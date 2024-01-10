Who is Svani Quintanilla? Meet A.B. Quintanilla III's son

Svani Quintanilla is an American celebrity child, musician, record producer, and sound engineer. He is one of the co-founders of a musical duo titled Royal Highness. Additionally, he is a member of Kumbia All Starz, a musical group founded by his dad, A.B. Quintanilla III, in 2006. What else is known about him?

Svani (Savani) Quintanilla rose to fame as the eldest son of A.B. Quintanilla III, a record producer and songwriter known for his hit songs like Na Na Na, Boom Boom, and Sabes a Chocolate. Svani is also famous for being the nephew of the late American musician Selena Quintanilla.

Profile summary

Full name Svani Quintanilla Famous as Principe Q / DJ Moonpie Gender Male Date of birth 27 November 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Texas, United States Current Residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’5” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in Kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father A.B. Quintanilla III Mother Evangelina Almeida Siblings 7 Relationship status Single Profession Musician, record producer, sound engineer Net worth $5 million

Svani Quintanilla’s biography

Svani, professionally known as Principe Q, was born and raised in Texas, United States. The variation of his first name is Savani. Svani Quintanilla's mom is called Evangelina Almeida (Vangie), and his dad is A.B. Quintanilla III. He is the firstborn son of A.B. Quintanilla III and grew up alongside his biological sister Martika, born on 21 September 1989.

He also has six half-siblings from his father's previous relationships. Some of AB Quintanilla's kids include Gianni and Elijah Jae.

Savani's father is a popular singer, songwriter, composer, producer, and the founder of the Latino group Kumbia Kings, whose music focuses on cumbia styles. Their songs are produced in English and Spanish.

In 2006, he left the group and formed Kumbia All Starz. The group is based in Corpus Christi, Texas, United States. He was also a member of the Selena e Los Dinos group. His notable songs include Boom Boom, Na Na Na, Rica y Apretadita, Sabes a Chocolate, and Desde Que No Estás Aquí.

Besides his music career, A.B. Quintanilla III is the producer of the television series Road 2 Remembrance and Selena's Secret. Svani had an aunt, Selena, who was a prominent singer. She was best known as the Queen of Tejano music.

Selena died on 31 March 1995 at the age of 23. He also has another aunt, Suzette Quintanilla, a well-known singer and actress.

What is Svani Quintanilla’s age?

A.B. Quintanilla III's son is 32 years old as of 2024. He was born on 27 November 1991. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Savani developed an interest in music at a young age. He began his music career by working in small gigs and clubs as a DJ. Aside from being a disc jockey, he is the co-founder of the modern cumbia genre, Screwmbia, with DJ King Louie.

Screwmbia is a slowed-down cumbia rhythm with a blend of trap drums, heavy 808s, and loud snapping snare. Svani and DJ King Louie are also the co-founders of a Texas-based music band called Royal Highness.

He has also collaborated with various artists to create revived versions of Selena’s songs, like No Me Queda Más, Como la Flor, and Amor Prohibido.

FAQs

Who is Svani Quintanilla? He is a singer and record producer best known as the firstborn son of A.B. Quintanilla III. What is Svani Quintanilla's nationality? The musician is American. Who are Svani Quintanilla's parents? His parents are A.B. Quintanilla III and Evangelina Almeida. Is Svani Quintanilla married? No, Svani has never been married. However, he has a daughter named Yvie. Who are AB Quintanilla's kids? The American producer has eight children, including Svani, Martika, and Elijah Jae. What is Svani Quintanilla's height? He is 5 feet 5 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Svani Quintanilla, better known as Principe Q, is the first son of A.B. Quintanilla III, founder of Kumbia Kings and Kumbia All Starz. His popularity has consistently grown following his partnership with DJ King Louie as co-founder of the Royal Highness group. The two are best known for Screwmbia, a unique cumbia genre.

