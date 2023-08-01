Who are Rebel Wilson’s parents, and are they actually famous?

Rebel Wilson is a renowned Australian-American actress, comedian, writer, singer, and producer. She shot into stardom after featuring in films like Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect. Despite her career success, many are curious to know more about her personal life. Who are Rebel Wilson's parents?

Rebel Wilson started acting in Australia. She moved to New York, USA, on a scholarship courtesy of Nicole Kidman and became an American citizen on 2 March 2022. The famous actress has had a successful career featuring in big films such as Workaholics, Isn't It Romantic, and The Hustle. Here is a look at the actress's parents.

Who is Rebel Wilson?

Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson was born on 2 March 1980 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. She is an Australian-American national of white ethnicity. She grew up alongside her two sisters, Liberty and Annachi, and a brother named Ryot.

The talented actress attended Tara Anglican School for Girls completing in 1997. She later joined the University of New South Wales, where she studied Law, graduating in 2009.

Wilson started acting after graduating from the Australian Theatre for Young People. She has appeared in movies like The Almond and the Seahorse, Jojo Rabbit, and How to Be Single.

Who are Rebel Wilson's parents?

Rebel Wilson's dad is Jack Bownds, and her mother is Sue E. Bownds. The two got married in 1976 and have four children together. Find out more about them below:

Jack Bownds

Who is Rebel Wilson's father? Jack Bownds was a professional dog handler. He married Sue Bownds in 1976, and they were together for 30 years. He passed on in 2010 from a heart attack.

In 2014, she revealed that her father passed away while she was filming her TV show Super Fun Night. The actress kept her father's death a secret and grieved privately, and she never revealed the reason behind her father's death.

Sue Bownds

Sue Bownds is a professional dog handler from Australia. Sue is the fourth generation dog lover, as her parents and grandparents were dog handlers. She is nicknamed 'Nangunyah' and has been a dog owner and lover for over six decades.

Bownds and her husband started the dog handling business in Australia until his demise in mid-2010. The duo were also Beagle breeders in Australia. Other breeds she has been involved with include Curly Coated Retrievers, Irish Water Spaniels, Bassets, Fox Terriers, and Scottish Terriers.

Besides owning dogs, Sue has held dog shows with her Beagles and won her first show in 1979. Rebel's mother has been a dog judge since 1980 in the UK, Poland, the USA, Europe, Israel, South Africa, and the Philippines. The dog handler was a guest judge on the Australian TV show Pooch Perfect (2019) and Sydney Royal Easter Show (2022). She is currently the Chair of the Confirmation Judges Training Committee.

Are Rebel Wilson's parents famous?

Rebel Wilson's dad passed on, and her mother is famous in Australia. She has been a judge on several dog shows and is renowned for being Rebel Wilson's mother.

Who is Rebel Wilson related to?

Apart from her nuclear family, the comedian claimed she is related to Walt Disney. She alleges that her grandmother told her so when she was five. Although many have dismissed the alleged relationship, Rebel maintained her claims, saying her Nanna had a family tree done.

FAQs

Rebel Wilson's parents are Sue Bownds and the late Jack Bownds. She comes from a family of dog handlers, as her father and mother both worked in the business. She has also appeared as a judge on several dog-related TV shows.

