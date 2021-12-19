Breah Hicks’ biography: age, height, parents, siblings, boyfriend

Breah Hicks is an American Instagram star and fashion model based in Los Angeles, California. Her fame skyrocketed following her relationship with her former boyfriend, Christian Combs.

The Instagram model taking a mirror photo inside her room. Photo: @breahhicks

Source: Instagram

Who is Breah Hicks when the cameras are off? Here is her biography to help you learn more about her personal and career life.

Profile summary

Full name: Breah Hicks

Breah Hicks Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24 December 1998

24 December 1998 Age: 23 years old (as of 2021)

23 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: California, United States of America

California, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, US

Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 137

137 Weight in kilograms: 62

62 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Lisa Hicks

Lisa Hicks Father: Courtney Dru Hicks

Courtney Dru Hicks Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Jalen Green

Jalen Green School: Notre Dame High School

Notre Dame High School Profession: Social media influencer

Social media influencer Net worth: $1.5 million

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Breah Hicks' biography

She was born in California, United States of America. Who are Breah Hicks' parents? Her mother is called Lisa. Breah Hicks' father is called Courtney Dru Hicks.

The Instagram model posing for a photo in a white top. Photo: @breahhicks

Source: Instagram

Does Breah Hicks have siblings? Yes, she has a brother called CJ. As for her education, she graduated from Notre Dame High School in 2017.

Breah Hicks' age

How old is the Instagram model? She was born on 24 December 1998. Therefore, as of 2021, she is 23 years old. Her zodiac is Capricorn.

What is Hicks' nationality?

The Instagram star is an American national with a mixed ethnic background. Her mother is white and her father is African-American.

Career

She posted her first photo in Instagram in October 2016. Although she had no plans to make it big on the platform, her relationship with Sean Combs' son Christian gave her a significant boost.

The social media personality currently works as a brand ambassador of the Savage X Fenty by Rihanna collection. Additionally, she has featured many top brands on her Instagram, such as Fashion Nova, Mint Swim, and many others.

Today, she has 549k followers on her page. Aside from Instagram, she runs a YouTube channel with a total of over 57k subscribers.

Hicks is signed to a modelling agency by the name of Ikon Management.

Is Breah Hicks in a relationship?

Yes, the Instagram model is currently taken.

The American Instagram model with her boyfriend. Photo: @breahhicks

Source: Instagram

What happened between Christian Combs and Breah Hicks?

Breah and Chrisitan met and started dating during their high school days. They broke up after 6 years of being in a relationship. Although the reason behind their break up is not yet confirmed, The Shade Room noted,

We were told that Breah and Christian have been on the rocks due to alleged infidelities, lies, and lack of growth within the relationship.

Are Jalen Green and Breah Hicks dating?

Yes, Breah is currently in a relationship with Jalen Green, a famous basketball player. They started dating after she called it quits with Christian Combs.

What are Breah Hicks' height and weight?

The Instagram model is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and she weighs 137 pounds or 62 kilograms.

How much is Breah Hicks worth?

How much does the Instagram model make? She is pretty wealthy and makes substantial money from her modelling career. According to Popular Net Worth, Breah Hicks' net worth is allegedly at $1.5 million. However, the information is unreliable as it is not a verified source.

Breah Hicks is a rising social media personality whose fame skyrocketed following her relationship with Diddy's son. She has become a sought-after personality since her career debut.

READ ALSO: Jessica Stockstill's biography: age, husband, baby, net worth

Legit.ng has recently published an article about the biography of Jessica Stockstill. She is an American YouTuber and TikTok star who gained popularity due to her videos on social media.

Additionally, she is renowned for being the wife of Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee State's coach and former footballer. So what else is known about Jessica Stockstill? Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng