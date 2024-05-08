NYSC Announces Commencement Date For Remobilization Exercise
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the date its portal will be opened for remobilization exercise
- NYSC said the remobilization exercise is for corps members who absconded from national service
- According to the statement, the portal will be opened for the remobilization exercise from Wednesday, 8 to 13, May 2024
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the commencement date for remobilization on its portal.
NYSC said its portal will be opened for remobilization from Wednesday, 8 to 13, May 2024.
According to the short statement, the remobilization exercise is for those who started the national service but later absconded.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
This was disclosed via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialnyscng on Wednesday, May 8.
Nigerians react as NYSC announces remobilization date
Some Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the announcement. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions:
Humanity first @kallmeDrNonso
If someone absconded will the person camp again??
Alter Ego @AlterEgoAlone
What is wrong with your portal. It’s not opening, such a shame you’re not using state of the art website.
Aj @Boubacaridi_
can corper that absconded from batch C apply for remobilization now ?
Yusuf @Maikyauyusuff
For Remob must one visits states of Absconding??
@officialnyscng please a quick response.
Abdulkareem Ayuba @AbdulkareemAyub
@officialnyscng The portal is asking for state code, how can someone who do not go to camp at all get state code??
O.T Rector @otmodupe
Will the site open today or wait till tomorrow?
Asta @_astalavi_
Is it by force to serve? Someone added 1+1 and absconded during service, and you're still opening portal for remobilization
NYSC unveils schedule for 2024 Batch A stream
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NYSC on Monday, April 15, released a fresh update regarding the 2024 Batch A stream two orientation exercise
The commencement date for the orientation course has been fixed for Wednesday, April 17, 2024, across the nation
NYSC said PCMs who will not be mobilized for the 2024 Batch 'A' stream two exercise can expect their call-up letters for the June 2024 orientation exercise
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng