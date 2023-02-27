Renee Portnoy’s biography: who is Dave Portnoy’s ex-wife?

Renee Satherthwaite, popular as Renee Portnoy, is an American equestrian and rising social media influencer. She currently works at SmartPak as the director of merchandising. She is also known as Dave Portnoy’s ex-wife.

Renee Portnoy became known due to her relationship with Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports. She loved horses at a young age and began horse racing and also works at a company dealing in horse supplies and equine supplements. She also describes herself on social media as a professional cheese plate curator.

Full name Renee Satherthwaite Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 1983 Age 39 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Abington, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilogram 55 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Dennis R Satterthwaite Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating College Boston University Profession Equestrian, social media influencer Net worth $2 million

Renee Portnoy’s biography

She was born in Abington, Massachusetts, USA, and was raised alongside her sister Lauren Satterthwaite. Her father, Dennis R Satterthwaite, was reportedly a former military officer, while her mother was a nurse. She was raised by her mother after her parents divorced when she was six.

As for her education, she completed her high school studies in 2001 and later joined Boston University, where she pursued a bachelor of science degree in International Relations and Business.

Renee’s love for animals dates back to her childhood days. She loved horses and ponies and was friendly to other animals, especially horses and dogs.

What is Renee Portnoy’s age?

The social media influencer is 39 years old as of March 2023. She was born on 5 May 1983. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Renee Satterthwaite is an equestrian and social media influencer. In 2010, after graduating from college, she joined SmartPak, a company retailing horse supplies and equine supplements, as a senior buyer. After about a year in the position, she became the company’s director of merchandising, a position she holds in the company till today.

She began horse riding when she was eight and even had a horse accident during her earlier days. After marrying Dave Portnoy, she ventured into competitive horse riding and participated in other equestrian activities. She is also the founder of Renee Rescues, an organisation based in Boston, Nantucket, and Wellington, that rescues and fosters needy puppies.

She is a rising social media influencer with a growing audience on different platforms. Her Instagram account has over 38 thousand followers as of this writing. On the other hand, her has over 32 thousand followers.

What is Renee Portnoy’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Her net worth can be largely attributed to earnings from her employment at SmartPak and other endeavours as an equestrian.

Is Renee Portnoy married?

The American equestrian is not married. However, she was once married to Dave Portnoy, a blogger and founder of Barstool Sports. Renee and Dave Portnoy’s divorce came in 2017 after eight years of marriage. She played an instrumental part in establishing her ex-husband's career and became popular among Dave’s fans as the First Lady of Barstool Nation.

Does Renee Portnoy have a boyfriend?

She has been rumoured to be in a relationship again after she shared a picture kissing an unidentified man on Instagram in 2021.

Renee Satterthwaite’s measurements

Dave Portnoy's ex-wife stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-24-35 inches (86-61-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Renee Portnoy

Who is Renee Satterthwaite? She is the director of merchandising at SmartPak. She is also known as the ex-spouse of blogger Dave Portnoy. How old is Renee Portnoy? Her age is 39 years old as of March 2023. She was born on 5 May 1983. Where is Renee Portnoy from? Her hometown is Abington, Massachusetts, but she resides in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. What does Renee Portnoy do for a living? She is an equestrian and online influencer. She also works as the director of merchandising at SmartPak. How much is Renee Portnoy worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Who is Renee Portnoy’s spouse? She has not remarried after divorcing Dave Portnoy. However, she seems to be in a relationship. How tall is Renee Portnoy? Her height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Renee Portnoy loves animals, especially dogs and horses. She is an equestrian and works as the director of merchandising at SmartPak. Additionally, she is a rising social media influencer with a growing audience on Instagram.

