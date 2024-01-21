Who are Linda Ronstadt’s children? Meet her two adopted kids

Linda Ronstadt is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress. She rose to stardom after releasing hits like When Will I Be Loved and Blue Bayou. Besides her music career, Linda is a mother of two. Who are Linda Ronstadt's children, and where are they now?

Linda Ronstadt started her music career in 1965 at the age of 19. She has released 24 studio albums and 15 compilations in over 6 decades. Linda adopted two children in the 1990s. What happened to Linda Ronstadt's children?

Profile summary

Full name Linda Ronstadt Gender Female Date of birth 15 July 1946 Age 77 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Tucson, Arizona, United States Current residence San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark Brown Mother Mary Ruth Father Gilbert Ronstadt Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 2 School Catalina High School University University of Arizona Profession Singer-songwriter, record producer, actress Net worth $130 million

Who is Linda Ronstadt?

The American singer was born on 15 July 1946 in Tucson, Arizona, United States, to Mary Ruth and Gilbert Ronstadt. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Her father was a machinery merchant and owned a company named F. Ronstadt Co. Her mother was a homemaker.

Linda grew up alongside her three siblings: Peter, Michael, and Gretchen. She went to Catalina High School and later went to the University of Arizona. She was there for one semester before dropping out and relocating to Los Angeles.

The singer started her career early and has released hits like Long, Long Time, Different Drum and You're No Good. Over the years, Linda has won several awards, including 11 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, and two Academy of Country Music awards.

Who are Linda Ronstadt’s children?

Although the American actress has never been married, she has always been vocal about her love for children. She has two adopted children, a son and a daughter. Here is a look at her kids.

Mary Clementine Ronstadt

Mary Clementine is Linda Ronstadt's eldest daughter. She was adopted in 1990 as an infant. Clementine followed in her mother's footsteps when it came to art. According to her LinkedIn page, she worked at the Guadalupe Art Program as an art assistant in San Francisco for 10 years. Clementine patronises Los Cenzontles Cultural Arts Academy, a non-profit organisation.

Besides art, Mary can sing. In an interview with Closer Weekly in 2021, Linda stated:

My daughter can sing harmonies because I taught her how.

In a different interview with Closer, the singer shared:

Children need art in their lives — real art, not the stuff you watch on television. Art is essential for processing your feelings and connecting to your origins and identity.

Carlos Javier Andres Ronstadt

Carlos was adopted in 1994. He grew up alongside his sister in San Francisco, California. Carlos has stayed away from the limelight for most of his life but is close to his mother.

Carlos has worked for Apple, according to Los Angeles Times. He is also a musician. Ronstadt speaks highly of his son. She said in an interview with Closer:

My son is actually really talented. He picked up the guitar and just learned it like lightning, but that’s not his primary focus. He’s a techie and has a good job and a nice girlfriend. My children both use music for their own enjoyment, which is what music is really for.

FAQs

Who is Linda Ronstadt? She is a singer-songwriter, record producer and actress from the United States. Does Linda Ronstadt have any biological children? No, the singer does not have biological children. How many kids did Linda Ronstadt adopt? She adopted two kids, a son and a daughter. Who is Linda Ronstadt's daughter? Mary Clementine is Linda Ronstadt's daughter. What happened to Linda Ronstadt's children? Her daughter Clementine is an artist and her son Carlos is a musician and a techie. Is Linda Ronstadt close to her children? Yes, the veteran singer is close with her kids. Who are Linda Ronstadt's grandchildren? The American singer has not discussed publicly her having any grandchildren.

Linda Ronstadt’s children are Mary Clementine and Carlos Ronstadt. They were adopted in the 1990s. Her daughter, Clementine, is an artist, while her son, Carlos, is a musician and a techie. Linda never got married despite several romantic relationships.

