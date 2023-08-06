Olivia Culpo’s boyfriend history: who has the model dated?

Olivia Culpo is a renowned American model, actress, and social media influencer. She rose to stardom after being crowned Miss USA and Miss Universe 2012. Before that, she was crowned Miss Rhode Island USA. Due to her fame, her personal life, especially her love life, has become a significant topic among her fans. Who is Olivia Culpo's boyfriend?

Olivia Culpo at the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America held at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Aurora Rose

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Culpo has made a name for herself on different fronts in the entertainment industry. As an actress, she has starred in various films and TV shows, including The Other Woman, I Feel Pretty, Reprisal, and Culpo Sisters. Find out who Olivia Culpo's boyfriend is and who the model dated in the past.

Profile Summary

Full name Olivia Frances Culpo Gender Female Date of birth 8 May 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Cranston, Rhode Island, United States Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 32-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 81-63-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Susan Curran Father Peter Culpo Siblings 4 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Christian McCaffrey School St. Mary Academy – Bay View University Boston University Profession Model, actress, social media personality TikTok @oliviadangerculpo Facebook Olivia Culpo Instagram @oliviaculpo

Olivia Culpo's boyfriend's history

Although the American model does not discuss her relationships publicly, she is known to have dated several famous men. Here is a look at Olivia Culpo's boyfriend list.

Nick Jonas (2013 - 2015)

Singer Nick Jonas (R) and model Olivia Culpo attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: C Flanigan

Source: Getty Images

Nick Jonas, a famous American singer and actor, is one of Olivia Culpo's ex-boyfriends. He is the youngest member of the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers.

Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo dated from August 2013 to June 2015. The two met when Jonas was hosting the 2013 Miss USA pageant.

Olivia was featured in one of his music videos. The youngest Jonas brother confirmed the relationship in an interview with Fuse. He said his hit song Jealous was inspired by a night out with the model.

The pair separated in June 2015 due to distance issues. The singer talked about his split from the Miss USA winner to OUT magazine. He stated that the break up was the main inspiration for his new album, Last Year Was Complicated:

I made a real point to tell stories as honestly as I could. It became apparent what it would be about after the breakup. I just dove in headfirst and wrote about all of it. It was the most meaningful relationship I've ever been in, and it was the longest.

The Sports Illustrated model also shared details about the break up in November 2022 on her reality series The Culpo Sisters:

I did date Nick, which was a very formative experience.

Tim Tebow (2015)

Tim Tebow attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street in New York City on May 17, 2022. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Timothy Richard Tebow is one of Olivia Culpo's exes. He is a former NFL player and current tight-end quarterback free agent. The two started dating in September 2015, and the relationship was short-lived.

The two broke up after three months due to the former athlete's devotion to his faith. He was practising celibacy at the time, and this was the deal breaker for Olivia.

Danny Amendola (2016 - 2019)

NFL player Danny Amendola and model Olivia Culpo attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Daniel James Amendola is a former NFL wide receiver and a coaching assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders. He is one of Olivia Culpo's ex-boyfriends. The two were on and off between February 2016 to March 2019.

Olivia and Danny met near Hollywood and Vine while strolling on the street. They broke up due to the long distance and lifestyle differences.

After the break up, the former NFL player posted a lengthy post on Instagram about their past relationship. He ranted:

I believe there should be a boundary between private life and social media. Olivia believes in the fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship. Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money, which was hard for me to understand, but I quickly had to learn. At the same time, the cost of fame doesn't appeal to me. I play ball for one reason, and that's RESPECT.

Zedd (2019)

Zedd attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Anton Zaslavski, popularly known as Zedd, is a German-Russian DJ, record producer, and songwriter. He is best known for singles like Spectrum, Clarity, and I Want You to Know, featuring Selena Gomez.

News of Olivia and Zedd dating broke out after a video of the two hugging and dancing during Coachella went viral. The DJ was spotted at her 27th birthday party. Neither Zedd nor Olivia confirmed the relationship.

Christian McCaffrey (2019 - present)

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Who is Olivia Culpo's boyfriend? Christian McCaffrey is Olivia's fiancé. The two started dating in October 2019 and have been together since then. Christian Jackson McCaffrey was born on 7 June 1996 in Castle Rock, Colorado. He is a running back for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

The two have gushed about each other on social media. The social media influencer posted a sweet message for Valentine's 2020. She said:

You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world. Happy Valentine's Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the love I always wanted but never thought possible.

Christian and Olivia got engaged on 2 April 2023. They announced the engagement on Instagram a few days later. The former Miss Universe and NFL player held a white-themed engagement party in Rhode Island. Olivia posted the photos with the caption:

Thank you, God, for the love of my life.

Fast facts

Who is Olivia Culpo? She is an American model, actress and social media personality known for appearing in The Other Woman and Culpo Sisters. Where is Olivia Culpo from? She hails from Cranston, Rhode Island and resides in New York City, New York, United States. How old is Olivia Culpo? She is 31 years as of 2023. She was born on 8 May 1992. Who is Olivia Culpo's husband? The actress is not married. She is, however, engaged to NFL player Christian McCaffrey. Who has Olivia Culpo dated in the past? She has dated Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow, Danny Amendola and Zedd. What is Olivia Culpo's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Who is Olivia Culpo's boyfriend? The former Miss Universe is engaged to Christian McCaffrey. He is an American football player for the San Francisco 49ers. She has previously been romantically linked to several famous people.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Taylor Swift's boyfriend history. Taylor Swift is a renowned American singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, and record producer. Her fame and career success has attracted the attention of her fans. Many want to know who the singer has dated over the years.

Taylor Swift started her music career at a young age. At 12, she was playing the guitar. She has won many awards, including Grammy Awards, Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist and Jim Reeves International Award. You can learn more about the men she has dated before.

Source: Legit.ng