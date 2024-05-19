Lauren Compton (Playboy)'s biography: age, height, family and career

Lauren Compton (Playboy) is an American actress, stand-up comedian, and podcaster. She became famous after appearing on the cover of Playboy magazine and is also known as the host of the podcast First Date with Lauren Compton.

Comedian Lauren Compton attends the "Death Of A Nation" Premiere at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live (L). The actress attends the Shibnobi.com Headliners Ball benefit for the Eastwood Ranch Foundation (R)

Lauren Compton (Playboy) began her career as an actress, and she is known for her appearances in Clown House, Death House, and Interrogation. She has since appeared in over 40 films and TV series. She is also a social media personality with a significant following.

Profile summary

Full name Lauren Elise Compton Gender Female Date of birth 15 September 1987 Age 36 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Dallas, Texas, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’4” Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Ellen Jo Newcomb Father Allen Dale Compton Relationship status Dating College Citrus College Profession Actress, stand-up comedian, content creator, podcaster Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @iamlaurencompton X(Twitter) Facebook TikTok @iamlaurencompton

Lauren Compton (Playboy)]'s biography

She was born Lauren Elise Compton to Ellen Jo Newcomb and Allen Dale Compton in Dallas, Texas, United States. She is her parents’ only child. Her father, Allen Dale, a former US military officer, passed away in March 2021.

What is Lauren Compton’s nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

She reportedly attended Plano East Senior High School, graduating in 2005. She then pursued a language arts course at Citrus College.

What is Lauren Compton’s age?

The American actress is 36 years old as of May 2024. She was born on 15 September 1987. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Five facts about Lauren Compton. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images (modified by author)

Lauren Compton’s career

Lauren Compton has made her name in the entertainment industry by wearing various hats. She is a stand-up comedian, viral content creator, actress, and podcast host.

Acting career

She first hit the screen in 2005, appearing as Cora Ainsworth in The Fire. The actress boasts over 40 acting credits. Below is Lauren Compton’s movie list.

Movie/TV series Year Role Your Honor 2023 Bartender Salvage Marines 2022 Virginia Tillman Killer Camer Monsters 2020 Sarah Once Upon a Time in Deadwood 2019 Abigale How to Get the Girl 2019 Olivia Hell Girl 2019 Nikki Dark, Deadly & Dreadful 2018 Taylor Golden State 2018 Samantha Death House 2017 Dr. Logan Harrison Heroes with Issues 2017 Power Girl Garlic & Gunpowder 2017 Jeniffer 360 Degrees of Hell 2016 Jamie Attack of the Killer Donut 2016 Veronica Clown Town 2016 Sarah Love Meet Hope 2016 Pam Help 2015 Hero Girl Red Velvet Cake 2014 Blair Battered 2014 Alicia Lulu and the Right Words 2014 Catheryne Last Life 2015 Jamie Sands Companion 2017 Gina The Last Pitch 2018 Jeniffer Stone The Age of Men 2019 Joey Cardillac Love 2016 Lilly Bodeka Sunset Club 2014 Jenna Interrogation 2006 Partygoer Pain is Beauty 2005 Skinned Molly Uber Experience 2022 Jane The Fire 2005 Cora Ainsworth

Lauren Compton’s podcast

She hosts the podcast First Date with Lauren Compton on Your Mom’s House (YMH Studios). The American podcaster invites celebrity guests on a first date with her, and they discuss relationship issues, including red flags that would turn off a potential partner. Some of her famous guests include Paul Scheer, Mark Normand, Blaine Anderson, and Rick Glassman.

Content creation

Lauren Compton is a social media personality and content creator. She has captivated audiences by sharing engaging content on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Her videos include comedy sketches and skits, fashion tips, make-up ideas, and pranks.

Lauren Compton’s net worth

According to Wiki Bio Stars, Net Worth List, and Wiki Biography, the Texas native entertainer’s net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. She has multiple income streams from her entertainment career as a comedian, actress, and podcaster. Lauren also makes money from her social media endeavours, including content creation and brand endorsements.

Is Lauren Compton married?

The comedian is not married. However, she was previously married to Manuel Giusti. Lauren and Manuel exchanged marriage vows on 12 May 2012 and were married for approximately five years until they divorced on 3 September 2017. Lauren Compton’s ex-husband is a singer and bass guitar player for the Dekkar band.

Does Lauren Compton have children? Currently, the entertainer does not have any children. However, during a YouTube interview with Christina P in July 2023, when the duo discussed marriage and kids, Lauren expressed her desire to have children.

Is Lauren Compton dating anyone? Yes. She is in a relationship. In the aforementioned interview, the actress hinted that she has a boyfriend and is looking forward to his proposal.

Lauren Compton’s height and weight

The Killer Camera Monster actress is approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

Fast facts about Lauren Compton

Lauren Compton (Playboy) has established herself as a talented actress in Hollywood, having starred in over 50 films and TV series. Her podcast offers unique perspectives on relationship issues while highlighting red flags to watch out for. The Texas native also boasts a significant audience on social media, where she shares engaging content.

