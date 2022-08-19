Pandora Kaaki’s biography: age, height, nationality, real name

Pandora Kaaki is a Filipina-based Instagram star, YouTuber, and social media influencer widely known for sharing her modelling photos on Instagram. She has a self-titled YouTube channel where she uploads lifestyle, beauty and travel vlogs.

Pandora Kaaki's real name is Mar-Anne Almosa. She came into the limelight after she started posting her modelling pictures on Instagram and uploading videos on YouTube. She is a brand ambassador for various brands, such as Fashion Nova.

Profile summary

Real name Mar-Anne Almosa Nickname Pandora Kaaki Gender Female Date of birth 29 July 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Butuan, Philippines Current residence Mindanao, Philippines Nationality Filipina Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'11" Height in centimetres 150 Weight in pounds 104 Weight in kilograms 47 Body measurements in inches 38-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 97-61-81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single University Father Saturnino Urios University Profession Instagram personality, YouTuber, social media influencer Instagram @pandorakaaki

Pandora Kaaki's biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Butuan, Philippines. She is a Filipina national. Her mother is a Filipina, while her father is Lebanese. She graduated from Father Saturnino Urios University.

What is Pandora Kaaki's age?

She is 24 years old as of 2022. The famous Instagram personality was born on 29 July 1998. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Pandora Kaaki famous?

She is an Instagram star, model, YouTuber and social media influencer. She gained fame for sharing her modelling pictures on Instagram. Her Instagram page has over 7 million followers at the time of writing. The model also endorses brands such as Fashion Nova on her social media pages. She also has another Instagram page with 192 thousand followers.

She launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 23 September 2019. Her YouTube channel has grown so popular, with 939 thousand subscribers at present. She uploads Q&As and travel and beauty vlogs.

The YouTuber is also popular on OnlyFans. She is also on TikTok with over 11 thousand followers and on Facebook with 331 thousand followers.

Pandora Kaaki's measurements

The Instagram model stands at 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 104 pounds or 47 kilograms. Her body measurements are 38-24-32 inches or 97-61-81 centimetres.

Fast facts about Pandora Kaaki

Pandora Kaaki is an Instagram star, model and social media personality. Her pictures on Instagram have captured the attention of many people, and she has a huge fan base on the platform.

