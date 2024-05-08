APC candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, Monday Okpebholo, has landed in trouble as a coalition wrote a petition against him to the EFCC

Okpebholo was accused of abusing and mutilating the naira at a public event in the petition addressed to the chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyode

If found guilty, the senator may be sentenced to six months imprisonment as stipulated by the CBN Act 2007

Monday Okpebholo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 21 governorship election in Edo state, may be taking the risk of six months imprisonment as stipulated in the Central Bank of Nigeria Act of 2007.

This is because civil society organisations under the umbrella of the Network of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria accused the senator of abusing the naira.

APC governorship candidate accused of abusing and mutilating naira Photo Credit: @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

Why APC governorship candidate may be jailed

The group petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the APC governorship candidate. The petition was dated Thursday, May 2, 2024, and addressed to Ola Olukoyode, the chairman of the EFCC, The Punch reported.

Victor Kalu and Ali Abacha, the national coordinator and secretary of the group, signed and forwarded the petition.

They alleged that the senator committed the crime of naira mutilation and abuse, citing the CBN Act of 2007. The act stated that the action of the senator is a punishable offence.

Coalition laments as lawmaker was seen abusing naira

According to the coalition, it is disappointing that influential Nigerians, including lawmakers, could continue to violate the provision of the CBN Act.

They commended the anti-graft agency for its quick action against those caught in viral videos abusing and defacing the local currency at social events.

They cited the prosecution of Idris Okuneye, a Nigerian crossdresser popularly referred to as Bobrisky and Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest.

Edo 2024: Okpebholo emerges APC governorship candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC had declared Senator Okpebholo (Edo Central) its candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state.

Governor Bassey Otu, the electoral committee chairman, declared Okpebholo after polling 12,433 votes to defeat Dennis Idahosa, who scored 6,541.

Okpebholo was one of the parallel candidates who emerged in the earlier primary conducted by Governor Hope Uzodinma before it was nullified.

Source: Legit.ng