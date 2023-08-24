Who are Millie Bobby Brown’s parents, Kelly and Robert Brown?

Millie Bobby Brown’s meteoric rise to fame began with her portrayal of Eleven, a mysterious and telekinetically gifted girl, in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Millie Bobby Brown's parents have been a steady driving force behind her success, from her breakout role in the series to her evolving career as a producer and fashion icon.

Born on 19 February 2004 in Marbella, Spain, Millie Brown has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. At the tender age of 13, Millie's portrayal of Eleven earned her an Emmy nomination, making her one of the youngest nominees in Emmy history. She has emerged as a cultural icon and role model, using her platform to advocate for anti-bullying efforts and LGBTI rights.

Who are Millie Bobby Brown’s parents?

Her parents are Robert and Kelly Brown. When the British actress was young, her parents recognised her talent and interest in performing. According to Brown’s father, the star would watch musicals and belt out songs while her siblings watched cartoons.

Her parents sold everything they had in their home in the UK and moved to Los Angeles to give young Millie a shot at a career in Hollywood. However, things were difficult for the family when they arrived in the USA. Millie struggled to land roles, and eventually, the family was too broke to stay in California. They were forced to relocate to the UK, where they moved in with Millie’s aunt.

Robert Brown

Millie Bobby Brown's father, Robert Brown, was born in Kingston upon Hull, United Kingdom. He is a real estate agent. He has worked primarily in the construction industry, focusing on installing signs and posts for different projects.

Robert's influence on Millie's career was evident from the early stages. Recognising her talent and passion for acting, he supported her aspirations by helping her secure acting lessons and auditions. Millie Bobby Brown's dad often accompanies her publicly, showcasing their strong bond.

Kelly Brown

Kelly, Millie Bobby Brown’s mother, also hails from the United Kingdom. She is a former agent and British model. She has also taken on the responsibilities of being Millie's manager and helps her daughter navigate the entertainment industry.

Millie Bobby Brown’s family members

Brown has three siblings–two sisters and one brother. Her older sister, Paige Brown, is an actress and film producer. When things got tough for the Brown family when they went broke living in Los Angeles, Paige is said to have given up living in Hollywood and left. However, it eventually improved for the whole family, who have since patched things up.

She has a few notable roles, including playing Allison in the 2017 film South Dakota. Paige partnered with her sister to direct the 2020 movie Enola Holmes, where Millie starred as the titular character, Enola. It was their first big project together, and they promised more.

Millie’s elder brother, Charlie Brown, is a professional photographer. He photographed her for the cover of Who What Wear magazine in the fall of 2020. Their youngest sibling, Ava, was born in 2012. Although she and Millie have a close relationship, Ava has largely been kept from the spotlight.

Millie Bobby Brown’s family drama

Millie Bobby Brown’s mom and dad have faced harsh scrutiny and backlash. Fans often disapprove of how they raised the actress and question her parents’ priorities concerning their daughter.

Her father, Robert, first made headlines negatively when he demanded a considerable cash payment from agents hoping to represent their daughter. In 2016, Robert reportedly demanded $100,000 as a signing fee. Since Brown was breaking out as a star then, many fans considered the move ill-advised.

Additionally, the parents had sacrificed a lot to give her career a chance. The Stranger Things actress’s fans were convinced that her parents were trying to recover all they had lost by placing such a massive demand on her. Furthermore, they were concerned that such a prominent figure would hurt her chances of finding representation, potentially leaving her struggling to find roles as she did at the beginning of her career.

Why is there a petition against Millie Bobby Brown’s parents?

Brown was thrust into the spotlight at a young age, a decision for which many fans and critics blame her parents. Kelly and Robert have been accused of allegedly forcing their daughter to act more mature than her age to get on the right footing with Hollywood executives. This includes allowing her to dress inappropriately and to attend parties and events that should only be reserved for adults.

Additionally, the pair have been accused of finding older men to groom their daughter. In July 2021, TikTok star Hunter “Echo” Ecimovic went live on Instagram to reveal disturbing things about the Brown family.

In the video, Echo claimed to have “groomed” Millie. He said they had allegedly dated while he was 20 and Millie was only 16. He detailed the lewd acts they were reportedly involved in. Furthermore, he claimed that her parents knew about their inappropriate relationship and let their teenage daughter live with a 20-year-old man for nearly a year.

The incident spiralled further after social media users claimed that her parents had intentionally found her an older man to date. Coupled with the earlier accusations of them forcing her to mature fast and Robert’s demand for money, the star’s fans were convinced that her parents were using and exploiting her.

Although Echo has since apologised for his remarks, and there is no evidence of any of the claims against Brown’s parents, her fans endure. A subsection of her fan base started a petition in 2021 to “protect” her from her parents, who they believe are only using her for money. The fans demanded that the authorities investigate Kelly and Robert. At the time of writing, the petition peaked at over 1000 signatures.

Despite being wrapped in controversy, Millie Bobby Brown’s parents have evidently been a steady driving force behind her ambition and success. Serving partly as her management, their constant presence has helped pave the way for young Millie to explore her talents and grow to be the sought-after entertainer that she is now.

