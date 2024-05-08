A lady has shared the touching story of her friend who recently delivered a baby girl barely two years after having a stillbirth

The lady recounted how she promised her friend that she would have more babies when she expressed sadness over her situation

In a heartwarming new video, she showcased her friend and her beautiful newborn baby at the hospital

A Nigerian lady has shown off her newborn baby whom she delivered after a sad experience of having a stillbirth.

One year and three months ago, the lady visited a hospital with her baby bump only to deliver a lifeless child.

Friend recounts painful story of new mum

The lady's friend identified as @clara_monity1 on TikTok shared the story on the platform while recounting how she encouraged her over the demise of her baby.

According to the lady, she was the one who encouraged her friend not to lose hope.

She consoled her by telling her that she would be having more babies soon and barely two years later, she delivered a health baby.

She wrote:

“POV: your friend had a still birth in 2022 and you promised her more babies were coming. One year three months after. If your hands are not too busy, pls type congratulations.”

Reactions as lady welcomes healthy baby

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with congratulatory messages from netizens.

Ify commented:

“My mother said When you go to the stream with a pot to fetch water, if the pot falls and break that is the end but if it doesn't then you can fetch.”

Bigbaby said:

“I lost my triplet at 5 months on April 21st of this year i almost died till now i still feel like lost and gone inside of me.”

Favorite N said:

“Congratulations, I had a stillborn at 38 weeks 6 days December last year. I'm still praying to God for a miracle.”

Mauryn said:

“I wouldn't have preferred it the other way round touched me, Congratulations.”

Sophia Amaka reacted:

“Congratulations dear, pray God comfort's me, i lost my nine months labour and sleepless nights.”

Engrblessed reacted:

“I swear to God I cried. l'm so happy for you. A very Big congratulations.”

JosSyA22 said:

“I can relate "lost mine same day I put to bed 2months ago I pray I get my rainbow baby soon Al believe I will smile again.”

KeJi reacted:

“Congratulations.”

