gets annoyed by people wearing goth and metal fashion without living the lifestyle. He said it is annoying to see the Kardashians wearing Slayer and iron maiden shirts.

He criticised people who abuse God's name by using it to harm others physically or emotionally.

Chris Motionless Cerulli is the oldest member and co-founder of Motionless in White. His band has released multiple projects over the years.

Legit.ng recently published Vanity Alpough's biography. Vanity is an entrepreneur and real estate agent from the United States of America.

She is best known as Kendrick Perkins' wife. Perkins is a former American professional basketball player currently working as a sports analyst and commentator for ESPN, Fox Sports 1, and NBC Sports Boston.

Source: Legit.ng