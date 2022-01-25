Fabio Guerra’s biography: age, height, birthday, nationality

Fabio Guerra is a young pop singer, TikTok star, and social media personality from the United States. He rose to stardom after releasing his songs Mi Rázon and Lo Que Siento.

Guerra attends The Boys Of Summer Tour 2021, held at Catch One in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Fabio Guerra has a YouTube channel where he posts lyrics and music videos. Currently, he is one of the most famous YouTubers with millions of viewers. What else is known about him? Have a look at his bio to find more interesting facts about his life and career progression.

Profile summary

Full name: Fabio Guerra

Fabio Guerra Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2 February 2002

2 February 2002 Age: 20 years old (as of 2022)

20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Honduras

: Honduras Nationality : American

: American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Girlfriend: Pau Torres

Pau Torres Profession: Pop singer and social media personality

Pop singer and social media personality Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

$1 million - $5 million TikTok: @fabioguerrrraa

@fabioguerrrraa YouTube: @Fabiø Guerra

Fabio Guerra's biography

Where is Fabio Guerra from? He was born in Honduras and belongs to a Christian family. He relocated to the United States in 2015 and is bilingual, hence he can speak fluent English and Portuguese. Some of his songs are in the Portuguese language.

Fabio Guerra poses for a photo wearing a black jacket. Photo: @fabioguerrrraa

Source: Instagram

How old is Fabio Guerra?

Fabio Guerra's age is 20 years old as of 2022. The pop singer was born in 2002.

When is Fabio Guerra's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 2 February every year.

What is Fabio Guerra's zodiac sign?

His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Fabio Guerra's nationality?

He is an American national.

What is Fabio Guerra's ethnicity?

Unfortunately, the pop singer's ethnicity remains unknown.

Career

Since childhood, the young celebrity has been a passionate lover of music and wanted to be part of the entertainment industry. As a result, the social media influencer has made a name in the music industry at such a young age.

He made his debut song titled Mi Razon, produced by SLUMPED808, which went viral and attracted a significant number of subscribers on his YouTube channel. He has since released several singles, most of which he sings in the Portuguese language.

Additionally, he is also popular on Instagram and TikTok. His TikTok account currently has 3 million followers, while his Instagram has 304k followers.

Relationship

The YouTuber has a girlfriend named Pau Torres, whom he has dated for a long time. Fabio Guerra and Pau Torres have a popular YouTube channel called PAU & FABIØ that has more than 754k subscribers.

Fabio and Pauline Torres attend The Boys Of Summer Tour 2021 held at Catch One in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Fabio Guerra?

Fabio Guerra's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 175 centimetres and weighs an average of 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. He has black hair, and his eye colour is dark brown.

What is Fabio Guerra's net worth?

The American-based pop singer allegedly has a net worth of between $1 million - $5 million, according to Wiki. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Fabio Guerra is a pop singer who has not only managed to maintain a clean profile but has also done a great job in his career. He has continuously walked his way up the ladder into international fame throughout his career.

