Nigerian singer Terry G buzzed the internet with his take on who the biggest artist was at the moment

The Street Madness hitmaker had earlier praised Bruna Boy during his last appearance on Nedu's podcast The Honest Bunch

Fans and netizens were surprised to see him make a different observation as he declared the greatest Nigerian singer of all time

Nigerian singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has weighed in on the 'top three debate' on the country's music scene.

Days back, the street pop veteran stated that Burna Boy was the biggest Nigerian singer in the continent and Internationally.

Terry G ends 'big 3' debate in the Nigerian music scene. Credit: @burnaboygram, @iamterryg, @davido

The controversial singer was a guest on the Honest Brunch when he mentioned that Burna Boy was higher than Davido and Wizkid. He noted that the Grammy Award winner has gone International compared to the other two.

In a new post he made on Elon Musk's Twitter, the Akpako master, as he is fondly called claimed that the More Love Less Ego singer, was the greatest of all time in Nigeria's music industry.

Terry G referred to his earlier statement about Burna Boy but argued that Wiz has done a lot for the culture since his breakout for one to deny his input.

"Concerning what I said on the Honest Bunch Podcast that was posted a few weeks ago, my take still stands

"Yeah, currently, Burna is the biggest, but when it comes to all-timer, I'll give it to Wiz... y'all can't deny the works and the legendary status he built for himself... WIZ is HIM! "Not posting Wiz to chase clout, just reminiscing all he's done for the CULTURE!!! I'm content with what I have worked for, lol... but He's HIM, I repeat!!!"

Reactions trail Terry G's post

@wizkidayoASP:

"So are you saying Wizkid paved the way for them plus Burna."

@SaintBhammy:

"Thanks Egbon. No sha do like Dammy Krane. We too respect you pass that one."

@chizorsroberts:

"So now where do you place yourself? The smallest abi?"

@UzoamakaIkechu1:

"Shut up I like how Wizkid bring down those songs you here chasing clout."

@DeewayBoy:

"This one wey hin career don enter well self dey get opinion."

@zamon_o:

"But na you talk say Burna na their papa for interview. Stand one place you no be small pikin."

@Zikyboy178:

"I no believe say you dy behave lky this ooo. Omo sense dy hard for some people ooo."

Terry G talks about his music

Legit.ng had reported that Terry G had opened up about the kind of music he makes while on the Honest Brunch podcast.

According to him, the kind of music he sings is for the devil as it does not glorify God.

Terry G added that he sings secular music which has nothing to do with God in it.

