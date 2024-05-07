Former Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson, has cautioned Governor Siminalayi Fubara of River state against his continued rift with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

The Bayelsa-born politician urged the Rivers governor not to forget the human machinery that aided him to power

Dickson threw the caution at the governor when he led political and traditional rulers in Bayelsa to pay a courtesy visit to Fubara in Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Seriake Dickson, the immediate past governor of Bayelsa state, has told Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers to state not to forget the human machinery that helped him take over the office of the number one citizen of the oil-producing state.

The senator sent the warning note to the governor when he led a team of political and traditional leaders in Bayelsa on a solidarity visit to the Rivers state government house in Port Harcourt on Monday, May 6.

During his address, Dickson said:

"Acknowledging that power comes from above and that God gives it to whoever He pleases, at any time He pleases.

"It is also appropriate at this point to acknowledge and especially thank the human instrument that God used in supporting you, your deputy, and our party (PDP) into office in Rivers state at the time He did, especially the person of your predecessor and my brother, the current minister of FCT."

Governor Fubara warned over rift with Wike

He warned that if the political crisis in the state was not handled with care, it could destroy the foundations laid by the state's past leaders.

Dickson then called for support, unity, and reconciliation for Rivers State's leadership. His call came amid political developments that threatened the state's stability and progress.

The former governor then commended the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in restoring peace and stability in the state.

