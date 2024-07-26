A Nigerian man resident in the UK went shopping for the food items he needed at home and he shared a video online

The man said it is important to eat properly while living and working in the United Kingdome so as to be strong

The man bought a lot of food items, including turkey meat, fish, plantain, fresh tomatoes, pepper, and vegetables

A UK-based Nigerian man went to shop for food and cooking ingredients.

He shared a video showing the different food he was able to buy, noting that it is good to eat well.

The man showed some food items he bought in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@omoakure01.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @omoakure01, the man showed a lot of food and acknowledged that he likes eating.

He noted that anyone living and working in the UK needs to eat very well.

He showed off a lot of fish, turkey meat, fresh tomatoes, pepper, onion and other good items.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows off his foodstuff

@Patoo1010 said:

"They will share that thing at last, don't mind him, the people that will share with him will go later and collect thier own. He is doing this for content."

@Oluwalonimiasakeade said:

"Na this kind of man I like. I like a man that eat not like my ex."

@Ike_Mhi said:

"I hope you don't mind make I come help you do the cooking?"

@Love said:

"You for make the pepper one bag, Yoruba and pepper."

@RealMozkoh reacted:

"No b turkey. That one na chicken wings."

@Omo Baba said:

"Baba, you no go come use your money come build mansion for Nigeria?"

@Big X.treme said:

"Ahh na food you go eat for there o. I thought you left home to feed home na?

@tosinime said:

"I beg chop. I no joke with food. After work you chop so that you go reason well and be strong to move on."

