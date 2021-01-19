Rob Schneider's wife timeline: what do we know about his spouse?

Robert Michael Schneider is an American actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter with an amazing sense of humour. Schneider continues to outclass many of his contemporaries in the comedy genre with his self-deprecating jokes. Having been in the film industry for a long time, Robert has become a well-established celebrity with substantial wealth. The actor has been married three times, but two marriages did not last long. Find out more about Rob Schneider's wife, Patricia Azarcoya Schneiderand, and who the actor has been involved with in the past years.

Schneider was born on 31st October 1963 in San Francisco, California. His father was Jewish, while his mother was a catholic. He is the youngest child in a family of five kids. His father, Marvin Schneider, was a real estate broker, while his mother, Pilar Schneider, was a teacher.

Robert is a celebrity who has gained massive popularity from featuring in numerous numbers of movies. He has a well-documented career spanning over three decades.

He has amassed credits in films, television series, video games, and voice-over films. Besides being extremely talented, the actor is comical on another level. If you have watched his movies, you will agree that he is a gifted actor

Rob Schneider's wife Patricia Azarcoya Schneider

Who is Rob Schneider's real wife? His wife is Patricia Schneider. She is a Mexican actor, producer, and screenwriter.

She was born Patricia Azarcoya Arce in Mérida City in, Mexico, to a family she alluded to as low-income in a TV interview.

Is Rob Schneider married to a Hispanic woman?

Patricia is a Mexican woman of Latina ethnicity. She is known to be fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese languages.

How old is Patricia Azarcoya Schneider?

Patricia Azarcoya's age is 35 years as of 2023. She was born on 6th March 1988.

What does Patricia Azarcoya Schneider do?

Patricia is an actress, model, scriptwriter and film producer. She began by playing a role in the short film Alkahest in 2006. In 2007, she got an opportunity to work as a producer. She produced shows like El Monchis, El Show Del Polaco, Guerra De Chistes and El Pelado De La Noche.

She is also famous for appearing in films such as Daddy Daughter Trip. Besides her great work on television, Rob Schneider's wife is also a known supporter of the Mexican Soccer League; she is an active supporter of Tigres UANL.

Rob's TV shows with Patricia Azarcoya Schneider

The couple has a sitcom show named Real Rob. In the sitcom television series, Patricia appears as herself and is also the producer. The couple created their sitcom, which premiered on Netflix in December 2015. It revolves around the life of Schneider and his family.

Although the show received negative reviews from critics, Azarcoya's performance became well-loved by the fans. Her comedic timing and wit made her performances memorable, with some even saying that she overshadows her husband.

How did Patricia Azarcoya Schneider and Rob meet?

The two began dating in 2005 after Rob's second marriage failed. How long has Rob Schneider been married to his current wife? The couple has been married for 12 years after dating for six years. Rob and Patricia got married in April 2011 in Mexico City.

Patricia and Rob have been blessed with two children. Miranda Scarlett Schneider was born on 16th November 2012. Miranda is currently 10 years old as of 2023. Their second-born daughter, Madeline Robbie Schneider, was born on 14th September 2016.

Is Rob Schneider still married to Patricia? Yes, the couple is still together. They currently reside in San Francisco.

How many wives has Rob Schneider had?

Despite being a successful celebrity, the actor has had ups and downs, especially in his marriage. He has been married three times. Here are details about his past relationships.

Helena Schneider (2002-2005)

Hellen Schneider was Rob's second wife. The two began dating in the year 2001. They dated for about twenty months before settling down as wife and husband.

Not much is known about Rob's second wife. Their marriage lasted for three years. The couple was not lucky to have any kids.

There is no information about their divorce, but it's assumed that the two parted ways in 2005 when Rob began dating his third wife, Patricia.

London King (1988-1990)

Rob married his first wife, London King, in September 1988. London King was born in 1971 in Ohio to David and Paula King. She has a brother named William Scott King.

London King is a former American actress and model who played a role in the film A Better Way To Die (2000), Raw Fish (2001), and The Calling (2002).

During her early teenage life, London became pregnant and had a son named Noah, born in 1986. The child's father's identity is not known.

After Rob and London married, they were blessed with a beautiful daughter called Tanner Ellen King. Tanner, best known by her stage name Elle King, was born on 3rd July 1989.

Ellen is an American actress, singer, songwriter, and television personality. Her musical style encompasses country, soul, rock, and blues.

Rob and London's marriage lasted for two years. After their divorce, London stayed single until 2000, when she married Justin Tesa.

She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York. She works as a doula, non-medical personnel serving as a birth companion, birth coach, and post-birth supporter. She also has a Push Love Doula website, where she writes articles about childbirth, pregnancy, and child care.

Rob is currently a happy man living with Patricia Azarcoya Schneider. The actor loves and adores his two daughters and always posts them on his Instagram page.

