Breah Hicks’ biography: age, height, parents, siblings, boyfriend
Breah Hicks is an American Instagram star and fashion model based in Los Angeles, California. Her fame skyrocketed following her relationship with her former boyfriend, Christian Combs.
Who is Breah Hicks when the cameras are off? Here is her biography to help you learn more about her personal and career life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Breah Hicks
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 24 December 1998
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: California, United States of America
- Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 137
- Weight in kilograms: 62
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Lisa Hicks
- Father: Courtney Dru Hicks
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Partner: Jalen Green
- School: Notre Dame High School
- Profession: Social media influencer
- Net worth: $1.5 million
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Breah Hicks' biography
She was born in California, United States of America. Who are Breah Hicks' parents? Her mother is called Lisa. Breah Hicks' father is called Courtney Dru Hicks.
Does Breah Hicks have siblings? Yes, she has a brother called CJ. As for her education, she graduated from Notre Dame High School in 2017.
Breah Hicks' age
How old is the Instagram model? She was born on 24 December 1998. Therefore, as of 2021, she is 23 years old. Her zodiac is Capricorn.
What is Hicks' nationality?
The Instagram star is an American national with a mixed ethnic background. Her mother is white and her father is African-American.
Career
She posted her first photo in Instagram in October 2016. Although she had no plans to make it big on the platform, her relationship with Sean Combs' son Christian gave her a significant boost.
The social media personality currently works as a brand ambassador of the Savage X Fenty by Rihanna collection. Additionally, she has featured many top brands on her Instagram, such as Fashion Nova, Mint Swim, and many others.
Today, she has 549k followers on her page. Aside from Instagram, she runs a YouTube channel with a total of over 57k subscribers.
Hicks is signed to a modelling agency by the name of Ikon Management.
Is Breah Hicks in a relationship?
Yes, the Instagram model is currently taken.
What happened between Christian Combs and Breah Hicks?
Breah and Chrisitan met and started dating during their high school days. They broke up after 6 years of being in a relationship. Although the reason behind their break up is not yet confirmed, The Shade Room noted,
We were told that Breah and Christian have been on the rocks due to alleged infidelities, lies, and lack of growth within the relationship.
Are Jalen Green and Breah Hicks dating?
Yes, Breah is currently in a relationship with Jalen Green, a famous basketball player. They started dating after she called it quits with Christian Combs.
What are Breah Hicks' height and weight?
The Instagram model is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and she weighs 137 pounds or 62 kilograms.
How much is Breah Hicks worth?
How much does the Instagram model make? She is pretty wealthy and makes substantial money from her modelling career. According to Popular Net Worth, Breah Hicks' net worth is allegedly at $1.5 million. However, the information is unreliable as it is not a verified source.
Breah Hicks is a rising social media personality whose fame skyrocketed following her relationship with Diddy's son. She has become a sought-after personality since her career debut.
READ ALSO: Jessica Stockstill's biography: age, husband, baby, net worth
Legit.ng has recently published an article about the biography of Jessica Stockstill. She is an American YouTuber and TikTok star who gained popularity due to her videos on social media.
Additionally, she is renowned for being the wife of Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee State's coach and former footballer. So what else is known about Jessica Stockstill? Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.
Source: Legit.ng