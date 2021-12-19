Kareem J Grimes’ biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Kareem J Grimes is an American actor and producer. His notable roles include S.W.A.T. as Little Red, All American as Preach and Throwback Holiday as Paul.
Where is Kareem J Grimes' birthplace? Kareem was born and raised in Inglewood, California. He began acting when he was only 16 years old and has appeared in 90 films and TV series.
Personal summary
- Full name: Kareem Jamar Grimes
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 30 August 1975
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Inglewood, California,United States of America
- Current residence: Inglewood, CA, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'8"
- Height in centimetres: 172
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Brown
- Father: Ron
- Mother: Jacqueline
- Siblings: 1
- Occupation: Actor, producer, entrepreneur
- Net worth: $1 million - $5 million
- Instagram: @kareemgrimes
Kareem J Grimes' bio
When was Kareem Grimes born? Kareem was born in 1975 to Ron and Jacqueline (Jacki) Grimes. He has a younger sister.
The actor is an American national of African-American ethnicity. His zodiac sign is Virgo.
How old is Kareem Grimes?
Kareem J Grimes' age is 46 years as of 2021.
When is Kareem J Grimes' birthday?
He celebrates his birthday on 30th August every year.
Career
Kareem J. Grimes commenced his acting career in 1991. He starred as the Ice cream truck kid in the Boy And The Hood movie. The film is about three young men in the Crenshaw ghetto of Los Angeles, analysing and interpreting race, relationships, violence and future anticipation.
Since his debut, the actor has appeared in numerous films and TV series. Kareem is also the producer of The Industry Did It (2020), Mouthful TV series (2016) and a short film 4Closure (2013).
Kareem J Grimes' movies and TV shows
Below are some of the actor's credits according to his IMDb.
Television shows
- 2019-2021: All American as Preach
- 2020: For The Love Of Jason as Erick Davidson
- 2020: French Connection as Shango
- 2017-2020: S.W.A.T. as Little Red
- 2019: Grown-ish as Officer Middleton
- 2018: For Evan's Sake as Robert, aka DM Daddy
- 2018: The Family Business as Marlon
- 2018: Unsolved-The Murder of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G as Michael Dorrough
- 2017: Star as Omari
- 2017: NCIS as Bushmeat Smuggler
- 2015: Instant Mom as Officer
- 2014: Mulaney as Audience member #2
- 2014-2015: Justified as Reggie
- 2014: Tamie Mac's Bag Lady as Ray
- 2013: Morgan as Delivery Guy
- 2013: The Therapist as Shakey
- 2013: Sistah Did What? As Film Director
- 2013: Bones as Brima Chalobah
- 2012: Lyrical Flash Mob as Bruce
- 2011-2013: My Roommate the as Baby Boo Rock/Morris Chestnuts/Jamal/Baby Borock
- 2011: Castle as Omar Lincoln
- 2007: Back To You as Marvin
- 2007: The Riches as Mr. Gill
- 2007: Standoff as Hoody
- 2006: Twenty Good Years as Zak
- 2006-2008: The Shield as Burnout
- 2004: Malcolm in the Middle as Private Carter
- 2004: Crossing Jordan as Pat Simmons
- 2003: Yes, Dear as Guard
- 2003: Boomtown as Young Owen
- 2003: The Parkers as Luke
- 2002: Presidio Med as Dwayne Cochran
- 2001: Boston Public as Markle
- 2001: Men Behaving Badly as Kareem
- 2001: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Ronnie Connors
- 1998: ER as B.G.
- 1998: Any Day Now (uncredited)
- 1992: True Colors as Hakeem
Films
- TBA: Posers (#Posers) as Passenger
- 2021: Adam + Eve as Shawn
- 2020: Shepard as Dwyer
- 2020: Children of the Sun as Malik
- 2019: Nineteen Summers as OG
- 2018: The Mule as Nerdy husband
- 2018: Throwback Holiday as Paul
- 2018: The Basement as Andre
- 2018: Dating and Confused: SVU as Frank
- 2018: Brannan and the Monosexuals: Double Booked as Derek
- 2018: Muslimah's Guide to Marriage as Musa Mohammed
- 2018: The Choir Director as Shorty
- 2017: Companion as King D
- 2017: Paradise Inn as Visitor
- 2017: Dating & Waiting as Cole Blake
- 2017: The Preacher's Son as Shorty
- 2017: Love by the 10th Date as Guy #3
- 2017: Get a Job Dave as Jeremy The Owner of Broken Car
- 2016: DILF Diaries as Farrel
- 2015: The Man in 3B as Loco
- 2015: The Majority as Owen
- 2013: 4Closure as Leonard Robinson
- 2012: Comrades as Banks Brooks
- 2012: The Marriage Lottery as Roman
- 2011: The Love You Save as Kendall
- 2011: Lord, All Men Can't Be Dogs as Leroy
- 2010: Married to The System as Andre
- 2010: Perfect Combination as Eric
- 2010: Legendary as Theo' Gnat' Henderson
- 2009: Me Iz Minimal as Wesley
- 2009: Troublesome as Kritikal
- 2008: A Good Day to be Black and Sexy as Russell
- 2007: Guardian Angel as Shooter 1
- 2007: Love….& Other 4 Letter Words as Barry
- 2006: Where is Love Waiting as Bartender
- 2006: KwameWorld as Deshawn
- 2005: Agenda: The Breakroom Bandit as Lewey
- 2005: Jarhead as Welty
- 2005: What's Bugging Seth as Mason
- 2005: Who's Making Tha Rules as Todd Meyers
- 2002: Jive Chicken as T-Lo
- 2001: Too Legit: The MC Hammer Story as Freddie
- 2001: Baby Boy as Do Dirty
- 1991: Boyz n the Hood as Ice Cream Truck Kid
Was Kareem Grimes on The Parkers?
Yes, the American actor starred as Luke. The series aired from 1999 to 2004. It is about a brave daughter named Kim who is embarrassed when her bossy mom decides to go back to school, the same college she attends.
Entrepreneurship
Apart from acting, Grimes is also a tech entrepreneur. He is a co-founder of an app called FacePop, where users can create short emoji-like videos to send to their friends,
Kareem is also involved with TruSo, an upcoming Black-owned social media platform whose main media is video.He is among several celebrity ambassadors of the platform. The others include Terrell Owens, Miki Barber and Sway Calloway.
Additionally, Grimes is a brand ambassador for Gaia Green Earth, a firm that focuses on disruptive technologies and environmental solutions.
What is Kareem J Grimes' height?
Kareem stands at a height of 5 feet and 8 inches equivalent to 172 centimetres.
What is Kareem J Grimes' net worth?
According to The Famous Data, the actor's net worth is alleged to be ranging between $1 million to $5 million. However, this information is not official.
Kareem J. Grimes is an actor, humanitarian and tech entrepreneur. He uses his platform to champion worthy causes and to promote businesses he is involved in.
