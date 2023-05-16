Who is Naomi Yomtov? Meet Bob Odenkirk's wife of over 25 years

Naomi Yomtov is a prominent producer, writer, philanthropist, and businesswoman from the United States. Additionally, she is a celebrity spouse, married to Bob Odenkirk, an American comedian, actor, writer, director, and producer. He is famous for starring in Better Call Saul.

Bob Odenkirk and producer Naomi Yomtov arrive at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Naomi Yomtov might not be famous as her husband, Bob Odenkirk, but she is well-known in the entertainment industry. She has produced many movies and TV shows, including Melvin Goes to Dinner and Summer in Argyle.

Profile summary

Full name Naomi Susan Yomtov Gender Female Date of birth 2 December 1974 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Body measurements in inches 26-23-28 Body measurements in centimetres 66-58-71 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Robert John Odenkirk Children 2 Education Jerome High School, Boise State University Profession Writer, producer, businesswoman, philanthropist Net worth $2 million

Naomi Yomtov's bio

Bob Odenkirk's spouse was born and raised in the United States. She attended Jerome High School and later proceeded to Boise State University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in film and television production.

What is Naomi Yomtov's age? The famous producer is 48 years old as of 2023. She was born on 2 December 1974. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Bob Odenkirk (R) and Naomi Yomtov arrive for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON

Source: Getty Images

Naomi Yomtov commenced her career in the Hollywood entertainment industry in the 1990s as an assistant producer at the William Morris talent agency. She also worked at The Frank International Film Festival in the same capacity.

Yomtov later progressed and has worked as a producer and director for over two decades. In 2003, she produced her first movie; Melvin Goes To Dinner. According to her IMDB profile, below are the movies and television shows she has produced.

Year Movies and TV shows 2023 Lucky Hank 2022 Summer in Argyle 2022 Oversharing 2015 W/Bob and David 2012 How to Cheat on Your Wife 2011 Let's Do This! 2009 Comedy by the Numbers 2009 Atom TV 2007 Derek and Simon: The Show 2006 Derek & Simon: A Bee and a Cigarette 2006 The Pity Card 2003 Melvin Goes to Dinner

Yomtov is also a skilled manager; she has collaborated with several comedians and performers behind closed doors. She has overseen the careers of well-known personalities, including Jenna Fischer, Kristen Wiig, and Derek Waters.

She has worked as her husband's manager and has played numerous crucial roles in his career. For instance, she convinced him to take the role of Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and later in Better Call Saul.

Aside from that, she is a successful businesswoman. She is the co-founder of the company Cali’flour Foods, which produces healthy and organic cauliflower-based pizza crusts and other products.

Additionally, she is a well-known writer. She is the author of an illustrative book titled Mr Show: What Happened (1995). Naomi's book was featured on HBO's 2003 show.

Finally, she has been involved in some philanthropic endeavours by working for Children's Hospital Los Angeles and supporting the ACLU of Southern California. She advocates for LGBTQ+ rights in the entertainment industry and society at large.

When did Naomi Yomtov and Bob Odenkirk meet?

Bob Odenkirk, Naomi Yomtov and their children attend the premiere of "Better Call Saul" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

The couple first met in 1994 when Bob performed stand-up at the UnCabaret in West Hollywood, California. They later met again, outside a comedy club, in Santa Monica, and two months later, they began dating. The couple eventually married in 1997 and have been together for over two decades.

They are parents to Nathan, born on 3 December 1998, and Erin, born on 24 November 2000. Nathan has followed in his father's footsteps as an actor and comedy writer based in Chicago.

What is Naomi Yomtov's net worth?

Bob Odenkirk's wife has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Her net worth is primarily attributed to her career as a movie and TV series producer, talent management expert, and businesswoman.

FAQs

Who is Bob Odenkirk's wife? He is married to Naomi Yomtov; the couple tied the knot in 1997. Who is Naomi Yomtov? She is an American producer, writer, businesswoman, and philanthropist. How old is Naomi Yomtov? The American entrepreneur is 48 years as of 2023. She was born in 1974. When is Naomi Yomtov's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 2 December every year. Does Naomi Yomtov have a child? Yes, she has two children, Nathan and Erin. What is Naomi Yomtov's height? She is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. What is Naomi Yomtov's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be about $2 million as of 2023.

Naomi is a well-known producer, writer, businesswoman, and philanthropist from the United States. She is best known for being Bob Odenkirk's wife for over 25 years. Naomi Yomtov and her husband share two children, Nathan and Erin, and they reside in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Mike Trout’s wife, Jessica Cox. She is an American elementary school teacher. Despite being married to a renowned professional baseball player from the United States, Cox lives a private life away from the limelight.

Jessica Cox and Mike Trout tied the knot in 2017, and they are parents to one child called Beckham. She has been a great supporter of her husband's baseball profession. Jessica lives in Newport Beach, California, USA, together with her family.

Source: Legit.ng