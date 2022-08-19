Pandora Kaaki’s biography: age, height, nationality, real name
Pandora Kaaki is a Filipina-based Instagram star, YouTuber, and social media influencer widely known for sharing her modelling photos on Instagram. She has a self-titled YouTube channel where she uploads lifestyle, beauty and travel vlogs.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Pandora Kaaki's real name is Mar-Anne Almosa. She came into the limelight after she started posting her modelling pictures on Instagram and uploading videos on YouTube. She is a brand ambassador for various brands, such as Fashion Nova.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Mar-Anne Almosa
|Nickname
|Pandora Kaaki
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|29 July 1998
|Age
|24 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Butuan, Philippines
|Current residence
|Mindanao, Philippines
|Nationality
|Filipina
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|4'11"
|Height in centimetres
|150
|Weight in pounds
|104
|Weight in kilograms
|47
|Body measurements in inches
|38-24-32
|Body measurements in centimetres
|97-61-81
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|University
|Father Saturnino Urios University
|Profession
|Instagram personality, YouTuber, social media influencer
|@pandorakaaki
Pandora Kaaki's biography
The social media influencer was born and raised in Butuan, Philippines. She is a Filipina national. Her mother is a Filipina, while her father is Lebanese. She graduated from Father Saturnino Urios University.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
What is Pandora Kaaki's age?
She is 24 years old as of 2022. The famous Instagram personality was born on 29 July 1998. Her zodiac sign is Leo.
Why is Pandora Kaaki famous?
She is an Instagram star, model, YouTuber and social media influencer. She gained fame for sharing her modelling pictures on Instagram. Her Instagram page has over 7 million followers at the time of writing. The model also endorses brands such as Fashion Nova on her social media pages. She also has another Instagram page with 192 thousand followers.
She launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 23 September 2019. Her YouTube channel has grown so popular, with 939 thousand subscribers at present. She uploads Q&As and travel and beauty vlogs.
The YouTuber is also popular on OnlyFans. She is also on TikTok with over 11 thousand followers and on Facebook with 331 thousand followers.
Pandora Kaaki's measurements
The Instagram model stands at 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 104 pounds or 47 kilograms. Her body measurements are 38-24-32 inches or 97-61-81 centimetres.
Fast facts about Pandora Kaaki
- How old is Pandora Kaaki? She is 24 years old as of 2022.
- What is Pandora Kaaki's nationality? She is a Filipina citizen of Filipino-Lebanese ethnicity.
- What is Pandora Kaaki's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Leo.
- Why is Pandora Kaaki famous? She is famous for her Instagram modelling photos.
- What is Pandora Kaaki's height? The YouTube celebrity is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall.
- When is Pandora Kaaki's birthday? She marks her birthday on 29 July.
- Where is Pandora Kaaki from? She was born in Butuan, Philippines.
Pandora Kaaki is an Instagram star, model and social media personality. Her pictures on Instagram have captured the attention of many people, and she has a huge fan base on the platform.
READ ALSO: Whitney Wren's biography: age, height, siblings, net worth
Legit.ng published an article about Whitney Wren. She is a TikTok star and Instagram model widely known for sharing beach photos, pictures in fashionable outfits, and dance videos on Instagram and TikTok.
Whitney was born in Tampa, Florida, United States. She attended Seminole High School and completed it in 2017. The TikTok star is currently single.
Source: Legit.ng