Jamie Martin Mann’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Jamie Martin Mann is an American actor, singer, dancer, and theatre artist. He is well recognized for his portrayal of Brody in the music-themed television show Country Comfort.

Photo: @jamiemartinmann on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jamie Martin Mann is known for his incredible singing voice. The American actor has earned several theatre credits for his top-notch performances.

Profile summary

Full name Jamie Martin Mann Gender Male Date of birth 25 June 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Westport, Connecticut, United States of America Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Jill Johnson Mann Father Benjamin Mann Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Bedford Middle School Profession Actor, singer, dancer, theatre artist Instagram @jamiemartinmann

Jamie Martin Mann’s biography

He was born on 25 June 2003 in Westport, Connecticut, the United States of America. Jamie Martin Mann’s parents are Jill Johnson Mann (mother) and Benjamin Mann (father). His mother is a writer, author and model scout.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Does Jamie Martin have siblings? Yes, he has two younger sisters and one brother. Their names are Zoe, Natalia and Cameron. His three siblings are all actors.

What nationality is Jamie Martin Mann? He is of American nationality, and his ethnicity is white. He follows Christianity.

He attended Bedford Middle School, and is currently a student at the University of Michigan Musical Theatre.

How old is Jamie Martin Mann?

The American singer is 19 years old as of 2022. When is Jamie Martin Mann’s birthday? He was born on 25 June 2003. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

He began singing and dancing in childhood. He has even won dance competitions, and on 24 June 2017, he got the National PTA certificate for winning the dance choreography contest. He has danced with New York City Ballet in Swan Lake, Harlequinade, and The Nutcracker dance performances.

He has also given vocal performances on stage, such as Green Room 42, CT’s Got Talents and NYMF Gala. Jamie is famous for his theatre performances. His theatre performance credits include the roles of Dunlap in Because of Winn Dixie and Billy Elliot in Billy Elliot the Musical, among many more.

Currently, the American singer is represented by Innovative Artists and Edge Entertainment Management.

Jamie Martin Mann’s movies and TV Shows

Apart from being a stage actor, Mann has also appeared on screen. He starred in several short movies before his big break. He came into the limelight after playing the role of Brody in the music-themed Netflix show Country Comfort alongside Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian. According to IMDB, he currently has four acting credits:

2012: Wolf as Peter

as Peter 2014: Boychoir as Prep School Boy

as Prep School Boy 2018: Mining an Asteroid as Aiden

as Aiden 2021: Country Comfort as Brody

Who is Jamie Martin Mann’s girlfriend?

The American dancer has not disclosed any information concerning his personal life. He is presumably single.

How tall is Jamie Martin?

He is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 150 pounds (68 kg).

Fast facts about Jamie Martin Mann

Who is Jamie Martin Mann? He is an actor, singer, dancer, and theatre artist from the United States of America. Where is Jamie Martin from? He is from Westport, Connecticut, United States of America. What is Jamie Martin Mann’s age? He is 19 years old as of 2022. What is Jamie Martin Mann’s height? He is 6 feet 1 inch tall (185 centimetres). What is Jamie Martin’s ethnicity? His ethnicity is white. What nationality is Jamie Martin Mann? He is of American nationality.

Jamie Martin Mann is an American singer, actor, dancer and theatre artist. He has danced with New York City Ballet in Swan Lake, Harlequinade, and The Nutcracker. He is famous for his role as Brody in the Netflix music-themed show Country Comfort.

READ ALSO: Logan Pepper’s biography: age, parents, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently shared a detailed article about Logan Pepper’s biography. He is an American actor known for playing the role of Cooper Bradford in the television series American Housewife. He is the son of Corey (father) and Susannah (mother).

Logan Pepper began his acting career in 2017 when he appeared in Disney Channel Stars: Duck Tales Theme Song. Since then, he has appeared in other TV shows, such as Total Eclipse and American Dad!

Source: Legit.ng