Darren Barnet’s girlfriend timeline: who has the actor dated?

Darren Barnet is a famous Hollywood actor. He is well known for playing for Grant in American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules and Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Never Have I Ever. Apart from his fame, many are curious about his dating life. Who is Darren Barnet's girlfriend?

Darren Barnet attends Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" Season 4 Premiere Screening Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Barnet made his acting debut in 2016 when he got a minor role in the TV series This Modern Man Is Beat. He has since appeared on many other shows including Sideswiped and Turnt. Besides his onscreen success, who is Darren Barnet dating? And who are his former partners?

Who is the Darren Barnet?

Darren Charles Barnet is a talented actor. He was born on 27 April 1991 in Los Angeles, California, USA. He of Swedish-Japanese-German-Cherokee ancestry. He grew up alongside his two sisters, Jennifer Barnet and Emily Beidy.

Barnet attended Dr Phillips High School graduating in 2009. He later joined Berry College, graduating in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts. The famous actor participated in plays and short films in college but fully delved into acting after college.

Darren Barnet’s girlfriend timeline

The Never Have I Ever star has kept his love life out of the public. He has, however, been linked with several famous ladies in the entertainment scene. Here is a look at Darren Barnet's relationship history.

Mikaela Hoover (2021)

Mikaela Hoover is the last known Darren Barnet's GF. Although the exact time they started dating is unknown, the two came public in 2021.

Mikaela Hoover is an American actress, born Mikaela Mehrizi Hoover on 12 July 1984 in Colbert, Washington, USA. The actress is well known for her roles in Happy Endings, Love Hard, and How I Met Your Mother.

In August 2021, the pair made their red carpet-debut. They were cosy with each other and served photographers with a PDA session on the red carpet.

Darren is single, which means his relationship with Mikaela is over. The two have not been seen or photographed together since October 2021.

Ali Rose (2018–2019)

Ali Rose and Darren Barnet. Photo: @alixbabii, @darrenbarnet on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before dating Hoover, the actor was in a relationship with Ali Rose. The two started dating in April 2018. Ali Rose is an American model and actress. She is famous for her role in the movies Southpaw and Hooperz.

The pair shared their photos on social media. Ali posted a steamy picture with Darren after Valentine's Day in 2019. The two broke up around March 2019. Rose alluded to the break-up with a quote on Instagram stating,

Always be the better person. And make your intentions pure.

Cassie Maynard (2014–2017)

According to Elite Daily, Cassie, an E! producer, was Darren Barnet's partner for two years. The two dated between November 2014 and January 2017.

They became Instagram official when the Netflix heartthrob posted pictures of the two ice skating. In December 2015, the actor posted a collage of their photos celebrating their relationship's first anniversary. The two called it quits in January 2017. Barnet still has pictures of them together, on her account, despite breaking up.

He was also rumoured to have dated Caylee Cowan in 2018. However, they never come public about the nature of their relationship.

Is Darren Barnet gay?

Rumours have been going around about the actor's sexuality. Darren Barnett is not gay, but he is straight. The stories stem from his role as Seth Hot in the Facebook series Turnt. He plays a confident gay character in the series.

FAQs

Who is Darren Barnet? He is a famous American actor known for his role as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. Where is Darren Barnet from? The actor is from Los Angeles, California, USA. Is Darren Barnet single? Yes, the actor is seemingly single as of 2023. Are Darren Barnet and Mikaela Hoover still together? No, the two broke up sometimes in 2021. Who is Darren Barnet's girlfriend? He is seemingly single in 2023, as he has not been seen with anyone in public. Is Darren Barnet married? No, the actor is not married and has never been married. How tall is Darren Barnet? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

