Does Jennifer Hudson have a husband? Her relationship history

Jennifer Hudson is an American singer, actress, and philanthropist. She first gained fame in 2004 as a finalist on the third season of the reality TV show American Idol. Her powerful voice and dynamic performances have helped her gain much attention in the music industry. Besides her career life, does Jennifer Hudson have a husband? Find out more about her love life in this article.

Jennifer Hudson attends the Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Jennifer Hudson is a famous singer and actress who first got her breakthrough in American Idol, auditioning on Disney Cruise Lines. Since then, she has received huge projects, including featuring in hit songs and films like Sex and the City.

Who is Jennifer Hudson?

Jennifer was born on September 1981 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She is the youngest child of Samuel Simpson and Darnell Donerson. The singer was raised alongside three siblings; Julia, Jason, Dinah Simpson.

Does Jennifer Hudson have a husband?

Who is Jennifer Hudson's husband? The American singer has never been married.

However, she has been in two serious relationships and other rumoured relationships with well-known personalities in the entertainment scene. Here is what Jennifer Hudson's relationship history looks like.

James Payton (1999–2007)

Hudson and Payton have known each other since childhood and began dating in 1999. Payton was the stars' cheerleader. The childhood sweethearts broke up in 2007, just when Payton prepared to propose. The actress revealed that she wanted Payton to remain a friend, which could happen after a breakup.

David Otunga (2008–2017)

Actress-singer Jennifer Hudson and pro wrestler David Otunga attend The 40th Annual People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Photo: Frazer Harrison

David Otunga is a former WWE wrestler, lawyer, and actor. He appeared in Sex and City, where the two met. They dated for a while, and Otunga proposed on her birthday, a month before she lost her brother, mother, and nephew in cold blood.

A year later, the couple welcomed a son, a pregnancy they had kept a secret until the son was born. They also planned a wedding, but it got cancelled due to Hudson's family tragedy.

Is Jennifer Hudson married to David Otunga? Jennifer and David Otunga announced they were no longer together in 2017. She filed a restraining order against her ex-husband after he started becoming violent over cheating allegations. Though they called it quits, they had to continue living together to reach a custody agreement for their kid.

Mali Music (2017)

Mali Music and Jennifer Hudson pose backstage during day 2 of the Cincinnati Music Festival at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Stephen Cohen

The actress met the American singer in 2017, became friends at first sight, and recorded several songs together. Their speculated affair was allegedly the main reason why they broke up with David Otunga. However, Hudson has never confirmed the rumour.

Marlon Wayans (2021)

Jennifer Hudson and Marlon Wayans pose at a NYC Theatre community private screening after party for the new MGM film "Respect" at Zia Maria Chelsea in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Marlon Wayans is an American actor, record producer, and writer. They starred in the musical drama Respect, where Hudson played the role of Aretha Franklin, and Marlon Wayans as Ted White.

After the film's release, the two were rumoured to have had an off-screen romance, which might have sparkled from the on-screen chemistry. However the two never dated. Besides, Marlon was married at the time.

Lonnie Rashid Lynn (2022–2023)

Recording artist Common and singer Jennifer Hudson attend the 4th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), at Dolby Theatre. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Jennifer is believed to be dating Lonnie Rashid Lynn popularly known as Common. They have been severally spotted together since 2022. For instance, they were spotted together having a meal together at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu near Los Angeles. Fans keep swarming in her posts, warning her that Common is not a keeper and not worthy of her. However, she has not yet publicized the relationship. The alleged Jennifer Hudson’s spouse has also not talked about the relationship publicly.

FAQs

Who is Jennifer Hudson? She is an American singer-songwriter, actress, talk show host, and producer. How old is Jennifer Hudson? She is 41 years old. She was born on September 12, 1981, in Chicago, Illinois. Is Jennifer Hudson in a relationship? The American singer is said to be dating Lonnie Rashid Lynn, popular as Common. Is Jennifer Hudson married? No. The American singer has never been married. Is Jennifer Hudson still married to David? They separated in 2017 due to cheating and violence allegations. Hudson received a protection order against her ex-fiancé. Does Jennifer Hudson have kids? Yes, Jennifer Hudson has one child. She gave birth to a son named David Daniel Otunga Jr. in 2009, when she was engaged to professional wrestler David Otunga.

Does Jennifer Hudson have a husband? The actress has never been married, but has been in one serious relationship with David Otunga that nearly resulted in marriage. The EGOT winner has a son with Otunga. He is also allegedly in a relationship with rapper Common.

