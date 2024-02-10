Henning May’s age, height, net worth, is he married?

Henning May is an up-and-coming rock singer and songwriter from Germany. He is famous for being a founding member and lead singer of AnnenMayKantereit, a rock band based in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The band is famous for several hit songs, such as Oft Gefragt, Pocahontas, and Marie.

Henning May of AnnenMayKantereit performs live on stage during the Hurricane festival in Scheessel, Germany. Photo: Gina Wetzler (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Henning May is among the most outstanding members of the AnnenMayKantereit band because of his distinctive voice. The band's music is often classified as indie rock, but their sound incorporates folk, blues, and soul elements.

Profile summary

Full name Henning Gemke Famous as Henning May Gender Male Date of birth 13 January 1992 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany Current residence Cologne, Germany Nationality German Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Unknown Height in feet 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Education Schiller-Gymnasium High School Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $3 million Instagram @henningmay

Henning May's bio

He was born Henning Gemke in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The names of his parents are unknown. However, his father was a schoolteacher. His parents divorced in the early 2000s when Henning was young.

The was raised in Sulz, Cologne, Germany, primarily by his father and elder brother. Henning and his father used to attend football events and travel together and, as a result, became close. Additionally, May learned how to play the guitar under his father's guidance.

The Cologne native attended Schiller-Gymnasium High School in Cologne-Sulz. He was part of the Schiller-made music program in school.

Five facts about Henning May. Photo: Markus Scholz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How old is Henning May?

Henning May's age is 32 years old as of 2024. The German singer was born on 13 January 1992. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

The German songwriter developed an interest in music at a tender age. He commenced his music career while in high school. In 2011, Henning, with Christopher Annen and Severin Kantereit, co-founded AnnenMayKantereit, a Cologne-based rock band.

The band's name was derived from combining the surnames of its three founding members. May is the band's lead singer and pianist; Annen plays guitar and harmonica, while Kantereit is the drummer.

At first, the trio performed as musicians in the streets of Cologne. Later, bass player Lars Lötgering joined the band at a jam session on the Uniwiese in Cologne. Three years later, Lars left, and Malte Huck, an electric bassist, replaced him. Shortly after, Sophie Chassée joined the trio in 2022 as an electric bassist.

The band released its debut album titled AnnenMayKantereit in 2013. The group later gained more fame after they began uploading YouTube videos of the band performing live, in the forest, in boats, and at other unique locations.

AnnenMayKantereit signed with Universal Music Group in late 2015 and released their debut studio EP, Wird Schon Irgendwi.

Henning May (L), Christopher Annen (C), Malte Huck, and Severin Kantereit (R) smile after a DPA interview in a conference room. Photo: Henning Kaiser.

Source: UGC

In March 2022, the band gained international fame after they did a cover of Suzanne Vega's single Tom's Diner featuring Giant Rooks. They vaulted the song at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Rock Digital Song Sales chart and returned it to Billboard Hot 100, entering at No. 84.

AnnenMayKantereit's EPs and albums

May has released several EPPs, albums, and singles with his band members. Below are the EPs and albums.

Year EPs and albums 2013 AnnenMayKantereit 2016 AnnenMayKantereit & Freunde - Live In Berlin 2016 Alles Nix Konkretes 2018 Schlagschatten 2020 12 2023 Es ist Abend und

AnnenMayKantereit's songs

The band’s music is often classified as indie rock, but their sound incorporates elements of folk, blues, and soul. Below are some of the band's most popular songs.

Oft Gefragt

Pocahontas

Barfuß am Klavier

Marie

Schon krass

Ozean

Ausgehen

3 Tage am Meer

Ich Geh Heut Nicht Mehr Tanzen

Wohin Du Gehst

Vielleicht Vielleicht

Du Bist Anders

Er Will Sex

100K

Valerie

What is Henning May's net worth?

According to Affair Post and Idol Networth, the singer's net worth is alleged to be around $3 million. Most of his money comes from his music career.

Is Henning May gay?

The German celebrity has sparked a lot of speculation and curiosity about his sexuality among his fans. In one of their performances, he kissed Malte Huck onstage. He further fueled the speculations when he kissed another guy named Philip in a Norwegian TV series titled Øyevitne.

Is Henning May married?

The popular vocalist is not married and has never been married. There are also no records available about his current or past relationship status.

What is Henning May's height?

The German songwriter is reportedly 6 feet 1 inches or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs about 178 pounds or 81 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Henning May? He is a prominent German rock singer. He is famous as the lead singer of the rock band AnnenMayKantereit. What is Henning May's real name? His real name is Henning Gemke. What is Henning May's age? He is 32 years old as of 2024, having been born on 13 January 1992. Where is Henning May's hometown? He is from Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Who is Henning May's wife? The German star does not have a wife, and he has never been married. What is Henning May's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be about $3 million as of 2024. How tall is Henning May? He is 6 feet 1 inches or 185 centimetres tall.

Since the German rock band AnnenMayKantereit became famous, many have noticed that Henning May is the most outstanding member due to his distinctive voice.

Henning May is among the founding members of the AnnenMayKantereit band. He plays the piano and is also the lead singer of the group. The singer was born in the early '90s, making him among the youngest German singers doing well internationally.

Source: Legit.ng