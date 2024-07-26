A young Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement online after boarding flight for the first time

In a video, she reminisced on her poor background and thanked God for elevating her financial condition

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share in her joy and congratulate her

A Nigerian lady's success story captivated social media users after she shared a video of herself boarding a flight for the first time.

While sharing the clip for netizens on TikTok, she shared a glimpse into her life as a girl born into a 'poor' family.

Lady boards flight for the first time

The lady, identified on TikTok as @queensplashcakes1, celebrated achieving a milestone which she never thought was possible in her lifetime.

She reflected on her humble beginnings, sharing the struggles she faced in her pursuit of a better life.

With no one to turn to for help, she relied on her efforts to elevate her financial situation by baking cakes and making contents on TikTok.

However, her hardwork is finally paying off as she can now boast of boarding a flight, a feat which she never believed would happen soon.

In her words:

"Congratulations to me. My first time of entering flight. It has not been easy for me I struggle so hard to be in this level I am. A girl from poor background no helper. Just look where God have taken me to. Am so grateful lord. Also thanks for my lovely fans that has been supporting me."

Reactions as lady boards flight

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@chukwuemeka56 said:

"First time entering a flight with a blue passport if I'm not mistaken taaah which day Nigeria began to use blue passport no be green we dey use?"

@Dignity mercy said:

"Congrats. I tap from your blessings. I am from a poor family too. May God see us through."

@BlackBakergirl stated:

"Congrats mama. The best is yet to come. More blessings are finding there way into your life in Jesus name. We love you."

@ekpereamaka said:

"I must break this record in my generation. Big congratulation momma. I pray I must come back to this very comment on a faithful day."

@Favluxuryhair_ wrote:

"The day I will ever enter flight eh my joy will have no bound honestly. I strongly believe that soon it will happen."

@PRECIOUS said:

"Congratulations sis you’re doing well for yourself it’s not easy, life hard gan so hard when you come from nothing. I’m happy for you sis."

@Fridaypikin added:

"If you never enter come here, make we start to dey save up before yr end."

Watch the video below:

