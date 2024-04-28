Many fans are not aware that some of their favourite celebrities are actually twins

In Africa, a lot of importance is attached to being a twin with many cultures considering them as blessings. Apart from the cultural importance attached to twins, many people also regard them with awe as they take note of their character differences despite being identical in many other ways.

Interestingly, there are several Nigerian celebrities whose fans are unaware of them being twins and today Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of these stars who either have their twin siblings sharing their spotlight with them or in the background.

1. Eniola Ajao and Lolade Busari:

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao has a twin sister named Kehinde Lolade Busari. Despite the Ajakaju movie star being in the spotlight, her sister is not a public figure and lives her life away from the glaring eyes of fans. In one birthday post, the movie star described her sibling as her ‘peaceful babe’ suggesting that she is the introverted twin.

2. Who's Your Guy crooner Spyro:

Popular Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David aka Spyro recently took many of his fans by surprise when he took to social media to reveal that he was a twin. Not stopping there, he went on to introduce his sibling to netizens by sharing some of her photos on his page. The news led to some fans sharing their take on who was the better-looking twin. Spyro is known for being a rising star who makes beautiful music while his sister stays away from the limelight.

3. Paul and Peter Okoye:

The PSquare twins, Peter and Paul Okoye are perhaps the most famous Nigerian celebrity twins. With a career spanning over a decade, the music stars have won the hearts of millions in Africa with their songs and lifestyle. Just like many siblings, the celebrity brothers fell out at a point in their career but later found their way back, strengthening the claim that blood is thicker than water.

4. Nollywood actress Chinyere Wilfred:

Unknown to many, veteran Nollywood actress Chinyere Wilfred is a twin. A number of her fans only got acquainted with the fact after she took to social media to celebrate her birthday with her sibling, Chinelo Mojekwu. Interestingly, despite sharing many other similarities, Chinyere Wilfred is not identical to her sister Chinelo in appearance.

5. Chris and Cris Okagbue:

Handsomeness doesn’t always have to come in one dose and that is the case of Nollywood star Chris Okagbue. The movie star has a twin brother named Cris. The good-looking duo have won the hearts of many fans over their celebrity status and handsomeness and being twins in addition to being twins. The Okagbue brothers are also siblings to much loved BBNaija star, Bella Okagbue, from the Level Up season.

6. Kehinde and Taiwo Bankole:

Much-loved Nollywood actress Kehinde Bankole who is also a celebrity twin. The movie star has a pretty twin sister named Taiwo. Despite not being identical, they both share beautiful physical features among other things. While Kehinde Bankole is an award-winning actress with several movies under her belt, her sister Taiwo prefers to not live a celebrity lifestyle by being in the media despite having featured in a few movies. She also works as an event planner and businesswoman. However, fans always make it a point to show love to both ladies during their birthdays.

7. BBNaija star Elozonam and Kanso:

BBNaija star Elozonam’s fans were surprised to discover that he was a twin who had a brother named Kanso. Interestingly, they are not identical twins but they share a deep brotherhood bond.

8. Melvin Oduah:

Unknown to many, Big Brother Africa star Melvin Oduah is a twin who has a sister named Melvina. Melvin rose to fame over his antics on the Big Brother show but he seemed to edge away from the celebrity lifestyle after the end of the show.

