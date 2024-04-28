Femi Otedola has shared a picture of him with Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua

The Nigerian billionaire revealed the boxer paid him a visit at his house in Monaco, France

Femi Otedoa's picture with Anthony Joshua has stirred reactions from many, including DJ Cuppy's ex Ryan Taylor

Nigerian billionaire and business magnate Femi Otedola, on Sunday, April 28, shared a picture of him with boxer Anthony Joshua.

An excited Otedola was seen posing for the camera with Joshua, who was referred to as his namesake.

Femi Otedola shares picture of him with Anthony Joshua. Credit: @femiotedola @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The billionaire revealed that the Nigerian-born British boxer paid him an unprecedented visit to his residence in Monaco, France.

Sharing a picture of him with the boxer on his Instagram page, Otedola wrote:

"Look who popped by my Monaco residence this morning! The champ himself and my very own namesake @AnthonyJoshua."

See the picture below:

Recall that Anthony Joshua made headlines after he defeated Anthony Nnagnnou in a boxing bout in Saudi Arabia.

Cuppy ex reacts to Femi Otedola's pics with Anthony Joshua

Ryan Taylor, Cuppy's former lover, dropped a comment on the picture, which triggered reactions from Nigerians.

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Ryan Taylor's comment. Credit: @ryantaylor

Source: Instagram

See some of the reactions to Ryan Taylor's comment below:

adigun_unique:

"@ryan_taylor Watin u Dey find again."

cubana_luxury:

"@ryan_taylor you get mind ooo really? Like really really ?"

olipacnwa:

"@ryan_taylor so dey no block u dis man."

e.jay04:

"@ryan_taylor cuppy Is typing....."

_iamjohnsonboss_okhai:

"@ryan_taylor wetin you dey find here !!heart breaker like u."

carsonic.ng:

"@ryan_taylor dude, really???!"

straphaelite1:

"@ryan_taylor they never blocked you this werey ? ogun kee u."

stanley_6_to_6:

"@ryan_taylor rich people life is different if na poor man since he for don block this guy, but this guy wetin you still they find here again abi another of his pinkin they your eyes."

