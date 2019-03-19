Perdita Weeks' bio: age, height, husband and hot photos

Perdita Weeks is regarded as a British rose because of her gorgeous looks. The actress has featured in many hit TV series and dramas, including The Tudors. She also has many good things behind the screens, including beautiful love life.

The actress wearing a black top with a V-neckline. Photo: @perdita_weeks_ (Instagram)

Perdita Weeks is among the most spoken-of British TV and film actors on social media and the international mainstream media. The blonde-haired damsel played the role of Juliet Higgins in Magnum P.I., a CBS-turned-NBC reboot series. Its season 4 finale aired on May 6, 2022. Check out Perdita Weeks' hot pictures below and exciting details about her life.

Profile summary

Full name Perdita Rose Annunziata Weeks Date of birth December 25, 1985 Zodiac sign Capricorn Age 36 years (as of July 2022) Place of birth Cardiff, Wales, UK Alma mater Roedean School, Courtauld Institute of Art Qualification History of Art Career Actress Nationality British Ethnicity White Father Robin Weeks Mother Susan Weeks Sister Honeysuckle Weeks Brother Rollo Weeks Marital status Married Spouse Kit Frederiksen (2012 to present) Sons Rupert Sebastian Frederiksen and Carrington Frederiksen Height 5 feet 24 inches (1.62 m) Weight 54 kg (119 lbs) Approx. Hips-Waist-bust 34-24-34 inches (Approx.) Bra size 34A (US) Shoe size 7 (US) Dress size 4 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Religion Christianity Net worth $5 million Instagram @perdita_weeks_ Twitter @PerditaWeeks Facebook Perdita Weeks

Perdita Weeks' biography

Perdita Rose Annunziata Weeks is the second child in her family. She grew up in Chichester and Petworth and began acting at a young age, featuring in mini-TV series with her siblings.

How old is Perdita Weeks?

Perdita Weeks' age is 36 years as of July 2022. The actress was born in Cardiff, Wales, in the UK, on December 25, 1985.

Her parents are Susan and Robin Weeks. Perdita's mum was a freelance copy editor, while her dad was an ad executive. The split in 1993.

Are Perdita and Honeysuckle Weeks twins?

The striking resemblance between Perdita and Honeysuckle Susan Weeks often makes people assume they are twins. However, the former is around six years younger than the latter.

Honeysuckle is best known for acting as Samantha Stewart in Foyle's War (an ITV wartime drama series). She married Lorne Stormont-Darling in 2007, and they have a child named Wade Stormont-Darling.

Perdita admitted being professionally jealous of her sister's acting success in 2016. She followed Honeysuckle’s acting footsteps, but there was no rivalry between them. Instead, the actress hoped they would someday write a script together.

Honeysuckle once disappeared for 24 hours in July 2016 after informing her family and friends she was experiencing anxiety. Cops looked for her all over Petworth in West Sussex. She was found safe and sound at a relative's address in London.

Who is Perdita Weeks' brother?

Rollo Percival Loring Weeks is almost a year younger than Perdita. He is a businessman and a former actor. He is best known for his roles in The Thief Lord and The Little Vampire films. Rollo started a food outlet in Brixton after quitting the film industry.

Educational background

Perdita attended Roedean School in East Sussex, then studied Art History at the University of London - Courtauld Institute of Art. The course was about the history of art and not acting.

Career history

Annunziata has played in a wide range of projects for almost two decades. Her first screen appearances were in two mini-TV series, Goggle-Eyes (1993) and the Rag Nymph (1997). She starred in both shows with her siblings.

Acting as Mary Boleyn in the historical drama, The Tudors (2007-2008), Catriona Hartdegan in Penny Dreadful, and Juliet Higgins on Magnum P.I. are some of Perdita's most memorable appearances.

The actress adored the role of Mary Boleyn because she was a real person. Mary was the sister of English queen consort Ann Boleyn and Henry VIII's mistress.

