President Bola Tinubu has finally returned to Nigeria after spending two weeks out of the country to Europe and Asia

The president was last seen in Saudi Arabia, and it took a week before he returned to the country while the opposition started asking questions about his whereabouts

However, the trip will be the 20th of its kind, and Saudi Arabia was the 14th country Tinubu has visited since becoming Nigerian president

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has finally returned to the seat of power in Abuja after spending two weeks outside the country.

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a post on his X handle.

Onanuga wrote:

“Welcome Home Mr President!.”

How many times Tinubu has travelled?

The president was last seen at the 2024 Special World Economic Forum on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and 28.

Tinubu had earlier met with the king and prime minister of the Netherlands.

His return on Wednesday, May 8, concludes his 20th foreign trip since he was sworn in last May, totalling 96 days abroad. He has visited some countries more than once since he resumed office.

How many countries Tinubu has visited

Here’s a list of every country the President has visited since inauguration:

Paris, France

As Nigerian president, Tinubu's first country of travel was France, where he attended the New Global Financing Pact Summit.

The journey happened barely a month after he took the oath of office, and he was reported to have used the period to discuss Nigeria's economic growth with global leaders.

London, the United Kingdom

Two weeks after the France summit, President Tinubu visited London, where he met with his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, on June 27.

The duo meeting was the first of its kind since Buhari handed over to Tinubu on May 29.

Bissau, Guinea-Bissau (twice)

On July 8, just after one month in office, President Tinubu visited Guinea Bissau, where he participated in the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

At the event, Tinubu was unanimously elected as chairman of the West African bloc by the heads of states in the region.

Nairobi, Kenya

On Saturday, July 15, Kenya became the second African country the Nigerian president visited in his first 100 days in office.

The visit marked the first African Union (AU) gathering that Tinubu attended as Nigerian President.

Porto Norvo, Benin Republic

On Tuesday, August 1, President Tinubu visited the Benin Republic with six governors to celebrate the country's democracy with the French-speaking people.

The president embarked on the journey when the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) announced a worldwide protest against the removal of the fuel subsidy, which has caused hardship to the country's people.

Nine other countries Tinubu visited are listed below:

New Delhi, India Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates New York, the United States of America Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Berlin, Germany Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Dakar, Senegal; Doha, Qatar The Hague, The Netherlands.

