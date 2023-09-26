Nikki Glaser’s boyfriend history: A look at her relationships

Nikki Glaser is a famous stand-up comedian, actress, writer, podcaster, radio and TV host. She shot into stardom after appearing on Comedy Central and her reality series, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser. Despite her career success, her love life has attracted attention from fans and critics. Who is Nikki Glaser's boyfriend? Learn more about the actress's current and past relationships.

Nikki Glaser attends the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, on November 08, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nikki Glaser started comedy at the age of 18 in college. She performed her first stand-up special, Perfect, on Comedy Central in 2016. Since then, she has appeared in several other shows. Many are curious to learn more about Nikki Glaser's boyfriend's history.

Profile summary

Real name Nicole Rene Glaser Nickname Nikki, Grandma Jennifer Gender Female Date of birth 1 June 1984 Age 39 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Current residence St. Louis, Missouri, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Julie E. Glaser Father Edward J. Glaser Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Chris Convy School Kirkwood High School University University of Kansas Profession Comedian, actress, podcaster, radio and television host Net worth $2 million Instagram @nikkiglaser Twitter @NikkiGlaser

Nikki Glaser's boyfriend's history

Who is Nikki Glaser dating? The American stand-up comedian is dating Chris Convy. She has also been romantically linked to some high-profile men in the industry. Learn more about her love life below.

Chris Convy

Chris Convy and Nikki Glaser have been in an on-and-off relationship for a decade. The two met in New York in 2013 while working on the Nikki & Sara Live TV show. Chris was a producer on the series, while Glaser was a co-host.

Chris Convy is a TV and film producer and writer. Nikki Glaser's partner has worked for films and TV shows like Unplugged, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and Go Small Live. The stand-up comedian revealed that Chris is very supportive of her work. She said:

He is a fantastic person to work with and has made my show great.

Comedian Nikki Glaser and Chris Convy attend the "Not Safe With Nikki Glaser" Season One Premiere Party on February 8, 2016, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jesse Grant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2016, the couple broke up. The TV host later confessed that she pretended to be someone she was not to please Convy. Glaser has been candid about their relationship on her shows. She once confessed:

I just went through a break-up, so I have a lot of new material about that because it just happened. I also have a lot of material about my dog.

The duo reconnected in 2022 when she moved back to St. Louis for her reality show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? The comedian featured their relationship live on the show.

Pete Lee

Comedian Pete Lee poses backstage on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Photo: Todd Owyoung (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pete Lee was Nikki's first love. The duo met when both were newcomers in comedy. Glaser was doing a guest set while Pete was featuring.

Pete Lee is an American comedian. He is best known for featuring in Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, Man vs. Wild and Bus Life.

Pete was dating when they met, and his girlfriend was back in New York. Nikki Glaser's ex-boyfriend was to break up with his girlfriend and move in with the comedian. However, Pete chose his girlfriend over Nikki, and the two went their separate ways.

Mike Recine

Comedian Mike Recine performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on August 10, 2012, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Bank (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

News of Nikki and Mike hooking up surfaced in 2010. The two were both in Atlantic City when the alleged hook-up happened. Mike Recine is a stand-up comedian best known for Girls Are Roommates and Flatbush Misdemeanors.

Glaser claimed it was not serious, but Mike had other ideas. When he appeared on the You Up w/ Nikki Glaser podcast, he disclosed he wanted to marry her. The podcaster also shared what he texted her right after their hook-up. He said he could still smell her hair.

Dan Soders

Comedian Dan Soder performs onstage during Moontower Just For Laughs at the Paramount Theatre on April 21, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The duo dated in 2016. Nikki Glaser's relationship with Dan was short-lived, and they broke up after a while. Later, Dan dated the American actress Hannah Berner.

Nikki revealed on her podcast when she invited Hannah that the two hooked up with the same guy. The Trainwreck star even admitted she was jealous of Hannah when dating Dan.

Bobby Bones

Bobby Bones attends the 2023 iHeartCountry festival red carpet at Moody Center on May 13, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Marcus Ingram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nikki and radio personality Bobby Bones made out when they both appeared on the Dancing with the Stars season 27. Glaser revealed the big secret on The Howard Stern Show. She added that most celebrities who participate in that show hook up with each other.

FAQs

Who is Nikki Glaser? She is an American stand-up comedian, actress, podcaster, writer, TV and radio host. How old is Nikki Glaser? The comedian is 39 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 June 1984. Where is Nikki Glaser from? She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States, but grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. Is Nikki Glaser married? The TV host is not married. She is, however, dating American TV producer and writer Chris Covy. Who is Nikki Glaser's ex-husband? The podcaster has never been married. Is Nikki Glaser single? No, she is dating Chris Covy. The two have been in an on-and-off relationship for a decade. How tall is Nikki Glaser? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 175 centimetres tall. How much is Nikki Glaser worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the comedian is worth $2 million.

Nikki Glaser is a renowned American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, podcaster, radio and TV host. The prominent comedian is known for her reality show Not Safe with Nikki Glaser. Nikki Glaser's boyfriend is producer and writer Chris Convy. She also dated some celebrities such as Pete Lee and Dan Soders.

