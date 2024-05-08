The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the date its portal will be opened for remobilization exercise

NYSC said the remobilization exercise is for corps members who absconded from national service

According to the statement, the portal will be opened for the remobilization exercise from Wednesday, 8 to 13, May 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the commencement date for remobilization on its portal.

NYSC said its portal will be opened for remobilization from Wednesday, 8 to 13, May 2024.

NYSC announces Wednesday, 8 to 13, May 2024 as date for remobilization exercise Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

According to the short statement, the remobilization exercise is for those who started the national service but later absconded.

This was disclosed via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialnyscng on Wednesday, May 8.

Nigerians react as NYSC announces remobilization date

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the announcement. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions:

Humanity first @kallmeDrNonso

If someone absconded will the person camp again??

Alter Ego @AlterEgoAlone

What is wrong with your portal. It’s not opening, such a shame you’re not using state of the art website.

Aj @Boubacaridi_

can corper that absconded from batch C apply for remobilization now ?

Yusuf @Maikyauyusuff

For Remob must one visits states of Absconding??

@officialnyscng please a quick response.

Abdulkareem Ayuba @AbdulkareemAyub

@officialnyscng The portal is asking for state code, how can someone who do not go to camp at all get state code??

O.T Rector @otmodupe

Will the site open today or wait till tomorrow?

Asta @_astalavi_

Is it by force to serve? Someone added 1+1 and absconded during service, and you're still opening portal for remobilization

NYSC unveils schedule for 2024 Batch A stream

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NYSC on Monday, April 15, released a fresh update regarding the 2024 Batch A stream two orientation exercise

The commencement date for the orientation course has been fixed for Wednesday, April 17, 2024, across the nation

NYSC said PCMs who will not be mobilized for the 2024 Batch 'A' stream two exercise can expect their call-up letters for the June 2024 orientation exercise

Source: Legit.ng