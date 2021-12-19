Kareem J Grimes’ biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Kareem J Grimes is an American actor and producer. His notable roles include S.W.A.T. as Little Red, All American as Preach and Throwback Holiday as Paul.

Actor Kareem J. Grimes arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Feature "Jarhead" held at the Arclight Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Where is Kareem J Grimes' birthplace? Kareem was born and raised in Inglewood, California. He began acting when he was only 16 years old and has appeared in 90 films and TV series.

Personal summary

Full name: Kareem Jamar Grimes

Kareem Jamar Grimes Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 30 August 1975

30 August 1975 Age: 46 years old (as of 2021)

46 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Inglewood, California,United States of America

Inglewood, California,United States of America Current residence: Inglewood, CA, US

Inglewood, CA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Ron

Ron Mother: Jacqueline

Jacqueline Siblings: 1

1 Occupation: Actor, producer, entrepreneur

Actor, producer, entrepreneur Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

$1 million - $5 million Instagram: @kareemgrimes

Kareem J Grimes' bio

When was Kareem Grimes born? Kareem was born in 1975 to Ron and Jacqueline (Jacki) Grimes. He has a younger sister.

The actor is an American national of African-American ethnicity. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

How old is Kareem Grimes?

Actor Kareem J. Grimes attends the Primetime Short Films series during the HollyShorts Film Festival at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Kareem J Grimes' age is 46 years as of 2021.

When is Kareem J Grimes' birthday?

He celebrates his birthday on 30th August every year.

Career

Kareem J. Grimes commenced his acting career in 1991. He starred as the Ice cream truck kid in the Boy And The Hood movie. The film is about three young men in the Crenshaw ghetto of Los Angeles, analysing and interpreting race, relationships, violence and future anticipation.

Since his debut, the actor has appeared in numerous films and TV series. Kareem is also the producer of The Industry Did It (2020), Mouthful TV series (2016) and a short film 4Closure (2013).

Kareem J Grimes' movies and TV shows

Below are some of the actor's credits according to his IMDb.

Television shows

2019-2021: All American as Preach

as Preach 2020: For The Love Of Jason as Erick Davidson

as Erick Davidson 2020: French Connection as Shango

as Shango 2017-2020: S.W.A.T. as Little Red

as Little Red 2019: Grown-ish as Officer Middleton

as Officer Middleton 2018: For Evan's Sake as Robert, aka DM Daddy

as Robert, aka DM Daddy 2018: The Family Business as Marlon

as Marlon 2018: Unsolved-The Murder of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G as Michael Dorrough

as Michael Dorrough 2017: Star as Omari

as Omari 2017: NCIS as Bushmeat Smuggler

as Bushmeat Smuggler 2015: Instant Mom as Officer

as Officer 2014: Mulaney as Audience member #2

as Audience member #2 2014-2015: Justified as Reggie

as Reggie 2014: Tamie Mac's Bag Lady as Ray

as Ray 2013: Morgan as Delivery Guy

as Delivery Guy 2013: The Therapist as Shakey

as Shakey 2013: Sistah Did What? As Film Director

As Film Director 2013: Bones as Brima Chalobah

as Brima Chalobah 2012: Lyrical Flash Mob as Bruce

as Bruce 2011-2013: My Roommate the as Baby Boo Rock/Morris Chestnuts/Jamal/Baby Borock

as Baby Boo Rock/Morris Chestnuts/Jamal/Baby Borock 2011: Castle as Omar Lincoln

as Omar Lincoln 2007: Back To You as Marvin

as Marvin 2007: The Riches as Mr. Gill

as Mr. Gill 2007: Standoff as Hoody

as Hoody 2006: Twenty Good Years as Zak

as Zak 2006-2008: The Shield as Burnout

as Burnout 2004: Malcolm in the Middle as Private Carter

as Private Carter 2004: Crossing Jordan as Pat Simmons

as Pat Simmons 2003: Yes, Dear as Guard

as Guard 2003: Boomtown as Young Owen

as Young Owen 2003: The Parkers as Luke

as Luke 2002: Presidio Med as Dwayne Cochran

as Dwayne Cochran 2001: Boston Public as Markle

as Markle 2001: Men Behaving Badly as Kareem

as Kareem 2001: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Ronnie Connors

as Ronnie Connors 1998: ER as B.G.

as B.G. 1998: Any Day Now (uncredited)

(uncredited) 1992: True Colors as Hakeem

Films

TBA: Posers (#Posers) as Passenger

as Passenger 2021: Adam + Eve as Shawn

as Shawn 2020: Shepard as Dwyer

as Dwyer 2020: Children of the Sun as Malik

as Malik 2019: Nineteen Summers as OG

as OG 2018: The Mule as Nerdy husband

as Nerdy husband 2018: Throwback Holiday as Paul

as Paul 2018: The Basement as Andre

as Andre 2018: Dating and Confused: SVU as Frank

as Frank 2018: Brannan and the Monosexuals: Double Booked as Derek

as Derek 2018: Muslimah's Guide to Marriage as Musa Mohammed

as Musa Mohammed 2018: The Choir Director as Shorty

as Shorty 2017: Companion as King D

as King D 2017: Paradise Inn as Visitor

as Visitor 2017: Dating & Waiting as Cole Blake

as Cole Blake 2017: The Preacher's Son as Shorty

as Shorty 2017: Love by the 10th Date as Guy #3

as Guy #3 2017: Get a Job Dave as Jeremy The Owner of Broken Car

as Jeremy The Owner of Broken Car 2016: DILF Diaries as Farrel

as Farrel 2015: The Man in 3B as Loco

as Loco 2015: The Majority as Owen

as Owen 2013: 4Closure as Leonard Robinson

as Leonard Robinson 2012: Comrades as Banks Brooks

as Banks Brooks 2012: The Marriage Lottery as Roman

as Roman 2011: The Love You Save as Kendall

as Kendall 2011: Lord, All Men Can't Be Dogs as Leroy

as Leroy 2010: Married to The System as Andre

as Andre 2010: Perfect Combination as Eric

as Eric 2010: Legendary as Theo' Gnat' Henderson

as Theo' Gnat' Henderson 2009: Me Iz Minimal as Wesley

as Wesley 2009: Troublesome as Kritikal

as Kritikal 2008: A Good Day to be Black and Sexy as Russell

as Russell 2007: Guardian Angel as Shooter 1

as Shooter 1 2007: Love….& Other 4 Letter Words as Barry

as Barry 2006: Where is Love Waiting as Bartender

as Bartender 2006: KwameWorld as Deshawn

as Deshawn 2005: Agenda: The Breakroom Bandit as Lewey

as Lewey 2005: Jarhead as Welty

as Welty 2005: What's Bugging Seth as Mason

as Mason 2005: Who's Making Tha Rules as Todd Meyers

as Todd Meyers 2002: Jive Chicken as T-Lo

as T-Lo 2001: Too Legit: The MC Hammer Story as Freddie

as Freddie 2001: Baby Boy as Do Dirty

as Do Dirty 1991: Boyz n the Hood as Ice Cream Truck Kid

Was Kareem Grimes on The Parkers?

Kareem J. Grimes attends the Hillman Grad/Macro NOxLA Experience Watch Party Soiree in honour of the first weekend of the virtual 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Yes, the American actor starred as Luke. The series aired from 1999 to 2004. It is about a brave daughter named Kim who is embarrassed when her bossy mom decides to go back to school, the same college she attends.

Entrepreneurship

Apart from acting, Grimes is also a tech entrepreneur. He is a co-founder of an app called FacePop, where users can create short emoji-like videos to send to their friends,

Kareem is also involved with TruSo, an upcoming Black-owned social media platform whose main media is video.He is among several celebrity ambassadors of the platform. The others include Terrell Owens, Miki Barber and Sway Calloway.

Additionally, Grimes is a brand ambassador for Gaia Green Earth, a firm that focuses on disruptive technologies and environmental solutions.

What is Kareem J Grimes' height?

Kareem stands at a height of 5 feet and 8 inches equivalent to 172 centimetres.

What is Kareem J Grimes' net worth?

According to The Famous Data, the actor's net worth is alleged to be ranging between $1 million to $5 million. However, this information is not official.

Kareem J. Grimes is an actor, humanitarian and tech entrepreneur. He uses his platform to champion worthy causes and to promote businesses he is involved in.

