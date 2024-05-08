Karim Adeyemi's Borussia Dortmund football club has made it to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 11 years

The Nigerian-born German footballer expressed excitement as he looked forward to their next match at Wembley in the UK

A fun clip showed Adeyemi's teammate Jadon Sancho leading Dortmund's squad as they sang Adele's hit song

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian-born German footballer Karim Adeyemi and his Bundesliga football club, Borussia Dortmund, as they made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2013.

Dortmund made it to the final after they defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, May 7.

Karim Adeyemi's Dortmund to play Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in UCL final. Credit: @bv09

Source: Instagram

Karim, who visited Nigeria in December 2023, shared fun pictures from the football match as he looked forward to the final match in Wembley, where they would play against Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Sharing the picture, the Nigerian footballer wrote:

"Wembleyyy we are coming."

See Karim Adeyemi post below:

A video from Dortmund's dressing room showed Jadon Sancho leading the rest of the team to sing Adele's song Nobody Like You.

Watch video from Dortmund's dressing room after their victory against PSG below:

Netizens react to video from Dortmund's dressing room

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

papi_ladies_store:

"Sancho is happy & the whole world is happy too."

_prokashhhhhhh:

"Bro laughing at Man United in his style."

tijem_n_toxic:

"Sancho is wishing nothing but the best for man united."

heineken:

"Cheers to dressing room celebrations."

sameerparajuli:

"Who celebrates on “someone like you”

oluwayopping:

"A whole lot of noise from and around a footballer that is below average."

a.deminutive:

"I love the fact that Sancho got his life and career back!!! so freakin´happy for him!!!"