Perdita Weeks' movies and TV series

Here is a list of Annunziata's TV and film projects from 1993 to May 2022:

YEAR TITLES (ROLES) 1993 Goggle-Eyes (Judith Killan) 1995 Loving (Moirav), The Shadowy Third (Dottie), The Cold Light of Day (Anna Tatour) 1996 Robert Rylands' Last Journey (Sue), Hamlet (Second Player) 1997 Rag Nymph (Young Millie), Spice World (Evie) 2000 The Prince and the Pauper (Lady Jane Grey) 2002 Stig of the Dump (Lou) 2003 Midsomer Murders (Hannah Moore) 2004 Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Silk Stocking (Roberta Massingham) 2007-2008 The Tudors (Mary Boleyn) 2008 Lost in Austen (Lydia Bennet) 2009 Four Seasons (Imogen Combe), Junction, Lewis (Kitten) 2010 Prowl (Fiona) 2010- 2011 The Promise (Eliza Meyer) 2011 Great Expectations (Clara Pocket) 2012 Titanic (Lady Georgiana Grex) 2013 Flight of the Storks (Sarah Gabbor), The Invisible Woman (Maria Ternan) 2014 As Above, So Below (Scarlett Marlowe), The Great Fire (Elizabeth Pepys) 2015 The Musketeers (Louise) 2016 Rebellion (Vanessa Hammond), Penny Dreadful (Catriona Hartdegen) 2018 Ready Player One (Kira) 2018-2022 Magnum P.I. (Juliet Higgins) 2019 Du Lac & Fey: Dance of Death (Morgan le Fay (voice)) Video game 2020 Hawaii Five-0 (Juliet Higgins)

Who is Perdita Weeks' husband?

Kit Frederiksen married Annunziata in 2012 after seven years of dating. They have twins, Rupert Sebastian Frederiksen and Carrington Frederiksen.

Perdita Weeks and Kit Frederiksen avoid scandals and controversies. In addition, she occasionally posts family pictures on social media.

Where does Perdita Weeks live?

The actress resides in England when not filming.

Perdita Weeks' net worth

Multiple online sources estimate her worth as $5 million.

How tall is Perdita Weeks?

Perdita Weeks' height is 5 feet 24 inches (1.62 m). The lady has blonde hair, catchy light brown eyes, and an engaging smile.

What are Perdita Weeks' measurements?

Annunziata is irresistibly appealing on the screen. Proper dieting and exercises maintain her slender and hourglass-shaped body.

Perdita Weeks' hips measures 34 inches, the waist is 24 inches, and the bust measures 34 inches. She wears US bra size 34A, US shoe size 7 and US dress size 4.

What is Perdita Weeks' disability?

The actress performs diverse roles, including acting as a handicapped person. However, she has no disability. Annunziata is healthy, strong, and practices yoga regularly. She even did her own stunts on Magnum P.I.

Why does Perdita Weeks walk with a limp?

The Magnum P.I. viewers saw Juliet Higgins limping on the show severally. Annunziata's TV character endured many troubles while trying to save Magnum.

She got shot twice, impersonated a doctor, protected a client's child of a client, and helped Magnum break into victims’ homes and crime scenes to solve a case.

What happened to Perdita Weeks' chin?

Annunziata has never had plastic surgery on her body. Therefore, her chin is perfectly alright and natural.

Perdita Weeks' hot pictures

Annunziata rarely flaunts her beauty on social media. The mother of two is ageing better than wine. Here are some of her spiciest pictures:

1. The actress has dark blonde wavy hair.

Annunziata keeps short dark blonde wavy hairstyles. These natural hairstyles look good on her, for they emphasize her face's beautiful features.

2. She is an animal lover.

The British star often posts dogs and cats on her Instagram page. Here is a rarely seen picture of Annunziata in a car with her pet cat.

3. The star loves pink cars.

The actress owns a pink machine and loves cruising around beautiful natural sites. Her love for the environment is admirable.

Fun facts about Perdita Weeks

Perdita was born on Christmas day.

She is of Welsh descent.

Annunziata is not handicapped.

She has been married for almost a decade.

Everyone who knows Perdita calls her Perdy.

Her older sister, Honeysuckle, calls her Pork because she was a fat baby.

Annunziata has filmed over 30 projects.

Perdita Weeks prefers to keep a low profile on the internet. She reveals little about her spouse and children on social media and during press interviews. Therefore, there are minimal chances of knowing much about them.

